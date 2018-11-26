NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

702 FPUS51 KALY 260858

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

NYZ033-262100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of snow or rain

this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-262100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ058-262100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of snow or rain

this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-262100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ041-262100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or snow

this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ038-262100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain or

snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-262100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain or

snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-262100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of snow or rain

this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ083-262100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ043-262100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ084-262100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ082-262100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of snow or rain

this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ039-262100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of snow or rain

this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ040-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of snow or rain

this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ047-262100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain or snow

this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ048-262100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or snow

this morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ049-262100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ050-262100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ051-262100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain or snow

this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-262100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ054-262100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ060-262100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-262100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ059-262100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-262100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely or a chance of snow

this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ064-262100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-262100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

351 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

