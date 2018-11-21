NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
NYZ033-212100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling to around 19 this afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 11.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ052-212100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ058-212100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at
times. Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 18 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 14.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 18 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 8 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ065-212100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this
afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ041-212100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may
be heavy at times. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 4 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
NYZ038-212100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ032-212100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling to around 17 this afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
NYZ042-212100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ083-212100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ043-212100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ084-212100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may
be heavy at times. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 30s.
NYZ082-212100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
18 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 13.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 17 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ039-212100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ040-212100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
NYZ047-212100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
15 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ048-212100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
may be heavy at times. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around
5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
14 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 14 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ049-212100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ050-212100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs
in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 6 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
NYZ051-212100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
may be heavy at times. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk and
much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 16 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ053-212100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ054-212100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
may be heavy at times. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 14 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ060-212100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Precipitation
may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ061-212100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s
this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 8 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40.
NYZ059-212100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Precipitation
may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ063-212100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s
this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 8 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 9 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ064-212100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers this
afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
NYZ066-212100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
619 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers this
afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
