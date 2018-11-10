NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow or rain showers this
morning. Blustery. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 55 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs in
the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in
the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance
of rain showers this morning, then snow showers likely or a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers this
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly this
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with lows in
the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. A chance
of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.
Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
increasing to around 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, cold with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in
the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.
Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, cold with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
