NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

_____

478 FPUS51 KALY 260439

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

NYZ033-260830-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow or a chance of sleet in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-260830-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-260830-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow or sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ065-260830-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-260830-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-260830-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-260830-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-260830-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ083-260830-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-260830-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-260830-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-260830-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-260830-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-260830-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-260830-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely or a chance of

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-260830-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-260830-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-260830-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-260830-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-260830-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-260830-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or sleet or snow likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-260830-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-260830-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-260830-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-260830-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-260830-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-260830-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

