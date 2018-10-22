NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
374 FPUS51 KALY 221017
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
NYZ033-222000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ052-222000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ058-222000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ065-222000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ041-222000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ038-222000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ032-222000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ042-222000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ083-222000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ043-222000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ084-222000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ082-222000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ039-222000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ040-222000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ047-222000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ048-222000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ049-222000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ050-222000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ051-222000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ053-222000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ054-222000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ060-222000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ061-222000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ059-222000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ063-222000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ064-222000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ066-222000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
