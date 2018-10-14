NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

502 FPUS51 KALY 141033

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

NYZ033-142015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ052-142015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-142015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-142015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-142015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-142015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-142015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ042-142015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ083-142015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-142015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-142015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-142015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ039-142015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-142015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-142015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-142015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-142015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-142015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-142015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-142015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-142015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-142015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-142015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-142015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-142015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-142015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-142015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

633 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather