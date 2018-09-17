NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ052-172015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ058-172015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ065-172015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ041-172015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ038-172015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ032-172015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ042-172015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ083-172015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ043-172015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ084-172015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ082-172015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ039-172015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ040-172015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ047-172015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ048-172015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ049-172015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ050-172015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ051-172015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ053-172015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ054-172015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ060-172015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ061-172015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ059-172015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ063-172015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ064-172015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ066-172015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1017 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

