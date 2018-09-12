NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
781 FPUS51 KALY 121125
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
NYZ033-122030-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ052-122030-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ058-122030-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ065-122030-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ041-122030-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ038-122030-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ032-122030-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ042-122030-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ083-122030-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ043-122030-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ084-122030-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ082-122030-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ039-122030-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ040-122030-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ047-122030-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ048-122030-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ049-122030-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ050-122030-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ051-122030-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ053-122030-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ054-122030-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ060-122030-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ061-122030-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ059-122030-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ063-122030-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ064-122030-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ066-122030-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
725 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather