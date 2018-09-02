NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
183 FPUS51 KALY 021052
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
NYZ033-022015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ052-022015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around
90. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ058-022015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ065-022015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ041-022015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ038-022015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ032-022015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ042-022015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ083-022015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ043-022015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ084-022015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ082-022015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ039-022015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ040-022015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ047-022015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ048-022015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ049-022015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around
90. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ050-022015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around
90. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ051-022015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ053-022015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ054-022015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ060-022015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ061-022015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ059-022015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ063-022015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ064-022015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around
90. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ066-022015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
