NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

_____

639 FPUS51 KALY 280805

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

NYZ033-282045-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-282045-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-282045-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-282045-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-282045-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-282045-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Hot

with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-282045-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-282045-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-282045-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-282045-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-282045-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-282045-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-282045-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-282045-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-282045-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-282045-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-282045-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-282045-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-282045-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-282045-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-282045-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-282045-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-282045-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-282045-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-282045-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-282045-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-282045-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather