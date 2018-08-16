NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

777 FPUS51 KALY 160743

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

