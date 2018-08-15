NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

254 FPUS51 KALY 150146

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

NYZ033-150830-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-150830-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-150830-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-150830-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-150830-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-150830-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-150830-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-150830-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-150830-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ043-150830-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-150830-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ082-150830-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-150830-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-150830-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-150830-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-150830-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ049-150830-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-150830-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-150830-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ053-150830-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ054-150830-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ060-150830-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-150830-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ059-150830-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-150830-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon and evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-150830-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-150830-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather