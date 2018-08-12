NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

918 FPUS51 KALY 121030

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

NYZ033-122015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-122015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-122015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-122015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-122015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-122015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-122015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-122015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-122015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-122015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-122015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-122015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-122015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-122015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-122015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-122015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-122015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-122015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-122015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-122015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-122015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-122015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-122015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-122015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-122015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-122015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-122015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.