NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with
highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with
highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Humid with lows
around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
630 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.