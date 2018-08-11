NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich

and Greenwich

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford

and Waterford

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights

and Jefferson Heights

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

622 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

