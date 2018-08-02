NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

NYZ033-022000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-022000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-022000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-022000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-022000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-022000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-022000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-022000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-022000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-022000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-022000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-022000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-022000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-022000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-022000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-022000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-022000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-022000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-022000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-022000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-022000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-022000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-022000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-022000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-022000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-022000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-022000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1003 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

