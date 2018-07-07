NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

723 FPUS51 KALY 071036

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

634 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

NYZ033-072000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-072000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-072000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ065-072000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-072000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-072000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-072000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-072000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-072000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-072000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ084-072000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-072000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-072000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-072000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-072000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-072000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ049-072000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-072000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-072000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-072000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-072000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ060-072000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ061-072000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-072000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-072000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ064-072000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-072000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

