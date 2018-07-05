NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
NYZ033-050800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ052-050800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ058-050800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
NYZ065-050800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ041-050800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ038-050800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ032-050800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as
warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ042-050800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ083-050800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ043-050800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ084-050800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ082-050800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ039-050800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ040-050800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ047-050800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ048-050800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ049-050800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ050-050800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ051-050800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ053-050800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ054-050800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ060-050800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ061-050800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ059-050800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ063-050800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ064-050800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ066-050800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1205 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
