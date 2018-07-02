NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

623 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

NYZ033-022000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ052-022000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ058-022000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-022000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-022000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-022000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-022000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ042-022000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-022000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ043-022000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-022000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-022000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-022000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-022000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-022000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-022000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-022000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-022000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ051-022000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-022000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ054-022000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ060-022000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ061-022000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-022000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ063-022000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-022000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-022000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

624 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

