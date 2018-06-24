NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:03 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
721 FPUS51 KALY 240459
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
NYZ033-240815-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ052-240815-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ058-240815-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ065-240815-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ041-240815-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ038-240815-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ032-240815-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ042-240815-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ083-240815-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
$$
NYZ043-240815-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ084-240815-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
$$
NYZ082-240815-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature
rising into the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ039-240815-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ040-240815-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ047-240815-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ048-240815-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ049-240815-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ050-240815-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ051-240815-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ053-240815-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ054-240815-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Temperature
rising to around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ060-240815-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ061-240815-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ059-240815-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ063-240815-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ064-240815-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ066-240815-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1259 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
