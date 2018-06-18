NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 4:03 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
60s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.
North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
357 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
