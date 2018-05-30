NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:37 am, Wednesday, May 30, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
NYZ033-300800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ052-300800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ058-300800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.
East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ065-300800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ041-300800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ038-300800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ032-300800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ042-300800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ083-300800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ043-300800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ084-300800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ082-300800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-300800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ040-300800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ047-300800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ048-300800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ049-300800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ050-300800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ051-300800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ053-300800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ054-300800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ060-300800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ061-300800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ059-300800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ063-300800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ064-300800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ066-300800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
128 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
