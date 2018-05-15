NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

NYZ033-150815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ052-150815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ058-150815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ065-150815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-150815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ038-150815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around

50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ032-150815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ042-150815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ083-150815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ043-150815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ084-150815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ082-150815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ039-150815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ040-150815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ047-150815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ048-150815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ049-150815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ050-150815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ051-150815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ053-150815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ054-150815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ060-150815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-150815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ059-150815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ063-150815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ064-150815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-150815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

