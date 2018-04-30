NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then a
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ052-010815-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
NYZ058-010815-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow this evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
NYZ065-010815-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
NYZ041-010815-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ038-010815-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ032-010815-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ042-010815-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ083-010815-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ043-010815-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ084-010815-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ082-010815-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
NYZ039-010815-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ040-010815-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ047-010815-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ048-010815-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
NYZ049-010815-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ050-010815-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ051-010815-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Near
steady temperature around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
NYZ053-010815-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
NYZ054-010815-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
NYZ060-010815-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
NYZ061-010815-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
NYZ059-010815-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
NYZ063-010815-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ064-010815-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
NYZ066-010815-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
