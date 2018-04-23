NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:58 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
312 FPUS51 KALY 231654
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
NYZ033-232015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ052-232015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ058-232015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ065-232015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ041-232015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ038-232015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ032-232015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ042-232015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ083-232015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ043-232015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ084-232015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ082-232015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ039-232015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ040-232015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ047-232015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ048-232015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ049-232015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ050-232015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ051-232015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ053-232015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ054-232015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ060-232015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-232015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-232015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-232015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ064-232015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ066-232015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NAS
