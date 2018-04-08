NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
NYZ033-082000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ052-082000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ058-082000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ065-082000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ041-082000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ038-082000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ032-082000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ042-082000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ083-082000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ043-082000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 50. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ084-082000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ082-082000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ039-082000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ040-082000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ047-082000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ048-082000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
NYZ049-082000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ050-082000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ051-082000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around
40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
NYZ053-082000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ054-082000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ060-082000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ061-082000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ059-082000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ063-082000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ064-082000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ066-082000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast