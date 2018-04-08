NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

541 FPUS51 KALY 080519

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

NYZ033-080800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ052-080800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ058-080800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

light snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ065-080800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ041-080800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ038-080800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ032-080800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 16. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ042-080800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ083-080800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-080800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ084-080800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ082-080800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ039-080800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ040-080800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ047-080800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s through sunrise.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ048-080800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows around

16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ049-080800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ050-080800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ051-080800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows around

16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ053-080800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ054-080800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ060-080800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-080800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-080800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-080800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-080800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-080800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast