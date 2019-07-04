Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;80;74;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;9;86%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;90;Mostly sunny, warm;106;90;WNW;10;48%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;69;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;70;W;17;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;83;72;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;WSW;7;72%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;70;59;Sun and some clouds;70;58;W;10;67%;43%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;82;61;SW;6;53%;9%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hotter;103;74;Sunny and very warm;102;78;E;6;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;70;56;Pleasant and warmer;81;58;ESE;8;46%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cool with some sun;61;42;Sunny, but cool;58;37;SSE;10;59%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;97;74;Mostly sunny;94;72;ESE;7;42%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, downpours;58;49;Rain and drizzle;53;43;SSW;9;74%;59%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;111;81;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;81;NW;15;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;95;74;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;5;59%;26%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;71;A stray t-shower;84;71;WSW;13;58%;56%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;89;79;A p.m. shower or two;88;77;WSW;8;72%;75%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;84;71;Sunny and humid;84;72;WSW;10;67%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Very hot;100;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;ENE;9;43%;83%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;83;65;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;W;4;45%;16%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;72;59;Partly sunny;69;56;WNW;11;57%;66%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Turning cloudy;68;47;Rain and drizzle;65;51;ESE;9;71%;65%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sun;84;58;Partly sunny;85;58;SW;8;40%;13%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, pleasant;80;59;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;NW;9;41%;9%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;73;56;Partial sunshine;77;58;NNW;6;58%;8%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;84;64;Thunderstorms;85;64;NNW;5;69%;66%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;81;58;A t-storm in spots;85;66;NNW;7;39%;41%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, but chilly;48;33;Partly sunny;46;30;SW;8;62%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;86;63;Mostly sunny;83;65;NNE;6;37%;16%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;87;68;Periods of sun;83;67;NE;6;68%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;72;Sunny and very warm;99;74;N;8;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;An afternoon shower;63;51;Sunshine;62;52;WNW;7;58%;8%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;67;A shower or t-storm;80;66;SSE;5;73%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Clearing and hot;104;87;Partly sunny and hot;102;87;S;12;45%;41%;10

Chicago, United States;Thundershower;85;74;A shower or t-storm;84;70;S;6;72%;80%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;92;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;SSW;10;74%;65%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;61;53;Spotty showers;66;52;W;9;53%;87%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;83;76;Nice with some sun;83;76;W;10;78%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Partial sunshine;94;76;S;9;63%;33%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;84;71;A morning shower;86;72;SSE;13;80%;49%;8

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;99;86;A t-storm in spots;100;82;SE;6;68%;75%;6

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;92;61;A t-storm around;84;59;SSW;7;40%;64%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;93;82;A t-storm in spots;96;82;SSE;11;69%;71%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clearing;92;65;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;SSE;5;57%;0%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;69;49;Sun and some clouds;67;54;W;11;74%;66%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Warm with some sun;97;71;NNE;8;25%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;W;10;65%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;86;80;Some sun;93;81;ESE;6;72%;63%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;42;Sunny and nice;75;43;E;4;46%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;67%;78%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;63;49;Cool with rain;57;49;NNW;10;88%;86%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;88;77;Downpours;91;78;SW;9;77%;82%;10

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;92;81;Showers around;91;82;SSW;11;73%;79%;13

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;87;74;Sun and some clouds;89;76;ENE;10;59%;23%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm around;84;73;WSW;13;68%;55%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;108;85;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;E;9;43%;65%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;84;72;Mostly sunny;85;70;ENE;10;60%;25%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;90;76;Afternoon showers;91;76;E;7;71%;95%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;83;Sunshine;95;85;N;11;56%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;67;38;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;S;6;26%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;65;Sunny and hot;98;64;NE;8;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;92;86;A t-storm around;94;86;SW;15;61%;44%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;84;71;Cloudy with t-storms;83;70;SE;5;82%;98%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;82;Lots of sun, warm;107;83;NNW;9;26%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;68;49;A p.m. t-storm;76;50;WNW;9;34%;82%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;NNE;15;54%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and nice;88;69;Partly sunny;87;69;WSW;6;61%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;SSW;7;78%;86%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A brief thunderstorm;91;77;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;5;71%;71%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;62;28;A passing shower;59;32;ENE;6;34%;66%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A shower or t-storm;83;75;SW;6;82%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;59;Mostly sunny;64;60;SSE;8;81%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;73;60;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;WSW;8;69%;27%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;W;7;50%;9%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;78;62;Some sun;79;62;SSW;6;62%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;78;67;Nice with some sun;77;70;NNW;6;74%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, hot;95;69;Sunshine and hot;95;68;W;6;27%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;Clouds and sun;90;82;S;4;67%;56%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;87;76;A shower in the p.m.;87;75;ESE;3;79%;86%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;7;68%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;61;43;Partly sunny;63;48;NE;4;67%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NNW;5;40%;73%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SE;8;71%;74%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;64;49;Spotty showers;58;45;WSW;16;67%;63%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;85;77;Becoming cloudy;84;77;SW;15;71%;58%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;48;42;Partly sunny;47;42;SSW;16;58%;10%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;Mostly cloudy;86;72;SW;4;53%;44%;5

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;63;50;Turning cloudy;68;52;SW;11;54%;68%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;86;80;Rain and a t-storm;86;79;SW;15;81%;85%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;77;53;Sunshine and nice;77;56;NE;6;56%;17%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;SSE;8;69%;80%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;97;69;Sunny and hot;98;72;W;9;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;79;60;Showers around;73;60;WSW;9;74%;85%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;83;70;Cloudy, comfortable;86;74;ENE;9;58%;100%;6

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;58;44;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;5;39%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny and hot;91;67;Humid with some sun;87;71;SSW;9;67%;44%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;82;79;A morning shower;83;79;ESE;22;76%;69%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NW;9;76%;74%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;86;74;A t-storm in spots;83;73;E;5;85%;73%;11

Paris, France;Sunny;81;57;Sunshine and warm;86;61;E;6;44%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Cooler with rain;60;50;A couple of showers;58;46;SSW;9;71%;84%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;90;76;Partly sunny;90;75;WSW;10;65%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;82;71;Periods of sun, nice;84;71;SSE;13;80%;78%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SE;6;51%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;75;55;Sun and some clouds;78;60;WNW;7;29%;28%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;89;63;Periods of sun, warm;92;64;NNW;5;56%;16%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;74;52;A shower in the p.m.;76;54;SSE;9;48%;67%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;75;57;Sunny and delightful;76;61;NNE;10;67%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;84;72;Showers around;83;72;E;8;76%;77%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;53;48;Partial sunshine;58;47;NNE;10;60%;7%;4

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;63;54;Very windy;61;53;W;22;75%;84%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers this morning;78;69;Showers, not as warm;71;63;SW;7;76%;97%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;83;Hot with sunshine;113;81;NNE;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;94;67;Warm with sunshine;93;68;NW;8;46%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;61;46;An afternoon shower;62;44;S;8;75%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds to sun;66;56;Clouds, then sun;66;55;SW;11;69%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;63;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;ENE;8;62%;73%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A shower or t-storm;86;79;E;16;80%;82%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;67;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;NNE;5;73%;19%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;84;60;Mostly cloudy;86;62;W;9;27%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;60;39;Sunny and nice;68;45;ENE;2;49%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;N;7;73%;87%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;NNW;6;50%;5%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;73;58;Decreasing clouds;71;56;N;6;67%;23%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;90;63;Clouds and sun, warm;93;67;WNW;3;44%;11%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;84;73;Rain and drizzle;82;72;SE;8;70%;55%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;82;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SSE;7;72%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;84;60;Showers and t-storms;79;59;SW;6;73%;68%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;80;Some sun, a shower;86;80;E;15;72%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;63;46;Spotty showers;63;48;NW;16;74%;86%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;66;56;Brief showers;65;52;ENE;10;73%;82%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;WSW;13;58%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;65;50;Thundershowers;60;50;N;8;77%;86%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;95;72;Sunny and very warm;98;76;ESE;5;24%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;A t-storm in spots;92;64;NNW;12;44%;70%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hotter;107;80;Sunny and very warm;103;78;SSE;7;16%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;89;73;Brilliant sunshine;86;74;WNW;7;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;95;74;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;ESE;5;47%;28%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;81;68;Rain, becoming heavy;77;66;ESE;9;84%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;Humid with some sun;79;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;72;SW;5;78%;78%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Sunny and beautiful;90;74;ESE;5;42%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;102;76;Sunny and hot;98;72;NW;8;36%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;NE;8;43%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;59;A.M. showers, cloudy;69;57;S;4;69%;93%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;Plenty of sun;86;63;NW;8;33%;6%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;WNW;6;72%;72%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;62;50;Very windy;64;49;W;22;74%;84%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun and nice;70;57;Spotty showers;67;54;W;15;61%;83%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;52;44;Very windy, showers;50;46;SSW;29;77%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;82;78;A t-storm or two;84;78;SSW;10;83%;81%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;93;64;Sunshine and warm;92;63;NE;5;32%;20%;11

