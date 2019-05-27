Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 27, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;9;81%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;112;84;Sunshine and hot;107;85;NNE;7;26%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;92;66;Sunny and hot;97;69;NW;6;17%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;71;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;ENE;8;64%;5%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;63;49;A shower in the a.m.;59;42;NNE;10;70%;59%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;60;47;A shower in spots;61;47;SE;7;68%;51%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;Not as hot;89;72;WSW;7;42%;39%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;70;44;Warmer;81;50;SSE;11;29%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;83;67;Downpours;74;65;SSE;6;86%;85%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;W;6;54%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;65;57;Downpours;67;57;WNW;14;81%;79%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning out cloudy;106;77;Mostly sunny, warm;108;77;NNW;7;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSW;5;78%;81%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;S;8;62%;71%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;A t-storm in spots;93;81;SSW;7;67%;56%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning out cloudy;70;59;Some sun;68;57;SE;11;75%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and beautiful;84;57;Sunny and very warm;90;63;NNE;9;19%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;75;60;Showers and t-storms;76;57;SW;7;69%;69%;8

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;67;55;Cloudy;64;46;NNE;7;55%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;50;Mostly cloudy;66;48;ESE;6;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;Increasing clouds;83;58;E;8;59%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or t-storm;71;57;Showers and t-storms;68;53;W;10;80%;86%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;66;48;Thundershowers;58;44;NNE;7;78%;64%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;83;58;Partly sunny;84;59;SE;11;56%;20%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;69;58;Showers and t-storms;72;53;NW;7;79%;85%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;66;50;Partly sunny;65;48;SSE;4;76%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;66;Showers around;82;65;NNW;4;53%;90%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with rain;69;57;Partly sunny;74;56;WSW;7;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds, warm;94;68;Sunny and hot;99;69;NE;10;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;54;Brilliant sunshine;67;49;ESE;15;54%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;79;69;ESE;3;71%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;100;85;Hazy sun and warm;104;85;S;11;57%;8%;8

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;67;60;A shower or t-storm;66;51;NNE;9;82%;82%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSW;8;77%;73%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;59;47;Cloudy;56;43;WNW;11;56%;9%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, nice;77;71;Sunshine and nice;78;72;NNW;9;79%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;88;73;Some sun returning;88;74;S;14;65%;53%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;73;Clouds and sun;85;74;S;11;78%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;Hazy and very warm;108;82;NW;8;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;73;43;Spotty showers;53;38;NNW;9;69%;81%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sunshine;96;83;Partly sunny and hot;102;82;S;8;58%;8%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;72;Nice with some sun;90;73;SSE;7;57%;17%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;58;44;A shower;57;45;SE;10;63%;60%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and nice;85;57;Partly sunny;86;59;NNE;7;26%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;Sunny and nice;78;65;NNE;6;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;91;77;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNE;6;85%;87%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;72;45;Some sun;72;45;E;5;47%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;E;10;59%;80%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;54;45;Cloudy;59;50;ENE;10;79%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;NE;7;71%;75%;8

Hong Kong, China;Thunderstorms;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;E;6;87%;80%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;73;Brief p.m. showers;87;75;ENE;5;63%;81%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;107;85;Hazy sun and warm;105;86;NNE;7;21%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;98;67;Hazy and very warm;99;70;N;7;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;80;61;Sunny and warmer;91;64;N;5;57%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;77;A t-storm around;93;76;ESE;8;67%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;98;82;Mostly sunny, warm;97;84;N;8;46%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds rolling in;70;44;Mostly sunny;70;44;S;5;35%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;Sunshine;89;57;NNW;6;18%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;100;79;Hazy and breezy;97;83;W;15;50%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;84;60;Sunshine and nice;86;61;SW;7;57%;12%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;108;86;Mostly sunny;106;86;S;8;23%;12%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;80;64;Partial sunshine;81;64;SSE;11;47%;9%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;87;76;Thunderstorms;85;78;ESE;11;78%;88%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;A t-storm around;88;73;WSW;6;66%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;100;83;Warm with hazy sun;101;83;SSW;9;60%;5%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;N;5;76%;65%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;60;27;Partly sunny;61;30;NE;9;28%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;80%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;68;61;Rather cloudy;68;61;S;8;73%;7%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;58;Plenty of sunshine;83;61;N;12;47%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;66;49;Spotty showers;61;47;ESE;9;63%;65%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;67;54;Mostly cloudy;70;56;S;6;60%;4%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;Clouds and sunshine;84;72;W;6;70%;4%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;85;56;Mostly sunny;82;52;NE;5;31%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;88;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;83;W;10;72%;81%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;A morning shower;87;75;ENE;4;78%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;80;A t-storm around;94;80;SE;6;62%;64%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;56;46;Showers;59;46;WNW;13;70%;88%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;Partly sunny;82;61;ENE;5;32%;27%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;E;9;56%;4%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;73;57;Showers and t-storms;75;62;S;10;75%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;79;A t-storm around;87;80;SW;15;72%;65%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;64;52;Mostly sunny;62;48;WSW;5;75%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;61;43;Partly sunny, cool;59;50;E;2;49%;9%;9

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;66;59;Clouds rolling in;79;64;SSW;8;48%;38%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;82;Hazy sunshine;92;84;W;9;69%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;72;57;Mainly cloudy;74;59;E;8;65%;60%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;80;60;Showers and t-storms;68;62;SW;8;77%;84%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;90;64;Sunshine and hot;96;67;WNW;8;28%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;61;48;Warmer;72;53;SSW;13;37%;10%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy, not as warm;81;68;Periods of rain;72;59;N;10;67%;92%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;54;40;Cloudy with a shower;56;35;NW;5;58%;82%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;61;42;Partly sunny, cool;57;46;ENE;9;55%;16%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;84;78;Spotty showers;84;79;E;13;81%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;87;76;Thunderstorms;87;76;SW;11;82%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;Downpours;87;75;E;7;81%;85%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;68;49;Thundershowers;62;48;NNW;9;72%;83%;8

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;72;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;E;10;41%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A t-storm or two;96;79;SW;8;64%;70%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;86;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNE;10;82%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;89;74;Thunderstorms;86;75;SE;4;75%;84%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;57;Rain tapering off;60;49;NW;8;91%;92%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler, morning rain;75;49;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;W;11;40%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;54;Showers around;69;56;NE;7;65%;93%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;Sunshine and nice;79;58;WNW;8;61%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;A little a.m. rain;85;75;ESE;8;74%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;54;38;Mostly sunny;51;35;NNE;13;44%;4%;5

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;61;49;Showers around;62;52;SSW;7;79%;92%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;69;Sunshine and warm;87;74;NW;4;63%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;108;76;Sunny and very warm;106;76;ESE;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;67;56;Showers and t-storms;69;58;S;8;80%;82%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cool with some sun;55;47;Low clouds may break;66;56;ESE;7;71%;75%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;61;54;Sun and some clouds;65;55;WSW;9;68%;6%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;75;64;Heavy thunderstorms;75;65;S;2;83%;96%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SE;7;79%;76%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;SW;4;96%;89%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Downpours;72;54;Partly sunny;77;57;NE;7;45%;13%;14

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;61;37;Increasing clouds;63;43;E;3;43%;56%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;86;73;Thunderstorms;83;73;ENE;4;82%;85%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;77;51;Sunny;84;51;N;8;49%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;76;54;Partly sunny;73;53;SSW;6;65%;34%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;68;53;Warmer with some sun;75;51;W;7;44%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;63;Some sun, pleasant;77;64;SSE;13;44%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSE;6;75%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;72;54;Partly sunny;78;55;SW;9;57%;30%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;75;A shower or two;85;77;E;10;72%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;55;46;Cloudy;63;43;SW;10;57%;31%;2

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;65;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;56;NW;10;43%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Couple of t-storms;81;72;NE;9;87%;86%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;54;47;A little p.m. rain;62;46;NNW;9;64%;82%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;ENE;7;25%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;77;53;A t-storm around;74;56;E;7;66%;55%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;92;69;Sunny and not as hot;90;67;W;8;19%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;81;66;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;NNW;8;62%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A heavy thunderstorm;76;63;Showers and t-storms;76;64;SE;5;69%;84%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, warm;88;71;An afternoon shower;82;67;SW;18;56%;87%;6

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;61;47;A little a.m. rain;54;47;WSW;16;85%;75%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;E;5;52%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower or two;68;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;59;E;12;51%;14%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;75;38;Becoming cloudy;71;36;NNW;7;23%;22%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;75;56;Some sun, pleasant;70;54;ESE;5;61%;23%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;70;56;Showers and t-storms;68;53;WNW;9;80%;73%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;E;6;74%;77%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;74;53;Showers and t-storms;71;55;S;9;76%;82%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;77;58;Showers and t-storms;73;51;WSW;9;82%;83%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;57;Afternoon rain;64;57;NW;20;78%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSW;7;78%;81%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;78;51;A t-storm in spots;80;51;NE;3;36%;43%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather