Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;93;78;Variable cloudiness;91;79;SW;9;71%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, not as hot;91;74;Variable cloudiness;91;75;NE;8;49%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;60;45;Partly sunny;63;48;ENE;5;72%;44%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;64;54;Nice with sunshine;67;52;S;6;68%;36%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;59;38;Thundershowers;51;36;ESE;10;78%;81%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;46;30;Mostly sunny;44;28;N;7;57%;2%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warmer;80;51;Mostly sunny;74;53;N;9;50%;14%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, mild;57;36;A shower in the p.m.;54;39;SSW;15;64%;59%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;78;73;A shower or t-storm;80;73;NE;8;80%;83%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;66;49;Partly sunny;63;46;N;10;55%;4%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;70;57;Spotty showers;66;57;ESE;9;68%;66%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;54;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;NE;8;44%;11%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Spotty showers;90;75;WSW;5;77%;81%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;Hazy sunshine;96;73;ESE;6;32%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;96;80;A t-storm in spots;94;81;S;7;62%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;63;51;Showers around;64;42;E;9;70%;87%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny;66;37;Sunny, nice and warm;70;43;SW;9;26%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;69;45;A morning shower;65;46;SE;16;32%;69%;3

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;59;47;Thundershowers;63;49;ESE;7;64%;86%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;64;52;Spotty showers;64;52;WNW;4;80%;83%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;65;A t-storm in spots;82;66;ENE;6;68%;57%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;64;46;A morning shower;66;48;SSE;16;44%;58%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;58;38;Thundershowers;48;35;SSW;8;76%;82%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;55;34;Partly sunny;57;34;SE;9;39%;11%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;64;44;A morning shower;63;45;SSE;10;30%;69%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;84;64;Not as warm;75;68;ENE;7;65%;6%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;66;SE;4;40%;71%;12

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;WNW;10;32%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;75;58;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;NNE;7;30%;3%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;SSW;7;52%;18%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;ENE;3;61%;9%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;95;80;Mostly sunny;95;80;SSE;11;61%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;53;38;Thickening clouds;56;39;NW;9;45%;65%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;91;77;Mostly sunny;90;77;S;7;57%;5%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;46;42;Mostly cloudy;51;44;ESE;12;74%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;65;Partial sunshine;73;65;N;14;84%;27%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;49;Partly sunny;69;63;S;12;57%;67%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mainly cloudy;88;75;A morning shower;87;76;S;9;87%;75%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;95;64;Hazy sun and hot;99;70;E;6;28%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;38;Cloudy with a shower;57;37;W;6;53%;81%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;7;58%;42%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;90;75;A downpour;87;75;SSW;4;74%;76%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershower;45;34;Spotty showers;46;36;NW;18;73%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;75;58;Cloudy and warm;75;57;NNE;8;44%;18%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;66;55;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;W;8;64%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;79;73;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SE;8;75%;74%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun;82;56;Nice with some sun;80;52;E;7;50%;5%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;86;70;An afternoon shower;85;69;ENE;10;67%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;45;32;Mostly sunny;45;34;S;12;66%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;97;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SE;8;66%;86%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;77;69;Mostly sunny, humid;80;69;E;9;77%;44%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;69;ENE;16;59%;14%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and very warm;104;74;Warm with hazy sun;102;76;SE;6;25%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;Partly sunny;90;66;NNE;7;34%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;53;45;Partly sunny;53;45;ENE;11;68%;26%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;6;71%;66%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;84;66;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;N;9;30%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;71;55;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;N;7;63%;64%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun, pleasant;75;49;Sun and some clouds;73;49;NNW;4;28%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;75;Becoming cloudy;97;76;W;8;46%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;77;54;Partly sunny;76;56;WSW;6;70%;44%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;93;66;Sunny and nice;97;70;N;12;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;49;28;Partly sunny;52;29;E;6;45%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;76;NE;7;61%;72%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;75;W;6;65%;77%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;94;76;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;S;6;57%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;ENE;4;76%;70%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;56;39;Showers and t-storms;53;37;SW;6;76%;83%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;93;79;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SSW;7;70%;46%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;76;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;S;9;73%;33%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;68;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;47;N;13;52%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;48;35;Thundershowers;47;34;SSE;5;72%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;71;55;Clouds breaking;67;53;SW;7;63%;44%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing and humid;91;80;Decreasing clouds;91;80;WSW;7;76%;57%;11

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;63;43;Showers around;62;35;N;7;47%;60%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;90;82;Partial sunshine;90;79;ENE;5;60%;68%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;E;6;80%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;90;78;Partly sunny;94;78;E;9;48%;27%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;79;59;A shower in the p.m.;74;57;SSE;9;55%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;81;51;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;SSW;7;25%;9%;13

Miami, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;71;A morning shower;80;72;ENE;12;72%;77%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;49;28;Partly sunny;51;31;ESE;8;49%;2%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny;90;81;Nice with some sun;89;81;ESE;11;67%;27%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;80;62;Not as warm;70;61;ENE;9;64%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Milder with some sun;49;35;A shower;47;26;W;8;55%;55%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine;45;28;Sunny;46;29;NE;6;50%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Hazy sunshine;92;73;NNW;7;65%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;85;59;A t-storm in spots;84;62;NE;10;52%;65%;12

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;50;41;Turning sunny;62;43;WNW;21;37%;0%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon showers;64;48;A few showers;65;46;NW;5;68%;78%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;46;27;High clouds;42;31;E;4;77%;5%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;50;35;Mostly sunny, cool;53;39;NE;7;44%;26%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;44;31;Spotty showers;40;34;N;6;75%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and milder;46;33;Showers around;46;24;W;18;56%;67%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;86;76;A shower or two;86;79;ENE;7;78%;82%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;93;76;NNW;14;56%;3%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A shower in places;89;75;NE;10;63%;48%;13

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;62;40;Thundershowers;51;33;SW;9;70%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;84;65;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;SSW;9;55%;81%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing, less humid;95;78;Mostly sunny, nice;94;78;S;5;55%;44%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;89;76;Showers around;89;76;E;10;80%;94%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;88;71;An afternoon shower;90;72;NE;5;52%;68%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;65;46;Partly sunny, mild;66;46;SE;8;51%;35%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;55;27;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;SSW;9;34%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showery;69;57;Cloudy, rain;67;56;NE;7;74%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;69;51;Partly sunny;70;52;NW;7;65%;14%;5

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;86;75;Showers around;87;75;ENE;5;81%;95%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;27;A little p.m. rain;43;36;SE;22;66%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;49;32;Mostly sunny;53;35;SE;12;50%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;ENE;6;64%;12%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;75;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;SE;8;27%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;68;51;Showers and t-storms;61;54;SE;12;69%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;43;29;Sunny and milder;49;31;SSE;7;48%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;61;54;Partly sunny;63;54;SW;7;79%;55%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;84;65;Partly sunny;83;62;ENE;13;55%;27%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;85;76;Some sun, a shower;85;75;E;12;67%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;N;6;66%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;80;49;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;SW;8;32%;16%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;85;55;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;WSW;5;49%;28%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;84;71;An afternoon shower;84;70;N;5;76%;72%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;42;Mostly sunny;60;37;NNW;11;55%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;65;51;A touch of rain;57;45;SSW;11;75%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;54;29;Hazy sunshine;55;35;W;6;41%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;64;54;Cloudy;66;52;SSE;7;61%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;N;6;76%;74%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;65;35;Periods of sun;62;35;SE;10;44%;33%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;72;A shower in places;83;74;ENE;15;67%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;47;38;Periods of sun;46;39;SSE;12;59%;26%;2

Sydney, Australia;Turning cloudy;76;62;Sunshine and nice;79;64;NNW;9;56%;5%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;75;66;Spotty showers;78;68;ESE;7;72%;72%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;47;32;Mostly sunny;51;35;SSE;10;54%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;80;60;Showers around;69;56;NNE;10;69%;74%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;57;38;Some brightening;56;40;NNW;12;51%;42%;3

Tehran, Iran;Some sun;63;47;Mostly sunny;64;52;NE;7;29%;55%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;65;53;Sunny and beautiful;71;56;E;6;53%;5%;8

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;74;47;A shower or t-storm;71;46;E;5;53%;66%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Variable clouds;53;38;Partly sunny;56;40;NNW;13;34%;2%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;36;Partly sunny, breezy;47;31;WNW;23;57%;4%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;62;51;Partly sunny;66;61;SE;3;62%;4%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;51;A little p.m. rain;71;56;S;8;62%;73%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;55;22;Sunny, nice and warm;61;25;NW;11;28%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds and mild;66;49;Rain tapering off;56;45;SSE;5;69%;84%;1

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;64;48;Partly sunny, breezy;68;50;SSE;15;47%;31%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;5;54%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;51;32;Mostly sunny;53;33;SE;12;47%;0%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine;54;36;Mostly sunny;58;39;SE;17;43%;7%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;58;54;A shower in the a.m.;60;50;ESE;16;64%;56%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;Sunny and very warm;101;74;WSW;5;48%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Milder;59;38;Cooler;50;37;E;3;67%;84%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather