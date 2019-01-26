Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 26, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;90;79;A t-storm around;90;79;SSW;10;68%;78%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;84;64;Brilliant sunshine;83;65;ENE;5;42%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;57;40;Partly sunny;58;43;NNE;7;75%;59%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;60;47;Increasing clouds;62;48;NW;12;64%;78%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;47;42;Rain tapering off;44;39;NW;17;91%;89%;0

Anchorage, United States;Becoming cloudy;39;24;Cloudy;33;26;N;4;75%;24%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mild with some sun;60;39;Sunny and pleasant;65;44;SSW;5;44%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and breezy;19;-14;Much colder;-5;-25;NE;8;79%;6%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;Rather cloudy, hot;96;78;ENE;9;54%;28%;8

Athens, Greece;A shower;57;42;Partly sunny;56;44;SSW;5;68%;19%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;72;63;Becoming cloudy;76;68;SW;11;69%;13%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;72;55;Afternoon rain;69;56;SE;17;77%;91%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;E;8;60%;67%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;83;63;A t-storm in spots;81;63;SE;6;61%;74%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;92;71;Partial sunshine;90;68;ENE;7;45%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;58;42;Partly sunny;60;41;WNW;14;59%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;23;Partly sunny;45;25;NW;10;23%;0%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with snow;29;20;Not as cold;40;31;SE;7;74%;7%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow, then rain;37;35;Spotty showers;41;35;S;9;87%;83%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;70;48;A stray shower;72;50;ESE;5;67%;56%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;78;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;64;ESE;9;70%;59%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;37;29;Partly sunny;40;32;E;9;76%;75%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;45;41;Rain tapering off;43;37;NW;13;85%;89%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Icy mix;35;27;Partly sunny;35;24;NE;5;79%;30%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Not as cold;37;26;Periods of sun;39;29;SE;6;72%;37%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with a t-storm;86;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;79;ENE;8;73%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun;88;64;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;WNW;5;36%;42%;11

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;44;25;Plenty of sunshine;48;34;W;7;42%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, nice and warm;77;50;Sunny and cooler;64;47;WSW;10;24%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;86;66;Sunny;82;65;SE;23;59%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Mostly sunny;83;63;E;4;53%;6%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny;87;73;E;6;72%;29%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, frigid;14;2;Mostly cloudy;15;12;SSE;7;69%;100%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;75;A shower in the a.m.;87;73;SSE;7;70%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow, then rain late;34;32;Periods of rain;37;35;SSE;9;92%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;76;66;High clouds;78;67;NNE;11;55%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;57;37;Mostly sunny;63;43;S;6;45%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Some brightening;90;78;NE;12;73%;20%;6

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;64;40;Hazy sunshine;63;39;NW;9;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;44;29;Mostly sunny;53;24;S;7;38%;30%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;Hazy and not as warm;78;63;NNW;5;49%;12%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;WSW;7;74%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;50;36;Rain and snow shower;42;32;W;20;64%;78%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;Clearing;48;28;NNE;7;25%;5%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;65;55;Partly sunny, breezy;62;49;W;19;74%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;71;59;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;SE;6;75%;26%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;84;62;Clouds and sun;82;61;NE;6;54%;30%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;75;68;Spotty showers;81;64;NNW;11;66%;84%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Colder with snow;17;2;Cloudy;9;4;ENE;6;77%;23%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;71;Partly sunny;93;71;E;5;49%;10%;8

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;70;58;Sunny;67;60;E;10;57%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;80;66;Partly sunny, breezy;78;65;NE;14;54%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;80;63;Showers and t-storms;74;60;NE;6;81%;91%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;61;33;Plenty of sun;61;32;NNE;5;52%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;Cooler;47;40;E;8;84%;62%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Heavy showers;86;75;W;9;79%;93%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;89;76;Sunny;90;79;SSE;16;55%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;83;59;A shower or t-storm;76;57;N;8;72%;75%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, chilly;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;41;19;W;4;26%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;Nice with sunshine;76;54;ENE;8;39%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;54;38;A thundershower;62;36;NNE;4;73%;51%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Unseasonably hot;105;70;Unseasonably hot;105;67;NNW;6;10%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of ice;25;19;Periods of sun, cold;23;12;SSW;7;75%;27%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;An afternoon shower;85;76;SE;15;59%;64%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast;90;75;Clearing, a t-storm;91;75;W;5;69%;64%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny;76;58;N;8;49%;13%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;74;Decreasing clouds;95;75;E;3;61%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;39;A t-storm in spots;61;41;ENE;9;52%;76%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SSW;6;76%;83%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;78;71;Mostly cloudy;79;72;S;6;76%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;62;49;Partly sunny;57;49;N;11;65%;5%;1

London, United Kingdom;A touch of p.m. rain;50;40;Variable clouds;44;32;NW;18;66%;41%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warm;78;52;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;E;4;33%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;90;78;Clouds and sun, nice;89;79;SW;6;68%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;57;37;Sun and clouds;54;36;W;8;57%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;79;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;NE;7;67%;6%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;75;Brief a.m. showers;88;76;E;6;76%;83%;3

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;86;72;Decreasing clouds;85;71;E;8;57%;23%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;91;61;Not as warm;80;59;SE;7;52%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;76;45;Cooler;64;41;NNE;6;37%;25%;6

Miami, United States;Periods of rain;69;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;57;SSE;8;82%;89%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;18;8;Periods of sun, cold;16;6;SE;4;79%;3%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, cooler;85;75;Sun, some clouds;87;74;ENE;15;62%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;85;74;Clouds and sun;88;75;NNE;8;72%;32%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and colder;12;5;A little snow;27;-3;WSW;8;74%;77%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;16;14;A bit of a.m. snow;22;19;ESE;10;84%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;85;71;Hazy sunshine;85;70;NNE;10;39%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNE;13;46%;1%;12

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;34;28;Partly sunny, milder;45;26;WNW;8;43%;9%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;66;43;Partly sunny;63;44;S;7;60%;33%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;12;-3;Cloudy and colder;0;-14;W;14;83%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and snow shower;41;34;Clouds and sun;47;33;SSE;9;50%;1%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;23;20;Cold with snow;23;22;NNE;9;76%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with some sun;10;2;A little snow;22;-8;W;12;74%;71%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and a t-storm;84;77;A t-storm in spots;85;79;ESE;7;74%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;NNW;10;66%;17%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;86;73;A t-storm around;85;75;ENE;8;74%;63%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;49;41;Spotty showers;45;33;NW;14;67%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;SSE;11;31%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;94;71;Mostly sunny;91;69;NE;9;46%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;93;77;High clouds;92;75;NNE;14;66%;63%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;88;66;An afternoon shower;90;68;SE;6;44%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A little a.m. snow;39;34;A thick cloud cover;42;34;S;9;67%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;35;14;Clouding up;41;24;SW;5;57%;10%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;75;54;A downpour;71;56;SW;9;61%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;62;49;Areas of low clouds;64;49;NW;9;80%;67%;1

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;ESE;9;64%;62%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny, but cold;25;18;Snow and sleet;32;26;WNW;12;49%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;21;10;Cloudy and cold;19;16;SE;5;82%;58%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;75;Abundant sunshine;91;76;NE;7;59%;4%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;82;64;High clouds and warm;82;63;SSE;11;21%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;53;31;Spotty showers;54;46;S;9;81%;87%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Flurries and squalls;15;4;Mostly cloudy;10;-4;WNW;5;69%;25%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;50;Some sun;64;51;NW;6;71%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, warmer;83;63;Partial sunshine;84;62;E;7;54%;30%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;82;70;A shower in places;84;71;SE;10;66%;64%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny, humid;75;62;NNW;5;88%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;79;42;Sunny and pleasant;77;42;E;5;30%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Very hot;100;65;Sunny and hot;97;63;WSW;6;23%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;67;An afternoon shower;82;70;ESE;7;75%;72%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;65;44;Cooler;55;43;NNW;11;69%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;51;39;Partial sunshine;50;38;NNE;5;86%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;35;16;Mostly sunny;42;30;W;3;49%;45%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;41;34;Partly sunny;48;34;NNW;9;62%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;89;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;N;13;71%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;34;20;Partly sunny;39;23;S;6;79%;17%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;A shower in places;81;73;E;13;71%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;25;17;A snow shower;29;27;ESE;8;82%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, humid;87;75;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;SSW;14;67%;70%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler;60;54;Clouds and sun;67;54;ESE;11;58%;15%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow, cold;14;9;Cloudy;16;6;SE;3;81%;37%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;52;33;Sunny and mild;54;35;ENE;6;34%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, mild;48;33;Mild with some sun;52;36;NNW;5;60%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;55;39;Turning cloudy;60;45;NNE;5;39%;69%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;ESE;7;55%;14%;4

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of clouds;54;31;Variable cloudiness;59;40;ESE;4;52%;8%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;46;34;Breezy with sunshine;50;32;NNW;17;37%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;19;13;A little a.m. snow;23;4;W;18;62%;55%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Showers this morning;56;49;Partial sunshine;59;50;SW;11;62%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;57;47;Clouds and sun;65;47;WSW;8;61%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;19;-9;Sunshine;11;-13;ESE;6;53%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;47;38;A morning shower;48;34;NE;3;65%;41%;2

Vienna, Austria;Not as cold;41;30;Clouds and sun;39;31;ESE;7;68%;75%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;85;59;Mostly sunny;84;58;ENE;5;41%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;21;13;Cloudy and cold;21;15;SE;5;73%;56%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;27;19;A bit of a.m. snow;34;30;SSE;9;90%;68%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;68;63;Lots of sun, windy;76;65;N;22;74%;6%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;91;67;Mostly sunny;90;66;WSW;5;50%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;44;28;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;35;ENE;2;53%;63%;1

