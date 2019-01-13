Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;89;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;9;72%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;Clouds and sunshine;83;64;E;7;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;46;39;Low clouds;50;43;SE;5;78%;56%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;55;43;Plenty of sunshine;58;42;SSE;7;62%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;50;39;Spotty showers;43;38;NW;16;71%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;33;29;Cloudy;34;21;NNE;6;72%;19%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;60;43;Mainly cloudy, warm;64;44;NW;5;40%;63%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;16;9;Cloudy and breezy;23;8;S;14;75%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;93;74;Clouds and sun;95;76;ENE;9;60%;25%;7

Athens, Greece;Cool with some sun;50;40;Spotty showers;54;43;SSE;5;71%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;75;64;Morning rain;68;60;SW;13;71%;88%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and breezy;61;51;Mostly sunny;62;44;SSE;7;64%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;6;76%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;Plenty of sun;85;52;E;5;40%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;76;More sun than clouds;93;77;SSW;5;56%;33%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;55;41;Mostly sunny;59;40;N;11;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;43;19;Mild with hazy sun;43;19;NNW;9;29%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;38;28;Mostly sunny;40;24;WNW;9;81%;40%;2

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;47;33;Showers of rain/snow;37;33;NW;17;45%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;64;47;Clouds and sun;63;45;ESE;6;77%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;64;A t-storm around;85;63;ENE;9;56%;43%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;43;39;Mostly cloudy, windy;41;32;NW;21;59%;60%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;49;41;Spotty showers;44;36;W;7;71%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;36;20;W;9;82%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;40;35;Mostly sunny, breezy;40;28;WNW;15;69%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;A shower or t-storm;82;74;ENE;9;77%;84%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;63;A p.m. t-storm;88;65;SSW;4;45%;76%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;51;33;Increasing clouds;52;36;W;6;52%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;61;50;Mostly sunny;65;48;SW;11;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;Mostly cloudy;73;60;SSW;10;55%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;81;62;Partly sunny;80;62;ENE;3;60%;7%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;84;70;Mostly sunny;85;67;NNE;8;65%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Clearing;33;23;Partly sunny;34;27;WSW;9;65%;27%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;NE;7;78%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;45;31;Colder;37;32;NW;22;56%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;78;67;Mostly sunny;78;68;N;10;66%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Clearing;48;33;Partly sunny;50;36;SSE;5;60%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mainly cloudy;91;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;NE;10;81%;80%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;72;43;Hazy sunshine;65;39;NW;11;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;40;19;Sun, some clouds;47;21;SW;6;38%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;58;Hazy sun;81;57;NNW;6;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon t-storms;93;75;A t-storm or two;85;75;SW;5;84%;94%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;50;40;Becoming cloudy;47;43;WSW;10;77%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;46;27;Cloudy and mild;56;39;NNE;8;22%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;48;W;12;57%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;74;65;A morning shower;75;66;ESE;9;84%;61%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;82;63;A t-storm in spots;78;63;N;6;73%;83%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;N;8;66%;6%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;31;30;Periods of wet snow;32;24;NNW;8;95%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;93;71;Clouds and sun, nice;92;73;SE;3;55%;11%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;74;63;Clouds and sun, nice;71;62;E;9;70%;30%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;84;65;Nice with sunshine;83;67;NE;6;60%;29%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;86;60;Sunny;84;60;ESE;5;49%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;59;33;Hazy sunshine;61;35;NNE;5;58%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;41;34;Partly sunny;47;39;SW;9;75%;68%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;W;7;75%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;90;74;Partly sunny;81;70;N;8;65%;11%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;64;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;N;6;55%;71%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;44;15;Partly sunny;48;26;SW;4;16%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;79;55;Hazy and breezy;76;50;NE;16;35%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;38;Mostly sunny;64;36;NNW;5;55%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;96;62;Mostly sunny;88;60;N;14;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;32;25;A bit of snow;35;23;W;11;71%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;Partly sunny;87;71;NE;5;59%;63%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;Cloudy;88;74;W;5;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;79;55;Hazy sunshine;80;58;NNE;6;52%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;4;76%;88%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;55;38;A shower or t-storm;55;38;E;8;69%;84%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;More clouds than sun;90;78;SSW;6;71%;68%;4

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;76;69;Mainly cloudy;76;70;S;7;75%;43%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;Plenty of sunshine;56;40;NNW;4;80%;3%;2

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;52;42;Partial sunshine;48;39;WSW;9;75%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun, cool;62;51;Becoming rainy;59;50;ESE;7;70%;97%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;77;Decreasing clouds;87;76;SSW;6;67%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;54;31;Mostly sunny;57;33;NNE;3;70%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;Afternoon showers;87;78;ENE;12;74%;89%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;E;5;79%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun;89;73;Mostly sunny;87;72;ENE;8;66%;7%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;Blazing sunshine;97;66;SW;8;43%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;66;48;A shower in the p.m.;67;44;NNE;5;48%;66%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;81;66;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;N;7;66%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;32;31;A little snow;34;24;WNW;11;90%;79%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;87;76;Partly sunny;86;76;ENE;12;63%;28%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;78;70;Showers and t-storms;79;70;NE;10;80%;86%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cold with sunshine;10;0;Mostly sunny;16;11;WSW;0;74%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;26;24;A little snow;30;28;SSE;9;81%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;84;69;Hazy sunshine;88;69;N;6;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;80;56;Nice with some sun;81;59;NNE;12;53%;24%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;22;Sunshine and cold;34;24;W;7;44%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;56;41;A shower in the p.m.;59;48;S;5;74%;82%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;7;2;Partly sunny;16;9;SSE;12;82%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;32;Sunshine;52;32;ENE;4;63%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;29;22;Mostly sunny;33;19;NW;13;49%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with sunshine;11;-2;Some sun;16;10;SW;5;70%;45%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;84;79;A p.m. shower or two;85;79;NNW;9;81%;99%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny;87;72;N;13;67%;15%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning showers;83;72;An afternoon shower;86;73;ENE;7;75%;63%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;53;41;A stray shower;48;36;WNW;8;60%;42%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny, not as warm;82;65;Plenty of sunshine;82;63;S;12;48%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;72;Partial sunshine;93;71;NNW;5;54%;9%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;NNE;11;69%;33%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;SSW;5;52%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;41;33;A little snow;37;31;WNW;17;61%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;45;21;Partly sunny;41;22;W;3;75%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;53;Downpours;69;54;NNE;9;64%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;66;41;Mostly sunny;63;41;SE;3;67%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;SE;8;75%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;34;26;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;SW;16;68%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow, rain late;34;31;Periods of wet snow;34;27;NW;10;92%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;90;75;ENE;7;60%;5%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Partly sunny, warm;80;58;SSE;8;21%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;55;37;Mostly sunny;59;31;NNE;8;73%;25%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;27;24;Snow;35;30;SSE;9;76%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;60;51;Mostly cloudy;55;49;ENE;9;77%;75%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;Partly sunny, breezy;80;62;ENE;15;58%;0%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;81;70;Partly sunny;81;71;E;8;64%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;62;Periods of sun, nice;76;62;N;9;71%;18%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;81;40;Mostly cloudy;79;41;ENE;4;21%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;80;54;Partial sunshine;81;53;SW;6;45%;28%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;68;A shower in the p.m.;83;66;NNE;5;69%;58%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;59;32;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;ENE;3;72%;7%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;53;35;Mostly sunny;50;32;E;5;71%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;45;26;Mostly sunny;45;27;N;3;61%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;45;39;Partly sunny;50;39;ENE;6;65%;18%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;N;9;76%;72%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;36;18;A bit of snow;35;19;WNW;5;85%;67%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;80;72;A shower in spots;80;73;ENE;7;69%;57%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;32;23;Cloudy;30;24;NW;13;58%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;77;72;Mostly sunny, humid;83;73;NNE;12;65%;10%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;70;61;Clouds and sunshine;69;63;E;10;69%;27%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;29;28;Occasional wet snow;34;27;NW;7;95%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;54;34;Clouding up, mild;57;40;E;8;35%;69%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, mild;49;30;Mostly sunny, mild;48;29;N;5;55%;31%;2

Tehran, Iran;Spotty p.m. showers;52;42;Spotty showers;50;41;N;6;56%;88%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;52;Afternoon showers;60;50;SW;14;68%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;51;34;Afternoon rain;48;27;NE;5;69%;77%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;36;Sunshine;49;34;NE;8;55%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;17;Low clouds breaking;30;26;W;5;72%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;56;48;Mostly sunny, windy;61;53;W;22;59%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;58;52;Spotty showers;61;49;NW;23;70%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;12;-22;Colder with some sun;-3;-26;NW;7;66%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;53;38;Mostly sunny;50;36;NE;3;58%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;44;38;A bit of snow;42;32;WNW;17;48%;82%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;86;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;66;ENE;4;54%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;34;32;A little snow;35;23;WNW;13;86%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;38;35;Cloudy, snow showers;37;28;W;19;72%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;68;57;A little p.m. rain;65;58;S;22;76%;93%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;93;66;Mostly cloudy;90;63;NW;5;63%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;38;24;Partly sunny;38;24;ESE;2;64%;44%;3

