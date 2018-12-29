Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;89;78;SW;7;77%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;Nice with sunshine;80;63;NNE;4;68%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;47;38;A morning shower;44;37;NE;11;88%;64%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;63;47;Partly sunny;56;45;S;4;68%;10%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;50;43;Cloudy;48;44;W;8;93%;29%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;26;14;A bit of snow;33;30;NNE;6;79%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy, much colder;40;30;Partial sunshine;44;32;E;7;80%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;22;14;A little a.m. snow;19;4;SW;11;63%;72%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;A strong t-storm;94;78;ENE;8;68%;68%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny;58;41;A shower or two;53;42;NNE;4;77%;84%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;73;60;Mostly cloudy;75;63;W;8;62%;11%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partial sunshine;60;45;Mostly sunny;61;44;SSE;5;64%;17%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;89;73;A t-storm around;89;72;E;5;65%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;E;7;55%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Some sun, less humid;85;69;N;7;60%;40%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;42;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;NNW;9;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;27;12;Sunny, but chilly;28;10;SSE;5;17%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;44;34;Showers around;41;36;W;4;69%;87%;0

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;45;42;A little a.m. rain;45;34;NW;16;70%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;43;Clouds and sun;70;42;ESE;7;56%;25%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;79;65;A t-storm in spots;81;64;NNW;9;71%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;44;36;Rain, snow;42;38;NW;15;83%;82%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;43;36;Mostly cloudy;44;41;SW;5;91%;44%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;47;29;Partly sunny;39;30;WSW;4;71%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;47;33;Cloudy with a shower;41;35;NW;8;76%;67%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;86;76;Clearing, less humid;84;68;E;9;50%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;87;64;A t-storm in spots;86;63;W;4;45%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;36;24;Chilly with sunshine;39;26;NNW;7;39%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;63;50;Some sun;66;49;NNW;6;56%;6%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;Sunshine and nice;76;62;SSE;17;55%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;Partly sunny;79;64;E;4;54%;12%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;82;70;A t-storm in spots;84;68;NE;8;69%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;33;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;39;33;SSW;15;46%;12%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;Sunshine, pleasant;90;73;NE;9;65%;6%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;44;38;Clouds and sun;41;32;NNW;12;86%;29%;1

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;78;68;Mostly cloudy;79;68;N;7;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A little p.m. rain;41;35;A little rain;43;39;ESE;5;64%;87%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;77;A morning shower;90;76;E;8;77%;78%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and smoky;66;42;Hazy and smoky;70;43;NNE;3;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;40;25;Partly sunny, milder;51;18;NE;6;36%;76%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;53;Hazy sun;78;55;NNW;5;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;WSW;5;78%;66%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;54;47;Low clouds;52;43;SW;8;87%;1%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, mild;60;40;Showers around;49;33;NNE;6;46%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;61;57;A couple of showers;61;56;E;27;76%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A touch of rain;58;45;A little a.m. rain;52;45;N;10;74%;94%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;80;60;Mostly cloudy;82;61;NE;7;52%;26%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;69;Partly sunny;84;68;ESE;9;57%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Freezing fog;35;26;A bit of snow;31;18;N;7;95%;58%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thundershower;90;75;Becoming cloudy;87;74;NNE;5;77%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;63;49;Clouds and sun;62;50;NNE;9;48%;39%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;80;73;Partly sunny, breezy;81;73;ENE;14;67%;31%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;Sunny and nice;78;53;ENE;5;40%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;NNE;4;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;44;40;A shower in the p.m.;45;36;E;8;84%;67%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, breezy;93;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;78;WSW;15;62%;42%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;Sunny and nice;79;66;N;10;51%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;60;A p.m. t-storm;75;60;NNW;7;73%;87%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, mild;55;28;Plenty of sun;54;24;N;3;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;78;53;Sunny and nice;79;53;NNW;5;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;35;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;NNE;4;40%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;86;58;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;N;14;17%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog;32;29;Low clouds;33;29;SSE;5;83%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;76;A shower in spots;87;75;NE;11;60%;40%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;74;A t-storm around;89;73;WSW;5;70%;82%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;72;48;Hazy sunshine;74;50;NNW;7;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;74;A shower in the p.m.;92;74;NNW;5;67%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;41;A shower or t-storm;55;41;E;7;71%;91%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;90;77;SSW;5;75%;11%;8

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;76;69;Mostly cloudy;76;68;S;8;72%;23%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;60;42;ENE;9;71%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Considerable clouds;53;40;Low clouds breaking;52;43;W;7;94%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;64;44;Mostly sunny;65;46;E;4;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;77;A t-storm around;87;78;SSW;6;72%;64%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;57;31;Plenty of sunshine;58;30;NNE;3;59%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;86;81;An afternoon shower;89;83;ENE;9;66%;83%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;75;Inc. clouds;88;76;ESE;6;72%;63%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;78;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;NE;5;77%;86%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;72;66;A t-storm in spots;76;58;S;9;67%;70%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;45;Periods of sun;73;46;S;7;48%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;73;Mostly sunny;81;74;E;8;72%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy with flurries;32;28;Rain and snow shower;34;32;SSE;6;91%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;85;77;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;E;12;70%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or t-storm;85;70;Morning t-storms;78;62;ESE;11;63%;88%;8

Montreal, Canada;Colder in the p.m.;33;6;Partial sunshine;21;17;ENE;0;62%;28%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;17;12;A little p.m. snow;27;24;SW;7;81%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Sun and some clouds;88;67;Hazy sunshine;88;67;N;6;30%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;80;57;A t-storm in spots;79;59;NE;11;64%;75%;9

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;50;34;Partly sunny;43;36;SW;6;54%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;57;41;Clouds and sun;57;42;ESE;8;77%;23%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-1;-8;Partly sunny;7;-1;S;8;69%;25%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;44;32;Chilly with some sun;44;31;NNW;8;57%;8%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;29;22;Inc. clouds;29;20;SSE;4;81%;61%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;23;0;Partly sunny;21;16;SSE;6;65%;37%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;81;Showers around;86;82;NE;11;79%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;90;74;NNW;9;63%;31%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;85;72;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;NE;9;72%;66%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds;43;40;Low clouds breaking;49;42;NW;3;90%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;81;60;Plenty of sunshine;80;62;S;12;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Becoming cloudy;88;72;NE;10;57%;39%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;77;Cloudy and breezy;93;78;NNW;19;62%;59%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;68;Mostly sunny;92;67;E;7;47%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;39;35;Rain and drizzle;43;33;NW;15;71%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but cold;25;5;Sunny, but cold;24;0;SW;5;34%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;72;52;Afternoon showers;72;53;WSW;11;50%;85%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;62;43;Sunshine;65;43;ESE;4;65%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;Sunshine and nice;88;78;ESE;7;59%;42%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;An a.m. snow shower;39;30;A little a.m. rain;41;34;SSW;13;82%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;37;33;Bit of rain, snow;37;29;NNE;3;98%;68%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;Sunshine and nice;85;73;NNE;8;71%;29%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;65;52;Partly sunny;71;58;SE;11;50%;13%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;55;33;Partly sunny;54;35;NE;5;85%;7%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;33;29;Low clouds;35;16;NNW;6;87%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;56;46;Partial sunshine;57;47;NNW;8;74%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;64;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;ENE;12;58%;1%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;82;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;74;E;15;68%;25%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;63;Partly sunny;78;63;ENE;7;65%;6%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;79;43;Mostly sunny;77;42;NE;4;20%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;53;Sunny and nice;90;55;SW;6;27%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;70;Mostly sunny;85;68;N;9;69%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;Sunny and pleasant;63;38;E;5;69%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, rain;53;41;Mostly cloudy;47;34;N;6;73%;35%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;27;9;Sunny, but chilly;29;10;NNE;3;27%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;39;32;Some sleet;39;32;NNE;9;74%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;90;80;Variable cloudiness;92;79;N;8;70%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;41;30;Low clouds;37;29;W;8;79%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;72;Mostly sunny;82;72;ENE;16;64%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;33;27;Cloudy;32;23;NNW;5;87%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and hot;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;93;74;NE;12;45%;5%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;59;55;Rain and drizzle;62;59;ENE;14;74%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;37;31;Showers of rain/snow;35;28;NNE;4;89%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;56;35;Rain and sleet;38;30;NNW;6;93%;62%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;43;28;Mostly cloudy;41;30;N;4;63%;17%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;52;33;Mostly sunny;50;35;NNE;6;29%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers and t-storms;59;53;A couple of showers;64;53;SW;7;67%;89%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;57;32;Increasing clouds;56;32;ENE;3;52%;38%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;43;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;32;NNW;14;39%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;31;22;Mostly cloudy;37;31;WSW;11;67%;18%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;62;52;N;3;56%;8%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;60;45;Mostly sunny;61;49;W;4;75%;4%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;3;-23;Sunny, but cold;2;-25;E;4;56%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain this morning;51;35;Mostly sunny;44;30;NNE;3;69%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;40;37;Rain and snow;43;36;NW;16;67%;85%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;82;62;Cloudy;72;56;ENE;6;52%;36%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;35;32;Bit of rain, snow;36;31;SSW;6;78%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;42;38;Bit of rain, snow;41;35;NW;7;94%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;67;63;Cloudy and windy;71;64;N;25;78%;29%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;WNW;4;60%;66%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, chilly;28;20;Mostly cloudy;34;25;E;2;57%;59%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather