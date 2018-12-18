Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SW;9;80%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;Sunny and delightful;79;66;NNW;7;58%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;53;48;Afternoon showers;56;46;E;11;89%;92%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;64;49;Mostly cloudy;65;51;W;6;76%;42%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;46;41;A passing shower;48;42;S;13;95%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;23;12;Cloudy and cold;20;7;NNE;7;84%;48%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;46;34;A morning shower;40;32;E;5;84%;55%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;20;11;Low clouds;15;4;WNW;11;71%;64%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;100;77;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;NNE;12;44%;8%;13

Athens, Greece;A touch of rain;53;45;Periods of sun, cool;50;41;N;8;75%;33%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, pleasant;73;64;Mostly cloudy;71;63;NNW;12;65%;92%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;62;47;Mostly sunny;63;52;SE;4;83%;55%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;87;76;A t-storm or two;88;75;NW;5;79%;84%;3

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;85;58;Mostly sunny;83;60;ENE;4;54%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;91;74;Sunny;92;75;NNW;5;54%;17%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;59;48;Spotty showers;60;45;NW;11;69%;61%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;48;25;Partly sunny, mild;46;23;WSW;7;32%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and cold;29;22;Fog, then some sun;31;23;ESE;4;79%;0%;1

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, fog early;42;32;A little p.m. rain;38;35;S;8;84%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;69;47;Partly sunny;66;46;ESE;7;70%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;64;Mostly sunny;87;64;NNE;5;45%;1%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;38;26;Fog;33;24;SE;12;90%;26%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;46;42;Some sun, a shower;47;42;SSW;9;80%;83%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow;33;26;Fog, then some sun;33;23;ESE;3;75%;33%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, chilly;32;20;Fog, then some sun;29;20;ESE;4;87%;3%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;72;65;Variable cloudiness;75;69;ENE;8;78%;63%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;65;Clouds and sun;87;65;N;4;41%;74%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;50;37;Increasing clouds;57;43;W;10;59%;8%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;70;55;Mostly sunny;69;56;W;11;43%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;74;63;A shower in spots;74;62;SSE;10;67%;44%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;82;67;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;ESE;4;63%;36%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;Clouds and sun;86;73;NNE;8;68%;4%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunny;47;35;Increasing clouds;47;42;SSW;11;66%;29%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;88;73;Clouds and sun, nice;87;74;NNW;6;73%;30%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;39;37;A little p.m. rain;39;36;SSE;13;70%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, less humid;80;70;Rather cloudy;79;69;NNE;13;58%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;62;49;A little a.m. rain;61;46;NW;7;83%;71%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;NE;11;79%;70%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;Hazy sun;73;42;WNW;6;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;56;37;Partly sunny, windy;52;27;SSE;17;29%;16%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain;73;61;Hazy sunshine;76;58;NNW;6;71%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;WSW;5;73%;77%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;52;39;Partly sunny;46;42;WSW;11;82%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;55;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;50;34;ENE;7;43%;98%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;64;57;A shower in the a.m.;64;54;WNW;12;77%;55%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;Partial sunshine;77;65;SSE;5;72%;36%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;61;Sunshine and nice;81;62;NE;5;58%;42%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;77;66;Mostly cloudy;83;72;SSE;7;63%;28%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;33;29;A little snow;32;24;S;9;96%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;76;Mostly sunny;92;77;SE;4;62%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;74;65;Mostly sunny, nice;75;69;E;10;71%;25%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;68;Partly sunny, breezy;78;69;NE;14;57%;23%;2

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;70;57;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;ENE;6;56%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;70;43;Hazy sunshine;71;40;NE;3;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;52;44;Chilly with rain;45;39;NNW;17;89%;100%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;76;A t-storm or two;91;75;E;5;71%;89%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up;87;75;Turning cloudy;86;75;N;9;53%;5%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;86;61;Partly sunny;88;64;WNW;7;30%;9%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;57;27;Plenty of sunshine;56;25;NW;3;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;Hazy sun;80;51;NW;5;43%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;59;39;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;SSW;4;61%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;91;63;Partly sunny;88;61;NNW;14;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and cold;22;16;Low clouds and cold;20;14;ENE;5;84%;16%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;86;75;E;9;60%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;72;A couple of t-storms;87;73;WSW;6;76%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Tropical rainstorm;67;56;Hazy sun;74;55;N;7;70%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;94;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ENE;3;75%;58%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;53;38;A shower or t-storm;56;36;ENE;8;68%;80%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSW;5;71%;42%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;75;67;Partly sunny;75;67;SSE;9;72%;31%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;61;47;Partly sunny;60;50;W;4;72%;33%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;51;44;Partly sunny;49;44;SSW;9;86%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;68;50;Sunshine and nice;74;52;NNE;4;53%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;86;76;Partly sunny;86;76;SSW;6;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;49;41;Partly sunny;53;40;WSW;7;75%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;89;81;Partly sunny, nice;89;81;ENE;5;59%;7%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;E;5;83%;66%;2

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Clouds and sun, nice;88;73;ENE;6;63%;33%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Some brightening;81;61;Cloudy;75;63;SSE;5;68%;42%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;Partly sunny;73;41;S;7;32%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;64;Inc. clouds;77;71;ESE;7;64%;62%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;22;18;Clouds and sun, cold;22;12;SE;4;72%;17%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;ENE;11;65%;30%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;68;61;Mostly cloudy;74;65;NE;8;74%;63%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and colder;22;13;Not as cold;31;27;S;3;73%;15%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;13;7;Cold with low clouds;17;12;SE;4;83%;40%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;86;67;Hazy sun;88;67;N;7;38%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;79;57;Partly sunny;78;58;NNE;10;57%;44%;9

New York, United States;Windy and colder;39;28;Mostly sunny;42;34;SW;6;44%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;65;50;Cooler;59;48;NNE;6;84%;66%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;13;11;Morning flurries;16;-6;WNW;15;91%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;52;40;Partial sunshine;54;45;WNW;11;55%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;P.M. snow showers;25;23;A little snow;33;31;ESE;6;87%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with sunshine;20;11;Not as cold;32;23;S;7;76%;18%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;88;80;Nice with some sun;88;80;ESE;8;68%;67%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Showers around;89;75;NNW;8;66%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;84;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;73;ENE;9;76%;66%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;48;43;Some sun, a shower;49;42;SSW;9;67%;78%;1

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;80;61;Plenty of sunshine;80;63;SSE;12;46%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;93;74;Mostly sunny;92;77;W;6;57%;19%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;N;13;71%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;More sun than clouds;90;68;Mostly sunny;90;67;ESE;5;52%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;40;26;Fog;33;27;ESE;6;75%;58%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;44;20;Mostly sunny;40;18;SSE;3;57%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;53;Heavy p.m. showers;68;53;SSE;10;61%;93%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunlit and beautiful;70;51;Partly sunny;67;51;ESE;4;78%;8%;3

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;86;76;An afternoon shower;85;76;SE;9;57%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;45;38;Partly sunny;45;34;ENE;12;73%;40%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;27;22;Cloudy and chilly;26;19;SE;5;91%;41%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;94;78;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNW;8;74%;51%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;77;54;Sunny and nice;74;54;SE;7;51%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;53;31;Clouds and sun;54;44;SE;5;78%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with low clouds;23;19;Morning flurries;23;19;SSE;7;70%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;60;52;Partly sunny;61;49;NE;6;90%;10%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;60;Showers around;83;60;E;7;60%;77%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;Partly sunny;84;72;ESE;8;70%;44%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;76;61;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;WSW;6;79%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds, nice;72;35;Sunny and pleasant;71;40;E;5;33%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;90;59;Mostly sunny;88;54;SW;6;36%;18%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;67;A shower in the p.m.;84;68;NNE;3;68%;58%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain;53;45;Spotty showers;57;47;SSE;5;81%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Windy with rain;53;47;Spotty showers;51;46;SE;8;76%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;44;32;Clouds and sunshine;46;30;NNE;3;59%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;43;Cloudy and mild;57;48;ENE;6;72%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;NNE;4;78%;78%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;30;26;Fog, then some sun;30;18;WSW;6;91%;28%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;83;74;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;E;8;69%;25%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;32;23;A snow shower;36;33;SE;6;81%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;78;70;A t-storm in spots;75;71;ENE;11;76%;70%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;SE;8;52%;3%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;30;25;Cloudy;28;20;SSE;6;82%;28%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with some sun;43;36;A snow squall;38;24;W;6;99%;89%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;43;33;Low clouds;41;32;SE;5;81%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;51;40;Plenty of sun;54;39;NE;6;35%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;68;56;Mostly sunny;68;54;SW;11;52%;84%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;56;31;Partly sunny;54;33;E;3;50%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;39;Mostly sunny;56;40;SW;8;55%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;32;29;Increasing clouds;42;36;SW;13;70%;4%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;63;50;Mostly sunny;65;49;S;8;61%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;63;45;Mostly sunny;65;48;WSW;4;63%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;13;-11;Plenty of sunshine;12;-11;SE;5;72%;28%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;49;44;Cloudy;49;43;ENE;5;69%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;42;28;Fog;35;26;SE;11;81%;26%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;Sunny and very warm;85;63;N;4;56%;12%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and chilly;28;21;Clouds and sun, cold;24;14;SSE;6;57%;22%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;33;22;Cloudy and chilly;29;21;SE;10;90%;3%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;70;60;Downpours;65;57;SSE;16;89%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;92;71;Some sun;92;72;SW;4;57%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;42;30;Partly sunny;43;28;E;2;63%;44%;2

