Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, December 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SW;10;78%;52%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;63;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;NNW;5;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;50;45;Low clouds;53;48;E;9;89%;70%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;44;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;S;5;66%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this morning;48;39;Partly sunny;45;41;SE;14;91%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;27;16;A snow shower;22;10;N;5;78%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;50;35;Rain and drizzle;40;31;NNE;8;87%;96%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;20;12;Low clouds;18;10;W;5;72%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with some sun;99;79;A t-storm in spots;98;78;ENE;10;45%;44%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;59;49;A little rain;53;46;NNW;12;82%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;74;63;Sunshine, pleasant;77;63;SW;10;65%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, a t-storm;61;51;Partly sunny;64;46;ENE;5;85%;9%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Heavy p.m. showers;89;76;N;4;80%;89%;4

Bangalore, India;High clouds;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;NNE;5;37%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;91;75;Sunny;91;73;NE;7;53%;28%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;57;44;Partly sunny;59;48;SW;12;74%;26%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;46;23;Mostly sunny, mild;46;25;W;9;26%;8%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A snow shower;29;23;Low clouds and cold;29;21;WSW;4;86%;40%;0

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;37;34;Some sun, fog early;39;31;SE;4;95%;56%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;72;45;Clouds and sun;67;46;ESE;6;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny;86;64;ENE;7;50%;6%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;34;27;Partly sunny;38;24;E;4;89%;12%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;48;38;Partly sunny;46;40;S;9;83%;67%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A wintry mix, chilly;32;29;A little snow;33;27;NE;7;82%;79%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;28;21;Partly sunny, chilly;29;19;E;3;92%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;75;63;Periods of sun;73;66;ENE;14;74%;71%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Couple of t-storms;84;64;Mostly cloudy;89;64;NW;4;45%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;50;31;Mostly sunny;49;40;WSW;8;57%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;68;55;Turning sunny;70;56;SW;8;44%;4%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;63;A shower or two;75;64;S;9;65%;66%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;81;66;Partly sunny;82;66;E;3;60%;15%;7

Chennai, India;Warmer;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;NE;5;70%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunny and colder;40;29;Mostly sunny;44;34;SSW;8;54%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;88;72;Thickening clouds;88;73;N;6;69%;33%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the a.m.;30;30;Spotty showers;39;37;SSE;8;72%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;79;69;Sunshine, less humid;80;70;NNE;11;58%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;60;40;Partly sunny;62;50;SSE;6;66%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A t-storm in spots;92;78;NE;10;76%;72%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;70;43;Hazy sun;72;42;WNW;7;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;58;35;Mostly sunny;56;37;SW;6;40%;14%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;80;64;Cooler with rain;66;62;NW;9;92%;95%;1

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;77;Afternoon showers;89;76;WSW;6;72%;100%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Brief p.m. showers;54;49;Rain tapering off;52;40;SW;17;84%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;53;37;Cloudy and mild;58;44;NNE;8;34%;14%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;59;Periods of sun;64;57;WNW;10;77%;65%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;SE;4;56%;13%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;61;NNE;5;80%;66%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;76;64;E;5;64%;40%;2

Helsinki, Finland;An icy mix;31;30;Intermittent snow;32;27;SSW;6;94%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;75;Clouds and sun;92;76;E;4;60%;44%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;Clouding up;72;65;E;10;51%;33%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;Partly sunny;81;69;NNE;9;62%;66%;4

Hyderabad, India;Showers around;71;59;Clouds and sun, nice;75;56;NNE;7;64%;3%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;70;40;Mostly cloudy;70;42;N;4;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty a.m. showers;54;48;A little p.m. rain;52;44;NE;10;88%;94%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;93;76;A passing shower;91;76;NNW;5;66%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;87;75;Mostly cloudy;87;74;N;11;51%;3%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;87;65;Partly sunny;84;62;SW;7;33%;29%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, mild;58;20;Clouding up;58;26;NE;3;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;79;53;Hazy sun;79;49;N;6;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;62;46;Decreasing clouds;63;37;WSW;5;58%;19%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;89;63;Some sun, pleasant;89;63;NNW;15;27%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of a.m. snow;23;20;Cloudy and cold;22;15;E;5;78%;40%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;Partly sunny;88;73;ENE;7;57%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A morning t-storm;89;72;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SW;5;69%;72%;10

Kolkata, India;Cooler with rain;72;60;Tropical rainstorm;65;56;N;9;93%;89%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ENE;3;76%;67%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;52;37;Showers and t-storms;55;37;ESE;9;67%;82%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SW;5;71%;42%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;76;67;Mostly sunny;75;68;S;8;72%;32%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;57;47;Afternoon rain;60;47;NW;10;76%;69%;1

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;49;45;A little p.m. rain;49;44;SW;19;81%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler with a shower;63;50;Mostly sunny;68;50;NNE;4;70%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;75;A t-storm around;83;76;S;5;78%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;50;30;Periods of sun;49;39;SW;3;73%;72%;2

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;87;82;Partly sunny, nice;89;81;NNE;7;63%;11%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;89;74;A thunderstorm;84;73;ESE;5;82%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;ENE;8;59%;31%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Some brightening;74;59;S;9;59%;7%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;SSW;5;46%;16%;5

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;74;58;Clouds and sun, nice;75;66;NE;6;61%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;20;19;A little snow, cold;22;19;SSE;5;62%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;98;76;Nice with sunshine;89;77;E;12;60%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;70;62;A t-storm in spots;69;62;ENE;13;76%;72%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;33;17;Sunny and colder;21;13;W;14;61%;7%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;11;7;Low clouds and cold;15;9;SSE;5;82%;53%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;Hazy sun;87;68;N;8;38%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;NE;10;54%;52%;10

New York, United States;Windy this afternoon;47;30;Windy and colder;39;28;WNW;22;38%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Heavy a.m. showers;64;50;Partial sunshine;64;51;SSE;6;69%;70%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;9;6;Cloudy;14;10;SW;10;91%;70%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;54;43;Partial sunshine;51;41;W;11;53%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;An a.m. snow shower;29;15;Cloudy, snow showers;24;22;ENE;2;96%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;32;12;Sunny and colder;20;10;WSW;14;66%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;86;81;Partly sunny;87;80;ESE;9;71%;3%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Partly sunny;91;75;NNW;8;66%;30%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;84;73;Partly sunny;83;73;ENE;8;82%;66%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;45;39;Partly sunny;48;42;SSW;10;73%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;81;59;Plenty of sun;77;61;SE;12;51%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;74;Partly sunny;91;74;NNE;8;56%;29%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;ENE;12;64%;63%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;68;Partly sunny;90;68;ENE;4;51%;31%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;37;31;Some sun, fog early;38;25;ESE;4;76%;52%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;39;19;Mostly sunny;42;21;W;4;62%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;53;A shower;68;53;SW;10;61%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;66;49;Sunny and beautiful;70;52;S;6;71%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;85;78;A little a.m. rain;87;76;ESE;9;66%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;46;42;Mainly cloudy;45;39;E;10;72%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;29;26;Cloudy and chilly;27;21;S;3;95%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;92;75;Mostly sunny and hot;95;77;NNW;6;54%;6%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;Sunny and nice;76;54;SSE;5;44%;4%;4

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;49;35;Mostly sunny;53;32;NE;6;64%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;20;17;Cloudy and cold;22;19;SSE;7;82%;63%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;59;50;Clouds and sun;60;51;WNW;6;86%;16%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;61;Some sun, pleasant;81;61;ENE;9;62%;30%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;72;Sunshine and nice;84;73;SSE;6;60%;2%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;76;61;Periods of sun, nice;76;61;NNW;6;70%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;75;37;Sun and clouds, nice;71;36;ENE;6;30%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;89;57;Mostly sunny;90;59;SW;6;33%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;83;68;Partly sunny;83;67;NNW;3;71%;26%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;56;44;Rain;54;47;NE;7;82%;84%;0

Seattle, United States;Windy, p.m. rain;53;48;Windy with rain;54;47;SW;16;78%;88%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;42;23;Mostly sunny;45;31;WNW;4;48%;48%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;54;37;Partly sunny, mild;59;41;SSE;6;70%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;5;76%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and chilly;31;28;A little snow;31;26;WNW;7;91%;89%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;82;72;Partly sunny;83;74;ESE;7;73%;60%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;31;26;A snow shower;30;25;S;4;94%;77%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, humid;82;71;A t-storm in spots;77;70;S;15;77%;77%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;68;55;Sunny and nice;73;59;ESE;12;51%;0%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;28;26;Periods of snow;29;26;S;5;78%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;52;37;Morning snow showers;45;36;NNW;5;82%;89%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Colder;40;35;Rain and drizzle;42;31;NE;4;81%;65%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;57;44;Rain in the morning;52;39;WNW;9;62%;73%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;68;58;Decreasing clouds;67;55;S;8;65%;52%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;57;41;Spotty showers;53;31;ENE;3;46%;64%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;53;42;Mostly sunny;54;39;W;8;52%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;P.M. snow showers;40;25;Decreasing clouds;32;29;WSW;9;63%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and breezy;68;55;Partly sunny, breezy;64;50;NW;19;61%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;61;53;Partly sunny;63;45;SSE;9;65%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;23;-11;Increasing clouds;15;-14;SW;3;73%;34%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon rain;49;45;Rain;49;44;SSW;4;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;34;26;Partly sunny;38;24;ESE;4;82%;6%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;84;59;Sunny and very warm;84;59;N;4;48%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;26;24;Cloudy and chilly;28;19;SSE;5;71%;37%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;32;21;Fog, then some sun;30;21;SE;2;88%;10%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;63;Windy with some sun;71;62;NNW;24;68%;25%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;95;72;Sunny;92;71;SW;6;57%;18%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;41;32;Rain and snow shower;41;28;E;2;63%;70%;1

