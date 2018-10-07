Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;SW;10;83%;65%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;N;10;36%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;87;66;Clouds and sun;86;63;NE;10;28%;36%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;78;63;A thunderstorm;71;61;NE;7;75%;63%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;57;43;Partly sunny;61;46;SSW;9;72%;5%;3

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;52;42;Partly sunny;52;40;NNE;3;82%;7%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;ESE;9;38%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;51;34;Clouds and sun;57;39;SW;12;49%;30%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;75;71;Showers and t-storms;85;72;NE;9;78%;85%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;74;59;Partly sunny;76;60;NNE;7;59%;12%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;63;52;Mostly sunny;66;51;SSW;7;61%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;Clouds and sun, warm;101;71;E;8;21%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;4;83%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;84;68;Some sun;85;68;ENE;5;64%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;93;77;Clouds and sun;91;77;S;5;69%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;68;57;Showers and t-storms;67;59;NE;12;72%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;Partly sunny;70;46;N;6;29%;19%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;NNE;4;53%;27%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with clearing;57;37;Mostly sunny;60;41;SE;4;65%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;47;Mostly cloudy;66;47;SE;5;72%;63%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;61;Partly sunny;86;62;W;8;51%;33%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;68;52;Sun and some clouds;71;51;NE;5;67%;36%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;60;41;Partly sunny;61;43;ESE;2;67%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny, nice;74;45;Fog to sun;73;47;NE;5;64%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;72;51;Partly sunny;73;49;E;4;64%;43%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;74;63;Showers and t-storms;81;64;SSW;9;75%;84%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A morning t-storm;89;65;A t-storm in spots;90;63;NNW;5;38%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;NNE;7;44%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;87;69;Sunshine and nice;89;69;NNE;7;40%;3%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;87;59;Sunny and very warm;84;59;SW;7;49%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;66;A shower or t-storm;82;68;ESE;3;69%;80%;8

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;90;76;Showers and t-storms;90;77;N;8;74%;70%;9

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;65;64;Partly sunny, warmer;81;70;S;8;74%;39%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;86;76;A few showers;87;76;WSW;6;75%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds breaking;53;40;Partly sunny;54;48;SW;11;61%;19%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;90;80;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;WSW;8;80%;14%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;87;73;A shower or t-storm;84;72;SSE;10;76%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;88;70;SE;11;69%;55%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;91;69;Hazy sunshine;94;72;ESE;4;48%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Cloudy, p.m. showers;57;41;A few showers;45;33;NNE;6;100%;83%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;93;75;Brilliant sunshine;93;73;E;4;57%;6%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;69;Partly sunny;93;69;ESE;7;50%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;59;53;Spotty showers;61;54;SW;17;75%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;71;51;Morning rain, cooler;57;42;SSE;7;70%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;86;67;Lots of sun, nice;78;67;NE;6;72%;56%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;6;61%;20%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;82;49;Partly sunny;83;49;SE;8;26%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;83;74;Wind and rain;82;75;SSE;23;84%;91%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little a.m. rain;46;30;Afternoon rain;49;47;WSW;14;84%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;5;82%;68%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;85;75;Sunny and nice;87;76;E;7;63%;15%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;Partly sunny;86;75;ENE;14;64%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;91;68;ENE;7;54%;8%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;92;66;Increasing clouds;88;62;NW;9;43%;80%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;74;58;Mostly sunny;70;60;NE;7;72%;27%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;96;78;Warm with sunshine;97;76;E;9;49%;11%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;83;Sunny and very warm;98;83;N;9;54%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;81;53;Mostly sunny;83;54;NW;5;26%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;85;48;Cooler with some sun;71;41;NW;5;33%;31%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;75;Hazy sun and warm;98;77;WSW;7;45%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;55;A t-storm in spots;76;56;SSE;6;62%;44%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;108;81;Plenty of sunshine;104;81;WNW;7;24%;2%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;66;46;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;5;68%;55%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;ESE;7;74%;76%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;96;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;72;W;7;73%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;76;Hot with sunshine;97;76;E;5;54%;2%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;3;79%;87%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;34;A t-storm in spots;59;32;WNW;9;39%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SW;8;78%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds, then sun;67;61;Low clouds, then sun;69;61;S;8;76%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;W;6;43%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;58;45;Partly sunny;62;48;SW;9;70%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Misty in the morning;71;59;Turning sunny;71;59;S;5;64%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;83;74;Clearing;82;74;SW;7;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and cooler;68;46;Partly sunny;72;49;E;3;50%;11%;4

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;86;82;A p.m. shower or two;87;78;WNW;11;77%;91%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;96;77;Partly sunny;96;79;NNE;5;59%;84%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;5;73%;59%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;78;52;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSW;6;44%;61%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;ESE;4;53%;80%;10

Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;87;80;A shower or t-storm;85;80;E;15;75%;80%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A touch of p.m. rain;64;42;Cooler;52;33;E;7;72%;3%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;76;Clouds and sunshine;85;77;SSW;11;65%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;Mostly sunny, warm;80;62;NNW;8;60%;65%;8

Montreal, Canada;Clearing;55;39;Clouds rolling in;56;54;SE;3;71%;68%;3

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;60;46;Mostly cloudy;54;31;NE;10;63%;3%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and warm;99;83;Mostly sunny;94;83;W;8;64%;55%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;83;56;Showers and t-storms;78;57;NE;7;65%;70%;13

New York, United States;Humid and warmer;82;64;Not as warm;69;65;E;7;87%;57%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;Mostly sunny;84;66;WNW;6;51%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;73;41;Partly sunny, cooler;53;40;SW;14;62%;31%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;83;63;Sunshine and nice;80;60;NNE;6;60%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;48;41;Showers around;60;51;SSW;11;75%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;56;41;Partly sunny;57;52;ESE;9;75%;71%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;85;79;Rain and drizzle;84;77;ENE;13;75%;79%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;S;7;71%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;93;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;ENE;7;63%;8%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;57;45;Mostly sunny;65;44;NNE;5;59%;2%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;60;Mostly sunny;75;60;ESE;8;59%;12%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;4;68%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;Partly sunny;88;70;SE;16;58%;10%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;89;74;Thunderstorms;89;75;ESE;5;71%;87%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;70;42;Partial sunshine;63;44;ENE;3;64%;10%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;72;41;Mostly sunny;70;44;WNW;7;52%;62%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;55;Heavy showers;64;55;SE;9;73%;98%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Some brightening;81;63;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;ENE;7;68%;11%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;A morning shower;84;76;SE;12;65%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief showers;41;36;Cloudy;41;35;E;6;75%;66%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;54;38;Periods of sun;54;45;SSW;5;72%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Morning showers;79;71;Mostly cloudy;83;73;ENE;5;74%;60%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;97;71;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;SE;7;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;72;56;Periods of sunshine;77;57;NE;5;72%;13%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;48;34;Increasing clouds;48;43;SW;7;67%;36%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;76;60;Sunny and nice;75;58;SW;7;53%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;81;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;SW;5;76%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;84;75;Heavy showers;86;76;E;11;81%;88%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;70;64;Heavy thunderstorms;69;64;S;4;100%;96%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;83;49;Plenty of sunshine;78;45;NE;9;17%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;70;50;Spotty showers;62;46;S;5;63%;75%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;81;74;Thunderstorms;81;73;N;4;86%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;Partly sunny;80;48;E;7;35%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Brief a.m. showers;56;52;Spotty showers;58;52;N;4;86%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;74;47;Partly sunny;70;49;W;4;50%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;ENE;9;53%;32%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;NNW;3;76%;74%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;Mostly sunny;73;42;SE;5;54%;11%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;86;79;A shower;87;77;E;12;79%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;49;34;A little a.m. rain;53;51;SW;12;79%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with rain;65;60;A couple of showers;71;58;NW;11;72%;63%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;82;75;Spotty showers;83;74;E;9;77%;71%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;46;37;A little p.m. rain;51;49;SW;13;82%;90%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;55;48;Cloudy and cool;54;43;SSE;7;72%;78%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;61;50;Partly sunny;68;50;ENE;6;56%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cooler with clearing;68;58;Becoming cloudy;72;59;SE;6;38%;39%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Partly sunny;83;72;N;7;52%;58%;5

Tirana, Albania;A morning t-storm;78;57;A shower or t-storm;80;58;E;5;62%;64%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;84;69;Rain and drizzle;74;65;NE;8;70%;81%;1

Toronto, Canada;Occasional rain;59;52;Partial sunshine;63;59;ENE;14;85%;55%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;Sunshine and nice;85;68;ESE;10;55%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;83;65;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;ESE;6;70%;14%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;36;23;Cold with low clouds;35;14;N;8;65%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;54;49;Low clouds;56;47;NW;3;74%;67%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;70;53;Partial sunshine;69;49;NNE;4;60%;36%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;91;71;Some sun;90;72;NW;4;60%;14%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;62;39;Partly sunny;53;36;S;3;64%;6%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;70;43;Partly sunny, cooler;56;36;SE;2;70%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;46;Mostly sunny;60;49;N;12;67%;27%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Overcast, showers;90;76;WSW;5;80%;90%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;69;42;Sunshine and nice;71;44;ENE;4;45%;8%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather