Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;WSW;11;81%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;100;88;Plenty of sunshine;104;89;NW;8;50%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;96;72;Sunny and less humid;96;71;W;14;42%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;ENE;9;57%;3%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;73;61;A shower in spots;74;57;NE;10;72%;50%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;62;55;Rain and drizzle;66;55;N;6;82%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;Cooler;91;71;NE;14;43%;66%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;81;57;Not as warm;70;49;NW;8;77%;92%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;77;44;Cooler;55;46;SSE;12;68%;88%;1

Athens, Greece;Breezy with sunshine;92;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;74;NNW;16;41%;12%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;58;48;Showers around;63;51;NW;10;76%;93%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;109;80;Plenty of sun;110;82;WNW;12;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;92;77;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSW;8;56%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Cloudy;80;68;W;13;69%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;90;82;Cloudy with a shower;91;80;SW;8;70%;76%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;86;71;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;W;9;57%;9%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;73;Partly sunny;90;73;NE;5;62%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;93;67;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;NNW;4;45%;10%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;Clouds and sun;77;57;NNW;9;57%;32%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;47;Decreasing clouds;68;48;ESE;9;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;E;9;47%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;W;5;42%;14%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;75;63;A shower in spots;75;62;N;5;76%;49%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;90;65;Partly sunny;89;62;ESE;5;54%;29%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;NNW;4;37%;9%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;54;37;Partly sunny, cool;51;36;SSW;8;57%;25%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;87;65;Mostly cloudy;86;66;NW;6;30%;29%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;Nice with some sun;86;75;ENE;8;60%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;97;76;Sunny and very warm;98;78;NNE;7;36%;2%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;61;49;Occasional rain;57;44;SSE;8;65%;60%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;67;A t-storm in spots;84;68;ESE;4;58%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing;95;82;Cloudy and very warm;97;81;SSW;9;58%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;82;72;Heavy thunderstorms;80;70;S;11;76%;91%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;85;79;Clouds and sun;85;78;WSW;11;74%;44%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;71;63;Decreasing clouds;70;54;WNW;11;61%;28%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;78;Clearing;85;78;W;9;73%;43%;8

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;96;77;Partly sunny;95;74;NNE;7;54%;12%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;A morning t-storm;87;68;SE;11;66%;66%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;83;A stray thunderstorm;97;83;SE;6;72%;73%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;73;51;Partly sunny;79;55;SE;7;47%;11%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;94;82;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SE;13;73%;78%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Not as warm;87;71;SE;8;63%;18%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;71;60;A shower in spots;69;57;WSW;6;83%;59%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with sunshine;100;67;Sunny and hot;97;69;NE;7;15%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;81;71;Mostly sunny, nice;80;71;ENE;16;77%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;94;80;A t-storm in spots;94;81;SE;4;78%;65%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;ENE;6;36%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;7;62%;47%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;69;52;A bit of rain;63;51;NW;9;83%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;88;77;A t-storm or two;87;78;SW;8;87%;84%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;8;74%;89%;3

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;91;79;Breezy with some sun;91;78;ENE;16;56%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A little rain;80;72;Spotty showers;75;71;W;12;87%;88%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;93;80;A strong t-storm;98;81;NE;8;62%;64%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;93;74;Mostly sunny;85;71;ENE;11;56%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;92;76;Abundant sunshine;93;76;E;8;56%;29%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;104;89;Partly sunny, warm;101;89;N;10;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;69;47;Sunny and warmer;78;52;NNW;8;38%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;64;Sunny and hot;100;65;NNW;6;8%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;90;81;Nice with some sun;88;80;SW;11;64%;29%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorm;84;70;A t-storm or two;84;70;SW;6;81%;83%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;94;77;More sun than clouds;96;78;S;12;46%;58%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or t-storm;83;63;A shower or t-storm;83;62;W;5;61%;60%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;11;60%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;85;71;Cloudy;83;70;WSW;8;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Heavy thunderstorms;90;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;82;SSE;9;75%;78%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;E;6;71%;63%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;58;33;Spotty showers;51;31;E;7;57%;87%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;82;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;WSW;9;80%;84%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;62;58;Mostly sunny;64;59;S;7;81%;2%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Hot with sunshine;96;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;NW;7;49%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;74;60;A stray shower;75;61;SW;6;67%;55%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;86;68;Mostly sunny;87;68;S;6;60%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;69;Nice with some sun;78;68;SSW;7;73%;21%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;92;68;ESE;4;37%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;82;A shower or two;89;83;WSW;10;68%;87%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;SSE;5;71%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;A t-storm in spots;86;77;WSW;10;81%;67%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Brief showers;50;41;An afternoon shower;55;45;WNW;9;65%;82%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;NNE;5;57%;86%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;80;Spotty showers;89;80;E;8;71%;74%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;76;58;Nice with some sun;78;61;SSW;7;56%;53%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;75;Partly sunny;83;75;SSW;13;71%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;51;42;A shower or two;50;45;S;13;66%;83%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;81;61;Mostly sunny;82;64;SSE;2;56%;4%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;79;61;Cloudy and warm;78;63;WSW;7;54%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;80;Heavy a.m. showers;85;79;WSW;10;85%;90%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;70;52;Low clouds;73;52;E;6;62%;44%;7

New York, United States;A little rain;72;65;Sunny intervals;76;67;ENE;8;72%;42%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;Mostly sunny;96;73;NW;7;50%;26%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;Mostly sunny, warm;79;62;ENE;10;59%;14%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;91;72;Variable clouds;92;79;E;8;48%;44%;6

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;71;48;Some sun returning;66;44;WSW;6;54%;14%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;80;56;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;5;63%;41%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;A morning shower;83;78;E;11;83%;63%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;89;78;NW;6;79%;73%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;ENE;6;72%;58%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;83;65;Some sun;76;61;N;6;62%;24%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;77;60;Partly sunny;77;57;W;12;48%;62%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;WSW;10;77%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;73;SE;20;80%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;75;A shower or t-storm;95;76;ESE;6;52%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;91;67;Partly sunny, warm;87;60;NNW;6;31%;32%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;85;70;Showers and t-storms;82;74;SE;5;77%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;51;ESE;10;42%;32%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;86;68;Sunny and nice;84;68;SW;7;67%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;82;73;A passing shower;82;73;SE;11;69%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;54;46;A little p.m. rain;50;45;S;11;90%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;73;61;Occasional rain;78;59;W;10;71%;83%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;ENE;5;66%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;81;Mostly sunny;107;81;NNE;11;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, a t-storm;91;66;Mostly sunny, warm;92;67;NE;5;54%;28%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A downpour;72;58;P.M. rain, cooler;66;56;SW;6;79%;99%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;68;55;Partly cloudy;66;58;WSW;11;74%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;64;A thunderstorm;79;65;ENE;6;74%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;86;79;A passing shower;86;79;ESE;13;71%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;77;66;A t-storm in spots;78;66;NE;4;90%;75%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;83;61;An afternoon shower;83;63;WNW;7;32%;46%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;E;3;37%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A shower or t-storm;86;74;N;5;80%;82%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sizzling sunshine;100;68;Very hot;97;62;NW;6;28%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;81;60;Hazy sunshine;85;61;NNE;7;49%;5%;6

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;93;74;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;SSW;5;49%;44%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;91;82;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;SSE;13;69%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;9;68%;50%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;88;59;Partly sunny;81;59;ESE;5;61%;44%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;88;78;Spotty showers;88;78;E;13;67%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;72;56;A shower or two;67;49;NW;7;74%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;Windy and cooler;63;47;Partly sunny;62;47;W;14;40%;6%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;W;6;70%;79%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;69;56;Pouring rain;64;55;N;8;87%;91%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;95;69;Hot with some sun;99;68;NNW;8;22%;27%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;82;62;A morning shower;75;63;E;11;59%;57%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;102;76;Sunny and very warm;97;73;WSW;7;22%;4%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;87;77;Mostly sunny;88;77;NE;7;51%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;98;72;A shower or t-storm;98;71;E;3;37%;57%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;SE;9;61%;82%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;78;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;72;E;9;74%;10%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;NNW;8;67%;59%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;87;70;A morning t-storm;83;72;NW;10;68%;84%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun;74;48;Sun and some clouds;69;49;NNE;7;58%;8%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;64;Hazy sunshine;87;67;NNE;6;33%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;A shower or t-storm;90;67;WNW;7;37%;58%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;86;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;W;7;70%;74%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;74;57;Partly sunny;81;55;W;8;61%;44%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;81;63;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;WNW;8;54%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;48;A bit of rain;58;50;NNW;20;77%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;86;79;Cloudy, a downpour;89;79;SSW;8;81%;75%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;84;60;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;5;50%;39%;9

