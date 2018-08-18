Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;84;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;W;12;83%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;106;89;Mostly sunny;103;90;NNW;7;53%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;95;72;Sunny and breezy;96;71;W;17;43%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny;79;67;ENE;12;54%;9%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;73;61;Partly sunny;73;64;SW;14;75%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;61;52;A little p.m. rain;63;55;NNE;8;78%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;105;78;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;N;8;17%;27%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;81;61;Mostly cloudy;82;59;NE;11;44%;44%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and warm;89;66;Cooler;75;47;S;11;63%;72%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;78;Sunny and breezy;92;78;N;15;39%;12%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;44;A shower in spots;59;50;NNE;5;71%;78%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;110;81;Plenty of sunshine;109;80;WNW;12;22%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;95;76;Showers around;90;73;SSW;9;62%;83%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;79;68;W;12;69%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;92;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;SW;9;74%;90%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;W;10;57%;6%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;72;Rain and drizzle;77;72;ENE;9;87%;96%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;90;65;A shower or t-storm;91;66;NNE;4;48%;56%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;80;59;Partly sunny;83;64;SSW;6;45%;33%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;65;47;Partly sunny;66;48;ESE;8;63%;41%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;E;7;53%;7%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;88;66;A shower or t-storm;90;68;NE;5;45%;59%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;72;56;Partly sunny;74;62;WSW;7;62%;23%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;91;66;A shower or t-storm;90;65;NNE;6;51%;66%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;90;65;A shower or t-storm;90;65;ENE;5;39%;57%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;70;45;Cooler;53;37;SSE;12;53%;5%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;65;Mostly cloudy;88;63;NW;5;28%;16%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;Partly sunny;87;71;NE;6;54%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;N;7;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;A little p.m. rain;61;47;SSW;10;69%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;66;A shower or t-storm;82;67;S;4;65%;59%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;97;81;High clouds and warm;97;82;W;12;58%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;81;70;Mostly sunny;83;71;ESE;7;61%;22%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;84;78;Clouds breaking;84;76;WSW;10;78%;44%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;71;61;A shower;70;62;WSW;9;69%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;85;79;Clouds and sun;85;79;NW;9;72%;13%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;100;80;A t-storm around;97;77;SSE;8;55%;79%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds limiting sun;84;67;An afternoon shower;87;67;SE;11;65%;51%;10

Delhi, India;Thundershower;97;84;A t-storm in spots;97;84;WSW;5;72%;74%;5

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;80;55;Partly sunny;71;52;NNE;8;57%;30%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;99;83;Heavy thunderstorms;95;81;S;6;75%;79%;3

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;96;68;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;SE;7;54%;2%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer;74;62;A passing shower;72;60;WSW;15;83%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;96;65;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;NNE;6;15%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;80;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;71;ENE;17;77%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;89;78;A t-storm around;92;80;SE;5;75%;66%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;ENE;7;42%;3%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;5;67%;50%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;75;60;A morning shower;68;49;W;15;80%;60%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;85;77;A t-storm or two;89;78;SSW;10;83%;87%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SSW;7;75%;87%;6

Honolulu, United States;A heavy shower;91;76;A heavy shower;91;77;ENE;12;60%;60%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;84;72;A couple of t-storms;82;72;WNW;11;74%;88%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;78;Humid with some sun;95;80;NNE;8;66%;34%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;88;75;Sunny and less humid;89;74;NE;12;55%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;90;73;Sunny;93;76;E;7;50%;27%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;103;87;Mostly sunny, warm;100;87;N;10;54%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler;59;44;Partial sunshine;66;47;NNW;8;56%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;63;Sunny and hot;97;63;NNW;5;15%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Some brightening;89;79;Some sun, pleasant;89;81;SW;11;65%;44%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy morning rain;84;70;Thunderstorms;87;70;S;6;82%;88%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;96;79;A t-storm around;95;78;SSW;12;47%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;84;63;A shower or t-storm;81;63;SSE;6;70%;80%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;12;64%;74%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;86;71;Low clouds;85;71;WSW;7;64%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy with a shower;96;80;Heavy thunderstorms;93;80;SSE;6;81%;80%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;SE;6;69%;81%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;60;27;Mostly sunny, mild;59;32;NE;7;35%;41%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;WSW;10;81%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;65;58;Turning sunny;64;58;S;6;75%;5%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Sunny and hot;94;69;NNW;6;35%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;72;61;Mostly cloudy;73;61;SW;18;73%;38%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;86;68;Mostly sunny;86;68;S;6;61%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;70;Clearing;79;70;W;6;73%;32%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;89;65;Mostly sunny;90;67;ENE;4;36%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;81;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;81;W;10;76%;90%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;72;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;5;71%;89%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;SW;8;83%;74%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;55;43;Spotty showers;51;41;SW;16;71%;85%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;76;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;NE;5;55%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ESE;8;71%;58%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A shower or t-storm;77;58;NW;6;78%;66%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Mostly sunny, nice;82;74;SSW;12;70%;60%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;72;44;Cooler;51;42;S;13;65%;70%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clearing and warmer;78;61;Mostly cloudy;80;62;NE;5;58%;6%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;74;53;Mostly sunny;78;60;SW;7;48%;27%;5

Mumbai, India;A shower;85;80;Downpours;85;80;WSW;11;84%;89%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;71;53;Mostly cloudy;71;53;E;6;66%;40%;6

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;86;68;A few showers;76;66;NE;8;80%;81%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;94;72;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;WNW;6;50%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;79;56;Mostly sunny;79;56;NNE;4;62%;11%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;88;70;Some sun, pleasant;89;70;E;6;41%;3%;10

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;62;50;Pleasant and warmer;71;49;WNW;7;48%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;79;59;Increasing clouds;80;57;NE;8;64%;5%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;A morning shower;83;77;ESE;9;82%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;7;83%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine and nice;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;E;7;76%;73%;12

Paris, France;Nice with sunshine;78;58;Mostly sunny;83;62;NNW;5;57%;27%;6

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;64;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;E;8;53%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;88;78;A shower or t-storm;90;79;WSW;11;73%;78%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;17;83%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ENE;5;54%;42%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;62;Sunshine, a t-storm;87;64;NNE;4;48%;60%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;86;68;Cloudy;84;71;N;4;70%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Variable clouds;74;49;An afternoon shower;76;49;SSW;9;42%;56%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;SW;7;60%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;83;73;A shower in the a.m.;82;73;SE;11;65%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;56;45;A little p.m. rain;54;47;SSW;7;71%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;56;A shower;73;60;WSW;9;74%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;74;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;ENE;6;69%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;108;80;Plenty of sunshine;109;77;NE;6;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, humid;87;66;A shower or t-storm;88;67;N;6;64%;59%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;77;63;A downpour;71;57;WSW;10;78%;75%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;69;55;Partly cloudy;69;55;WSW;10;69%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;64;Showers and t-storms;81;65;ENE;6;68%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower in places;87;77;ESE;15;68%;50%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;Clouds and sun;76;66;N;5;93%;66%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;81;58;Periods of sun;82;57;W;6;32%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;60;35;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;E;3;40%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NE;5;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brilliant sunshine;94;62;Sunshine, very hot;97;66;N;5;31%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;78;58;Smoky with hazy sun;81;60;NE;6;60%;14%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;Periods of sun;90;74;NNW;4;47%;20%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, breezy, warm;90;81;Cloudy and very warm;91;81;SSE;11;68%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;90;83;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SE;11;70%;49%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;85;59;A shower or t-storm;83;59;SE;5;59%;64%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;Spotty showers;86;77;E;13;72%;82%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;71;59;Mainly cloudy;72;55;WSW;9;53%;1%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;71;48;Cooler with sunshine;61;47;SW;22;39%;31%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;90;79;A t-storm or two;92;77;SSE;6;75%;85%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;79;58;Not as warm;67;56;W;14;86%;76%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;96;69;Sunny and very warm;97;69;ESE;6;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;88;63;Mostly sunny;80;65;NE;8;59%;60%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;103;80;Sunny and very warm;102;75;NNW;7;14%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;78;Mostly sunny;88;76;SSW;8;49%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;98;74;A shower or t-storm;95;72;ENE;3;43%;56%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;9;53%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Humid with sunshine;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;NE;8;73%;2%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;Mostly sunny;88;77;ENE;7;61%;6%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;88;72;Couple of t-storms;85;72;WNW;6;67%;84%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;53;A p.m. t-storm;68;49;NNW;8;63%;66%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;77;60;Mostly sunny;82;66;NE;5;57%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;90;65;A shower or t-storm;90;65;NNW;4;40%;57%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;W;5;72%;90%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;79;58;Partial sunshine;75;59;WSW;6;68%;44%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;85;62;Mostly sunny;81;60;SSE;6;59%;37%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;49;43;Mostly sunny, milder;56;49;NNW;13;65%;11%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;87;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SSW;9;82%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;Not as hot;84;60;NE;5;49%;78%;9

