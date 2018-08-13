Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some brightening;83;75;Clouds and sun;85;76;SW;10;77%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;105;90;Sunny;104;89;WNW;7;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;72;Sunny and breezy;97;70;W;18;37%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;86;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;71;E;8;59%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;72;62;Some sun, a shower;71;63;SW;14;72%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain at times;63;52;A shower or two;63;52;S;14;71%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;101;70;Sunny and very warm;99;72;SW;7;15%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and beautiful;74;52;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;SSE;8;38%;4%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;89;59;Showers and t-storms;75;57;S;8;70%;71%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;NNW;9;40%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of p.m. rain;58;52;Afternoon showers;58;51;W;16;73%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;108;81;Sunny and breezy;108;80;W;15;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;96;76;Some brightening;92;75;SSW;9;55%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A few showers;77;69;A t-storm in spots;75;69;W;12;81%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SW;9;71%;66%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of sun;84;72;Partly sunny;82;72;SSE;10;66%;44%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;86;75;Morning rain, humid;84;75;ENE;5;86%;87%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;92;68;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;N;5;44%;58%;7

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;89;63;Spotty showers;77;61;W;11;59%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;47;Partly sunny;66;46;ESE;7;69%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;89;53;Sunshine and nice;87;56;N;6;33%;6%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;90;68;A little a.m. rain;81;66;WNW;12;64%;71%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;69;60;A shower in the a.m.;73;59;W;8;76%;63%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;89;59;Sunny and very warm;91;62;SSE;5;40%;0%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;92;66;A t-storm or two;89;66;NW;6;52%;70%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;64;53;Partly sunny;61;44;SSW;9;68%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;89;58;Mostly sunny, nice;88;60;NW;5;28%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;92;80;High clouds and warm;93;81;NE;8;63%;24%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Sunny and very warm;96;74;N;8;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in the a.m.;58;45;Partial sunshine;60;46;SSE;7;63%;7%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;79;67;S;4;68%;82%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;94;80;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SW;10;62%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;85;71;Sun, some clouds;87;73;SSW;6;60%;41%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;86;77;A shower or two;84;76;WSW;10;80%;99%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;69;61;Showers and t-storms;72;59;NW;8;76%;71%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;84;77;Clearing;84;77;NW;3;70%;29%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;86;74;Clouds and sun;92;77;S;10;69%;25%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A heavy a.m. shower;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;SSE;12;68%;26%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;SE;5;77%;81%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;89;60;Sun, some clouds;83;60;S;6;41%;40%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;ESE;7;70%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;71;Mostly sunny;87;70;SE;7;57%;18%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;68;57;Spotty showers;70;59;WSW;14;74%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;95;66;Plenty of sun;95;68;ENE;6;24%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;85;68;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;WSW;13;63%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Periods of sun, hot;97;81;Partly sunny;95;80;N;8;69%;71%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;77;51;Sunny and nice;78;50;NE;8;40%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;91;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;E;9;60%;43%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;67;51;Variable cloudiness;67;57;ESE;9;57%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;SW;12;80%;83%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;89;81;Showers and t-storms;89;80;ESE;13;79%;87%;6

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;89;75;Partly sunny;88;75;ENE;11;53%;9%;12

Hyderabad, India;Rain and drizzle;79;70;A t-storm in spots;82;71;W;9;75%;83%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;91;77;A morning t-storm;91;78;ENE;8;72%;66%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;81;72;Mostly sunny;86;73;NE;10;56%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Mostly sunny;94;76;E;6;59%;42%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;103;86;Sunny and very warm;100;83;NNW;8;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;78;49;Periods of sun;77;50;NNW;7;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;61;Sunny and hot;98;61;N;7;12%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;87;80;Sun and some clouds;89;81;WSW;11;64%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;77;67;Thunderstorms;80;68;SSE;5;88%;95%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;97;78;Clouds and sun, nice;98;79;SSW;14;40%;34%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;S;6;45%;9%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;12;62%;43%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;W;7;61%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;81;SSE;5;79%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;94;79;Becoming cloudy;95;78;E;6;65%;63%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;58;27;Partly sunny;57;29;NE;7;28%;32%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Couple of t-storms;79;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;8;75%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;64;58;Partial sunshine;64;58;S;6;75%;3%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Sunny and nice;82;63;NW;9;63%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A t-shower possible;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;WSW;10;58%;21%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;87;66;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;53%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;79;70;Turning sunny;80;68;SW;7;74%;33%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;95;67;Sunny and hot;95;68;NNE;4;37%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;Showers around;86;78;SW;9;80%;95%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Very windy;88;76;Showers around;88;77;SE;3;74%;74%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;84;78;Morning showers;85;77;WSW;9;81%;93%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;59;45;Mostly sunny;62;54;NNW;15;64%;25%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Thundershower;73;54;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;NW;5;54%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm around;90;80;E;8;67%;45%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;75;53;A strong t-storm;83;64;SSE;7;64%;80%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;92;76;A few showers;83;76;SSW;12;71%;83%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;65;51;Partly sunny;58;44;S;10;67%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;85;71;Brief showers;81;68;SW;1;69%;76%;6

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;72;55;Partly sunny;75;58;W;7;45%;6%;5

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;84;82;Spotty showers;86;82;WSW;14;82%;90%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;73;51;Some sun, pleasant;76;50;E;7;54%;13%;11

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;78;71;Showers and t-storms;83;70;WSW;6;78%;70%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;73;Sunny and hot;98;72;WNW;7;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;59;47;Mostly cloudy;66;49;E;3;72%;5%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;92;79;Mostly cloudy;95;79;ESE;6;54%;55%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;71;49;A passing shower;71;51;S;5;52%;66%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;85;65;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;5;72%;47%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A shower or two;83;77;ENE;7;79%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NW;4;83%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;Sunny and pleasant;91;74;ENE;6;69%;22%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;75;58;Partly sunny;78;58;NW;7;60%;30%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny;73;57;Sun and clouds;64;49;SSE;10;60%;44%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm around;88;77;SW;10;76%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;84;70;Mostly sunny;86;70;SE;18;69%;18%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;74;A t-storm in spots;94;73;S;5;51%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm around;91;63;Not as warm;78;60;W;8;51%;27%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;91;76;Clouds and sun;90;77;N;5;69%;30%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;73;50;Spotty showers;72;52;ENE;9;52%;71%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;W;7;68%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;84;72;Nice with some sun;83;72;SE;9;64%;26%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;57;48;Rain and drizzle;54;49;E;8;82%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;Periods of rain;74;61;SSE;5;65%;89%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;73;62;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;E;6;72%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;102;79;Plenty of sunshine;108;78;NE;8;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;Drenching t-storms;88;68;SSE;8;71%;90%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;67;56;Mostly cloudy;68;55;SW;8;61%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;66;57;Partly cloudy;66;57;W;12;74%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;76;63;ENE;7;75%;73%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;86;79;Some sun, a shower;87;79;E;11;72%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;Partial sunshine;77;66;N;5;81%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;78;58;A shower;77;57;SSW;6;60%;56%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;59;39;Pleasant and warmer;70;46;E;3;37%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;5;77%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;77;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;60;NNW;5;56%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;81;61;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;NNE;6;48%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;94;82;Very hot;96;82;N;4;54%;22%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, breezy, hot;91;81;Showers around;91;82;ESE;20;73%;70%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;92;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;82;SSE;11;71%;48%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;SSE;5;55%;6%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;88;79;A passing shower;88;79;ENE;10;67%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;70;51;Periods of rain;69;56;NNE;5;62%;90%;1

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;WNW;8;46%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A couple of t-storms;92;80;W;6;78%;78%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;68;56;Variable clouds;69;56;E;7;57%;74%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;96;72;Sunny and very warm;98;70;ENE;8;29%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;61;A t-storm in spots;77;65;NE;8;66%;82%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;105;79;Sunny and not as hot;99;76;SE;8;18%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;77;Mostly sunny;87;77;WSW;8;50%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;Clouds and sun, warm;96;69;E;5;39%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or t-storm;86;80;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;80;SSW;13;69%;43%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;79;68;Clouds and sun;82;68;WNW;7;72%;42%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;91;81;Partly sunny;93;78;N;10;43%;4%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;93;72;Mostly sunny;94;74;WNW;7;52%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;80;54;Mostly cloudy;81;59;SE;8;50%;26%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;82;65;Partly sunny;84;64;N;5;49%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;91;67;Cooler, morning rain;78;65;WNW;10;67%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;WSW;6;83%;79%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. rain;68;54;A strong t-storm;83;60;SSW;5;69%;82%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;63;Showers and t-storms;83;61;WSW;9;64%;70%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;53;48;A little p.m. rain;56;49;SSW;12;78%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;82;78;A t-storm or two;85;76;SW;8;80%;92%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;91;59;Partly sunny;83;61;NE;6;45%;59%;9

