Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, July 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;82;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SSW;8;85%;73%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;91;Sunny and very warm;108;88;W;9;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;72;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;71;W;17;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;80;74;Sunny and warmer;89;73;WSW;10;54%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;73;58;Partly sunny;75;57;N;8;58%;9%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;66;50;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;SSW;6;61%;9%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;108;83;Sunshine and hot;109;86;SW;6;21%;10%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and nice;82;54;Mostly cloudy;83;58;E;7;40%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;89;71;NE;11;48%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;97;75;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;SSW;11;43%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;46;Cloudy with a shower;59;49;WNW;5;85%;87%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;109;83;Sunny and seasonable;112;85;NW;14;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thick cloud cover;92;75;Mostly cloudy;92;76;SSW;9;61%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Spotty showers;81;70;A t-storm in spots;81;71;W;15;67%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;Showers around;87;81;SW;8;80%;94%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;82;71;Mostly sunny;85;72;SW;8;66%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Heavy afternoon rain;79;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;77;ENE;4;76%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;79;64;Partly sunny;77;65;WNW;13;55%;74%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;83;63;A shower or t-storm;79;61;NNW;9;59%;55%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;64;50;Some sun, a shower;64;49;SE;7;71%;55%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;78;51;Mostly cloudy;77;46;E;10;52%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A downpour;77;68;Partly sunny;80;66;NW;18;54%;72%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;N;5;51%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thickening clouds;86;64;Partly sunny;84;64;W;8;58%;66%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Not as warm;77;65;NW;15;56%;74%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;57;54;Rain and drizzle;60;57;ESE;7;87%;86%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;87;59;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;WNW;5;33%;34%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;90;75;Sunny;92;76;WSW;7;65%;3%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;76;Sunny and hot;102;76;N;8;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;NE;6;54%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;79;67;E;4;72%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;82;Mostly cloudy;101;83;W;14;47%;40%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;77;66;E;9;55%;11%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;Mostly cloudy;86;79;WSW;10;78%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A heavy thunderstorm;74;63;Showers and t-storms;74;59;NW;8;76%;62%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;86;79;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;SSW;9;72%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;Mostly sunny and hot;105;82;S;7;37%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine and nice;84;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;68;SSE;15;56%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Considerable clouds;99;83;Some sun, a t-storm;95;81;E;8;73%;77%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;63;Mostly sunny;95;65;W;10;28%;3%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;Cloudy with a shower;96;82;S;9;70%;75%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;71;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;SE;6;56%;43%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;68;53;Periods of sun;69;51;NE;7;67%;69%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;107;73;Sunny and hot;103;73;NNE;6;17%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;75;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;WSW;7;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;90;79;Thunderstorms;90;79;ENE;10;82%;86%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, cool;61;42;Periods of sun;63;43;SE;8;59%;16%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;5;70%;73%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;Mostly sunny;80;63;E;12;48%;6%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;SW;15;82%;71%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;A t-storm around;89;79;ESE;15;77%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny;89;77;ENE;18;59%;67%;9

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;Mostly cloudy;86;72;W;11;67%;60%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;80;A morning t-storm;92;79;WSW;8;77%;75%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;71;NE;8;71%;70%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;93;75;ESE;5;57%;27%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with clearing;106;84;Mostly sunny, warm;102;83;N;9;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;NNW;5;50%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;Mostly sunny;95;69;ENE;5;33%;34%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;93;82;Mainly cloudy;92;82;SW;9;59%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;69;Heavy thunderstorms;83;69;SSE;5;83%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;97;80;Periods of sun, nice;99;80;SSW;16;40%;53%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;77;62;Thunderstorms;77;64;NNE;6;72%;85%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;82;Partly sunny, warm;93;80;E;15;56%;12%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;84;68;Periods of sun;85;68;W;6;62%;24%;7

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;90;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;S;8;75%;63%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;E;5;72%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;59;28;A passing shower;56;29;NE;8;42%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;84;76;A shower or t-storm;82;75;SW;6;80%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Areas of low clouds;66;60;SSE;10;67%;16%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and pleasant;80;62;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;NNW;9;62%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;74;58;Partly sunny;77;60;SW;6;47%;3%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;85;69;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;6;55%;34%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;69;Sunshine;81;68;S;7;67%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Sunshine;93;65;WSW;6;32%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;WNW;12;72%;81%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;90;75;Mostly sunny;90;75;NE;4;70%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;77;Showers, some heavy;83;78;WSW;11;87%;97%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;61;43;Partly sunny, breezy;59;49;NNW;19;57%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NNE;5;46%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;79;Thundershower;91;78;SSW;7;67%;73%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and a t-storm;78;65;Thunderstorms;80;62;NNE;10;76%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;93;75;Not as warm;82;75;SSW;16;66%;43%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;57;54;Rain and drizzle;61;57;E;7;91%;91%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clearing, not as hot;83;60;Sunny and less humid;77;60;NNW;5;42%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;84;68;A p.m. shower or two;74;65;NE;11;62%;80%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;85;79;Cloudy with showers;86;81;SW;13;82%;92%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;77;51;Partly sunny;73;51;SSW;8;53%;22%;8

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;89;68;Mostly sunny;86;64;NNW;9;46%;7%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;74;Sunny and hot;99;71;WNW;8;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, nice;78;55;Clouds and sun, nice;77;56;NNE;8;54%;11%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;94;82;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;NNE;6;58%;12%;10

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;88;63;A t-storm, cooler;74;58;S;5;63%;59%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing, not as hot;83;51;Sunny and less humid;77;52;NE;10;41%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;77;Sunny and pleasant;84;78;ENE;8;67%;50%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NNW;6;81%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;73;Afternoon showers;88;74;E;6;79%;95%;8

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;79;59;Periods of sun;82;61;NE;5;38%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;63;56;A shower in the a.m.;65;47;SSE;10;67%;59%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;79;SW;13;81%;100%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;86;75;Clearing;88;74;SE;12;78%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;75;ESE;5;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;85;63;Partly sunny;81;61;NW;12;41%;44%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;90;70;Partly sunny;90;70;NW;5;60%;7%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;73;52;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;SSE;8;47%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;NNW;8;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;83;72;Showers around;81;70;SSE;11;67%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Abundant sunshine;55;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;54;47;ESE;9;73%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun, warm;87;65;Showers and t-storms;85;63;NE;7;54%;62%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;64;Mostly sunny, humid;83;66;N;5;69%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;102;84;Sunshine;106;82;NNE;8;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;86;66;Mostly sunny;90;65;WNW;7;50%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;67;Mostly sunny;80;67;NE;11;61%;5%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;70;56;Low clouds breaking;72;57;WSW;10;68%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;79;66;ENE;8;77%;82%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;80;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;79;E;15;70%;70%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;NE;6;82%;80%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;60;Mostly cloudy;79;57;WSW;7;28%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;A shower or two;53;39;Partly sunny, cold;46;32;SSW;4;68%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;86;75;Mostly sunny;87;74;NE;6;73%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;60;Sunshine, pleasant;74;61;NNW;7;66%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunny;86;61;Not as warm;76;58;NE;6;63%;6%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;89;73;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;WNW;4;59%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;SE;13;57%;3%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;SSE;11;74%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;75;60;A t-storm in spots;74;61;W;14;70%;76%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower or two;87;77;E;15;72%;84%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, warm;89;64;Clouds and sun;83;59;ENE;7;48%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;WNW;7;40%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with sunshine;97;81;Mostly sunny and hot;96;79;ESE;14;56%;15%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;ENE;12;61%;26%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;75;Sunny and hot;103;78;ESE;6;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;86;62;Mostly sunny;88;68;NNE;9;52%;14%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;104;84;Mostly sunny, warm;103;82;E;7;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;90;76;Sunny and pleasant;90;77;SSW;8;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;E;6;49%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;93;81;Very hot;96;80;S;8;64%;26%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;79;60;Partly sunny;75;60;NNW;7;52%;1%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;93;76;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;E;7;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;93;70;Sunny and pleasant;92;73;SE;8;48%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;71;57;Decreasing clouds;79;56;E;6;55%;21%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;81;61;Clouds and sun;73;57;SE;5;65%;30%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;83;67;Some sun;83;64;NW;14;38%;36%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and a t-storm;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;S;5;74%;90%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;81;65;Thunderstorms;82;61;NNE;10;71%;79%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;75;65;Thunderstorms;84;66;NNW;8;77%;84%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;54;45;Brilliant sunshine;56;46;N;6;76%;5%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;84;79;Cloudy, downpours;84;78;W;7;84%;90%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;84;56;Sunlit and nice;90;62;NE;4;39%;6%;11

