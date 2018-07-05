Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mainly cloudy;85;76;A shower or t-storm;83;75;WSW;7;84%;75%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;92;Sunny and very hot;115;95;ENE;7;26%;0%;13
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;98;72;Sunny and very warm;98;71;W;16;26%;0%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;E;10;63%;0%;8
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;74;59;Clouds and sun, nice;75;57;NE;8;67%;33%;8
Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;72;57;Partly sunny;76;58;W;5;63%;29%;5
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;77;Sunny and very warm;105;79;S;7;14%;0%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up;79;59;Increasing clouds;87;67;SE;7;41%;31%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and warmer;81;63;Some brightening;86;65;NE;7;60%;4%;2
Athens, Greece;Sunny;95;73;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;47%;1%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;56;42;Mostly sunny;56;45;NNW;4;79%;5%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;118;86;Sunny and hot;117;85;NNW;8;13%;0%;12
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;94;74;Partly sunny;93;74;SW;7;64%;44%;8
Bangalore, India;Overcast;84;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;12;72%;68%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;WSW;9;66%;68%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;81;73;Sunshine and nice;80;71;ESE;12;66%;30%;10
Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;Sunny intervals, hot;91;73;SE;9;55%;70%;11
Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun, nice;86;63;Partly sunny;89;65;NNW;4;60%;75%;10
Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;86;59;A morning shower;80;56;NW;9;46%;40%;7
Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;63;49;Cloudy;64;49;SE;7;72%;44%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;ESE;8;42%;0%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;90;66;Heavy thunderstorms;84;65;NW;10;70%;86%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;79;56;Clouds and sun;80;57;N;5;53%;26%;8
Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;80;60;Partly sunny, warmer;88;66;SSW;4;54%;28%;10
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;88;63;Heavy thunderstorms;85;65;NW;5;69%;88%;8
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;54;46;Rain and drizzle;56;52;E;13;71%;86%;1
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;NW;5;29%;3%;9
Busan, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;78;72;Cloudy;74;68;NE;17;70%;42%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;102;77;Sunny and hot;102;76;NNW;9;32%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;E;5;60%;0%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;82;67;Sun and some clouds;82;67;ESE;3;62%;39%;12
Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;99;82;Cloudy and very warm;98;82;WSW;9;52%;44%;5
Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;88;68;Not as warm;76;63;NNE;12;49%;0%;10
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;90;80;Spotty showers;86;79;SW;10;79%;82%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;67;57;Clouds and sun;72;55;WNW;10;50%;4%;7
Dakar, Senegal;Periods of sun;85;77;Mostly sunny;85;77;WSW;10;79%;15%;12
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;95;78;Partly sunny;97;78;E;8;52%;67%;11
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;82;70;A morning shower;81;70;S;13;81%;85%;8
Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;83;Hazy and very warm;100;85;WNW;8;56%;13%;12
Denver, United States;A t-storm around;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;91;64;SW;6;39%;60%;12
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;92;81;A morning t-storm;93;81;SSE;7;71%;72%;10
Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;91;70;Some sun, pleasant;88;72;SE;5;56%;24%;7
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;70;52;Clouds and sun;72;54;SE;8;65%;31%;7
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;More sun than clouds;97;67;Sunny and very warm;96;70;NNE;8;21%;2%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;NNW;8;65%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with some sun;102;84;A t-storm around;100;84;ENE;4;58%;77%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;61;45;Clouds and sun;62;47;SE;9;65%;28%;5
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Partly sunny;88;75;ESE;8;69%;41%;10
Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;67;55;A morning shower;68;56;NNW;13;78%;61%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;87;76;Cloudy with showers;88;77;WSW;12;84%;93%;5
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;91;83;A shower or two;91;82;S;8;74%;78%;6
Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;89;76;Rain and drizzle;89;75;ENE;19;59%;82%;13
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;81;73;W;8;79%;87%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;95;74;Hazy sun;98;77;N;10;51%;1%;12
Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;Mostly sunny;83;70;E;7;63%;7%;10
Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;Partly sunny;91;70;ESE;7;47%;1%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;102;83;Warm with sunshine;99;84;NNW;9;46%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;Mostly sunny;56;38;E;8;47%;19%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;93;62;Mostly sunny;91;63;N;6;21%;0%;13
Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;93;85;Breezy with hazy sun;93;85;WSW;14;57%;8%;13
Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;Thunderstorm;82;70;S;4;81%;86%;6
Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;102;82;Periods of sun;102;81;SSW;17;36%;13%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;82;60;A couple of t-storms;84;60;WNW;10;57%;66%;8
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;13;59%;64%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;87;69;Partly sunny;88;71;WNW;5;57%;33%;8
Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;Couple of t-storms;92;80;S;6;76%;75%;7
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;92;73;A t-storm around;91;74;ESE;5;73%;63%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;63;28;Partly sunny, warm;63;27;ENE;6;28%;0%;6
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SW;5;76%;55%;7
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;61;Low clouds may break;66;60;S;6;76%;5%;5
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;76;62;Partly sunny;78;62;NNW;10;58%;27%;11
London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;81;62;Clouds and sun, warm;82;64;NE;7;45%;44%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;87;70;Sunshine;104;81;NNE;6;28%;5%;12
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;80;69;Mostly sunny;81;70;N;6;72%;10%;7
Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;86;63;Partly sunny;90;65;NNE;5;35%;11%;11
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;80;NW;6;71%;91%;5
Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;NNE;4;73%;66%;9
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;S;8;82%;88%;3
Melbourne, Australia;A shower;63;50;Sunshine and breezy;57;47;NNW;18;61%;73%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;NE;7;53%;81%;10
Miami, United States;Showers around;90;81;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SE;8;72%;76%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Warmer with some sun;76;53;Partly sunny;74;55;WNW;8;69%;30%;5
Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;84;75;A morning shower;83;76;SSW;15;73%;76%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mainly cloudy;52;46;Turning out cloudy;57;52;ENE;11;73%;68%;3
Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;94;71;Cooler;73;55;WNW;9;49%;41%;5
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;70;57;An afternoon shower;72;57;W;9;57%;59%;7
Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;86;79;Overcast, a downpour;86;79;WSW;8;81%;81%;4
Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;S;6;57%;12%;10
New York, United States;Clouds and sun;88;75;Thunderstorms;83;65;NNW;11;77%;70%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;101;77;Sunny and very hot;101;75;WNW;9;23%;0%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;68;48;Partly sunny;65;48;ENE;5;66%;8%;7
Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;83;73;Humid with downpours;80;73;S;9;83%;95%;3
Oslo, Norway;Sunshine, pleasant;82;56;Partial sunshine;82;57;NNE;6;41%;42%;6
Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;94;65;Cooler with some sun;72;51;WNW;15;48%;2%;7
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy thunderstorms;78;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;73;S;10;88%;83%;3
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NNW;5;85%;83%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;86;73;A morning shower;86;74;E;4;81%;82%;11
Paris, France;Some sun, a t-storm;81;58;Periods of sun;84;63;ENE;5;50%;32%;8
Perth, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;59;46;Mostly sunny;64;50;E;6;65%;5%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;90;78;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;SW;12;73%;70%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;73;Cloudy;87;73;SSE;16;76%;44%;2
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with sunshine;97;73;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;5;42%;12%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;87;64;Not as warm;76;57;NW;8;46%;20%;8
Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;88;68;Partly sunny, cooler;74;59;ENE;6;67%;38%;11
Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;72;50;Mostly cloudy;73;47;S;8;45%;34%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;Sunshine and nice;79;62;NNW;8;62%;0%;12
Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;74;Morning showers;82;74;SE;9;80%;100%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;52;41;A thick cloud cover;52;46;SSW;7;70%;67%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;53;Rain and drizzle;70;54;NW;10;65%;67%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and warmer;83;68;Sunny and humid;83;68;NE;4;70%;0%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;113;88;Sunny and hot;112;86;ESE;6;6%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;88;67;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;NW;8;54%;27%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;69;56;A little a.m. rain;67;57;NW;6;90%;81%;2
San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;69;58;Fog, then sun;70;56;W;10;64%;3%;10
San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;6;73%;82%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sunshine;87;78;Partly sunny;86;79;E;14;70%;44%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;N;6;93%;83%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;83;61;Sunshine and nice;83;57;W;9;32%;3%;14
Santiago, Chile;Rain;55;43;Rain tapering off;55;34;ENE;3;63%;78%;1
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;Hazy sunshine;87;74;NNE;6;67%;44%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;NNW;7;64%;6%;11
Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;82;60;Not as warm;74;58;SSW;8;63%;44%;6
Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;ENE;8;58%;19%;8
Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;84;75;Rain and drizzle;82;75;E;13;93%;93%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;79;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SSE;9;76%;65%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;Heavy thunderstorms;79;61;SW;5;72%;86%;10
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sunshine;87;79;Partly sunny;87;79;ENE;15;66%;30%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Partly sunny;79;55;E;7;41%;28%;6
Sydney, Australia;Sunny, nice and warm;73;61;Sun, some clouds;77;49;WNW;15;53%;0%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;83;Spotty showers;97;81;W;6;59%;72%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;66;55;Rain tapering off;66;58;WNW;10;84%;77%;4
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and hot;102;76;SE;7;21%;0%;11
Tbilisi, Georgia;Very hot;97;67;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;NNW;8;41%;27%;11
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and not as hot;99;77;Sunny and very warm;101;79;E;8;10%;0%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;76;Nice with sunshine;89;76;S;9;56%;0%;12
Tirana, Albania;Sunny;91;68;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;NE;5;42%;5%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, windy, humid;85;77;Humid with rain;82;75;ENE;11;81%;85%;4
Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;84;64;Not as warm;73;58;NNW;15;54%;0%;10
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;92;77;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;NW;10;60%;0%;12
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;Sunny and not as hot;91;70;WNW;15;45%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Afternoon rain;86;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;49;N;10;59%;67%;6
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;80;62;Showers around;71;57;S;5;59%;86%;8
Vienna, Austria;A thunderstorm;91;66;Heavy thunderstorms;81;63;NW;11;71%;86%;5
Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;94;77;A t-storm in spots;93;78;WNW;6;60%;72%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;72;52;Partly sunny;73;54;W;8;61%;33%;6
Warsaw, Poland;Warm with sunshine;90;62;Partly sunny;81;60;NW;10;50%;15%;8
Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;51;47;Windy with some sun;57;52;NNW;20;80%;31%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;83;78;A couple of t-storms;87;78;WSW;8;84%;80%;4
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;98;72;Warm with sunshine;95;68;NE;4;26%;5%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather