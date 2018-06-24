Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;S;10;78%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;101;84;Sunny, low humidity;102;86;WSW;11;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;92;69;Sunny and beautiful;92;67;W;17;45%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;78;68;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;E;9;58%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;64;55;Cloudy, comfortable;70;53;N;10;67%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;53;Mostly cloudy;64;51;SSW;8;66%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;105;76;Sunny and pleasant;98;74;WSW;7;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;76;59;More clouds than sun;78;61;N;10;52%;77%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;66;53;Spotty showers;64;52;S;6;76%;70%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;82;64;Partial sunshine;78;64;N;7;57%;75%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;56;51;Rain tapering off;55;49;WSW;11;76%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;107;81;Sunny and breezy;109;83;NW;15;20%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;75;A shower in the a.m.;90;74;S;5;65%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;W;14;73%;69%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;79;WSW;6;62%;83%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;77;70;Sunny and pleasant;81;71;NE;10;56%;18%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;A t-storm or two;93;75;SSE;7;43%;86%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;72;52;Clouds and sun;73;56;N;6;54%;24%;8

Berlin, Germany;Brief p.m. showers;60;51;Pleasant and warmer;73;54;NNW;8;58%;15%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;46;A little rain;63;45;ESE;7;72%;80%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;81;52;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;ENE;7;45%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, a shower;66;53;A shower or t-storm;70;54;NNW;8;60%;66%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;69;58;Cloudy, comfortable;76;56;N;8;56%;7%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;Partly sunny;76;55;ESE;5;49%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;68;53;A shower or t-storm;70;54;N;6;52%;63%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;48;39;Mostly sunny;55;42;W;7;63%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;62;Mainly cloudy;86;60;NNW;5;36%;34%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;Warm with some sun;87;69;SW;8;57%;55%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;95;74;Sunny and very warm;98;75;NNE;9;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds, a shower;60;50;Variable cloudiness;65;45;E;9;79%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;79;69;ESE;4;65%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;83;High clouds and warm;100;83;SW;9;50%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;74;64;Partly sunny, nice;74;66;ESE;11;66%;61%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;Some sun, a t-storm;86;78;WSW;10;77%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;66;53;Partial sunshine;69;55;NW;9;67%;10%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;84;75;Turning sunny, nice;83;75;WNW;12;73%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;98;78;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;S;12;58%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine, pleasant;85;71;A shower or two;84;72;SSE;12;78%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;108;89;Hot with hazy sun;108;85;W;12;33%;12%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;68;51;Pleasant and warmer;84;59;SW;7;31%;2%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A heavy thunderstorm;89;80;S;7;83%;87%;3

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;93;70;Nice with some sun;88;72;SE;8;63%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Lots of sun, nice;72;54;Partly sunny;73;53;E;8;56%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;93;67;Mostly sunny;94;67;NNE;7;19%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;WSW;9;69%;5%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;92;81;A t-storm around;93;81;SSE;7;67%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;72;45;Mostly cloudy;71;41;ENE;5;45%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;6;76%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;64;54;Partly sunny;62;50;SSW;11;78%;27%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;S;8;81%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;A few showers;90;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SE;9;79%;80%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;87;75;Showers around;87;76;ENE;17;55%;76%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, less humid;90;72;Cloudy;87;72;W;8;60%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;102;77;Hot with hazy sun;105;77;NNE;10;29%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;74;66;Mostly cloudy;75;68;NE;8;61%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;76;A t-storm or two;87;75;WNW;9;77%;82%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;103;83;Mostly sunny;97;84;N;12;54%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;Plenty of sun;67;39;NNE;5;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;96;62;Sunny and very warm;95;60;N;9;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;85;Breezy with hazy sun;93;85;SW;15;62%;4%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;82;69;Afternoon t-storms;82;69;S;5;84%;98%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;84;Clouds and sun;103;80;SSW;15;30%;12%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;64;49;Partly sunny;70;53;SSW;10;53%;14%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;17;64%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;85;72;Mostly cloudy;85;71;SW;5;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Occasional a.m. rain;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;S;8;88%;84%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;SSE;4;74%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning out cloudy;55;27;A passing shower;58;27;NNE;7;44%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;88;73;A t-storm around;84;73;SW;6;74%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;65;59;Turning sunny;65;59;S;8;77%;27%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;80;66;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;NW;9;58%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny, warm;82;58;ENE;5;42%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;77;59;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;SSW;6;73%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;79;70;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;SSW;6;70%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Hotter with sunshine;98;74;Sunshine, very hot;107;76;WSW;4;26%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;83;A shower in the a.m.;89;81;W;6;67%;76%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;76;Some sun, a shower;87;76;NNE;4;77%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;NE;5;74%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;55;43;Partly sunny;56;40;NW;6;73%;30%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SSW;5;55%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;ESE;10;74%;59%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;61;45;A shower or t-storm;62;46;SW;10;79%;73%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;90;77;Decreasing clouds;84;76;SSW;12;71%;37%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;50;38;Mostly sunny;54;42;W;9;74%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;71;56;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;N;5;42%;1%;10

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;77;56;Mostly cloudy;71;57;WSW;8;60%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers;82;79;Rain, some heavy;86;79;SW;12;87%;100%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;72;55;Showers around;72;55;SE;6;65%;70%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;68;Mostly sunny;81;62;N;9;46%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny;91;68;NW;9;46%;2%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;78;61;Afternoon showers;78;62;NW;6;76%;100%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer with some sun;83;70;Mostly sunny;90;68;SW;5;56%;1%;12

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;72;56;Partly sunny;79;61;E;6;42%;4%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;75;51;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;NNW;11;43%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;79;Mostly sunny;83;78;E;11;81%;51%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Couple of t-storms;86;75;NW;5;84%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;88;74;A downpour;85;74;ENE;5;78%;84%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;73;57;Mostly sunny;80;59;NE;8;53%;6%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;72;50;Mostly sunny;69;51;NE;8;55%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;6;71%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;71;Clouds and sun;87;73;SE;16;70%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;8;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a shower;61;54;A shower;70;54;NW;8;57%;65%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;High clouds;89;66;NNE;6;50%;76%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and clouds;71;52;A shower in the p.m.;71;51;SE;8;49%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;74;63;Partial sunshine;75;62;N;7;65%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;82;73;Showers around;82;73;SE;10;68%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;54;50;A little p.m. rain;55;50;SW;4;64%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cool with rain;59;51;Spotty showers;62;51;NE;8;73%;61%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;68;Plenty of sunshine;81;68;NNW;4;69%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;100;78;Plenty of sun;106;81;NNW;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;82;57;Showers and t-storms;82;56;NNE;6;56%;60%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;46;Decreasing clouds;67;51;SE;8;74%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;71;57;Fog to sun;67;55;WSW;11;67%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;64;A shower or t-storm;76;63;E;4;77%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;79;More sun than clouds;86;79;E;15;69%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;ENE;4;97%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;Partly sunny;84;62;NE;7;20%;19%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;54;38;Partly sunny;59;40;ENE;3;48%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NNE;7;70%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;61;Not as warm;82;60;NNW;7;63%;5%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;77;57;Not as warm;66;55;SW;7;62%;37%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;90;67;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;W;5;50%;56%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;73;Overcast;91;81;SSW;9;71%;36%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A shower;87;79;Showers around;85;79;S;6;79%;84%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;70;49;Variable cloudiness;72;55;SE;9;57%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;86;77;Partial sunshine;86;79;ENE;15;68%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;67;54;Partly sunny;75;55;ENE;12;42%;13%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;62;48;Abundant sunshine;64;48;WSW;8;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;95;79;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NW;5;77%;76%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. rain;61;52;Showers around;63;50;NE;6;80%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partial sunshine;91;68;Sunshine and nice;92;67;NE;8;24%;6%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;Warm with sunshine;90;65;N;8;46%;22%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;99;77;Sunny and hot;104;79;SE;8;14%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;88;71;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;N;9;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;79;60;Showers and t-storms;82;66;E;5;50%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;83;70;Mostly sunny;88;72;SE;11;60%;6%;11

Toronto, Canada;Rain;66;57;Sunny and nice;71;55;NNW;8;53%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;Nice with some sun;82;69;N;10;62%;27%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;NNW;11;54%;44%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;NW;11;41%;34%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;73;57;Periods of sun;63;52;SW;6;54%;50%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;69;53;A shower or t-storm;70;54;WNW;8;51%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Cooler;84;76;A t-storm around;84;76;ENE;5;77%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;58;47;A shower or t-storm;56;46;SSW;9;92%;76%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;64;49;Thundershowers;62;49;WSW;9;74%;71%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;56;50;Windy in the morning;52;42;WSW;17;68%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm or two;86;77;SW;8;80%;91%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;92;62;Abundant sunshine;89;63;NE;3;38%;14%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather