Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, March 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;11;76%;68%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;93;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;74;WNW;16;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;71;48;Clearing;73;50;N;4;38%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy with some sun;62;48;Sunny;63;57;SE;8;56%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;52;37;Showers around;47;35;NNE;9;80%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny;41;24;N;4;61%;5%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;67;43;Cloudy and cooler;52;45;ENE;7;64%;40%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but cold;27;6;Sunny and very cold;27;8;SSW;9;80%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;4;79%;59%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;66;55;Sunny and beautiful;71;52;WNW;9;61%;19%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;62;Partly sunny;71;56;S;9;57%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;80;57;Sunshine;82;58;WNW;13;33%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon rain;92;74;A couple of t-storms;90;73;SW;4;80%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;5;47%;31%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A shower or t-storm;90;77;S;7;71%;69%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;64;45;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;11;52%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;48;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;SSW;8;42%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;47;Spotty showers;56;44;WSW;13;65%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;42;34;Snow and rain, cold;37;30;NW;13;88%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;66;50;A little rain;66;50;WSW;4;81%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;81;62;Becoming cloudy;83;62;N;6;60%;47%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;59;44;Windy;54;40;WNW;21;56%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;55;40;Spotty showers;49;39;NNW;10;80%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with clearing;75;47;A little a.m. rain;62;42;W;12;60%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;59;44;Cooler;52;38;WNW;15;64%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with sunshine;82;69;Cloudy, not as warm;75;66;ESE;12;77%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;65;A morning t-storm;94;65;NNE;4;41%;79%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;67;49;Mostly cloudy;68;52;WSW;10;66%;22%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;Sunny and delightful;83;57;NE;11;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;SE;11;66%;3%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;66;Partial sunshine;81;64;NE;3;63%;30%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;97;82;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;SE;11;71%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;52;24;Partly sunny, cold;37;24;W;6;39%;8%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;S;6;72%;75%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;35;31;A bit of a.m. snow;39;31;NNW;9;73%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;73;64;Sunny and nice;74;63;N;11;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;81;63;Partly sunny;79;56;N;10;60%;21%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;76;S;7;79%;79%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;91;71;Hot with hazy sun;97;71;ESE;9;41%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;63;29;Partly sunny;63;43;S;8;45%;6%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;90;71;Warmer with some sun;97;75;W;5;53%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;Afternoon showers;90;74;SSW;4;70%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;45;34;Occasional p.m. rain;43;38;E;13;74%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;85;59;Cloudy, not as warm;72;57;E;7;43%;56%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;54;Mainly cloudy;63;56;ENE;17;65%;3%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;83;70;Becoming cloudy;85;69;SSE;7;65%;21%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;81;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;E;5;54%;12%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny;81;67;E;9;60%;29%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;19;Periods of sun;36;30;ENE;12;75%;28%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;90;77;Partial sunshine;90;77;S;5;65%;19%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;78;68;Sun and some clouds;78;68;SE;7;70%;11%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;71;Periods of sun;82;72;S;7;69%;72%;6

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;98;74;Mostly sunny, nice;97;69;S;5;39%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;98;67;Hazy sun, summerlike;97;70;NE;10;28%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;64;51;Thickening clouds;70;48;WSW;16;55%;73%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;WSW;10;72%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;92;77;Sunny;91;76;N;9;55%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;A t-storm in spots;73;59;NE;6;79%;66%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;83;53;Partly sunny;80;54;NNW;4;24%;4%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;Mostly sunny;94;75;W;11;50%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;53;A stray t-shower;76;54;S;5;56%;44%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;97;68;Sunny and beautiful;99;69;NNW;11;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;49;43;Showers around;63;40;S;15;64%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;71;A p.m. shower or two;85;72;NE;5;57%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;W;7;68%;91%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;SW;7;56%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Showers and t-storms;89;75;ENE;4;76%;76%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;32;A t-storm in spots;58;36;E;7;47%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;92;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;SW;7;71%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;74;67;Clouds, then sun;74;67;SSE;7;75%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;61;48;High clouds;63;55;SSW;10;67%;76%;4

London, United Kingdom;A few showers;49;40;A little p.m. rain;49;41;SE;5;68%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;75;57;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;70%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;SSW;7;71%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;57;40;High clouds;63;47;ENE;4;48%;14%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;A t-storm around;90;80;SSW;3;67%;76%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, clouds;82;76;A downpour;85;76;E;5;77%;92%;10

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;E;7;57%;38%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;76;52;Clearing;78;57;S;8;46%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;78;50;Mostly sunny;79;55;ENE;5;25%;10%;12

Miami, United States;Cloudy;81;71;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;ENE;10;67%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;52;36;Occasional rain;48;42;ESE;13;84%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;99;79;Partly sunny, nice;89;80;SE;7;62%;14%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;77;65;Periods of sun;72;64;ESE;10;67%;60%;5

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;47;37;Windy and colder;38;24;W;18;46%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;37;31;Rain and snow shower;39;36;SE;7;78%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Hazy sunshine;90;79;NNE;8;58%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;78;58;Partly sunny;79;59;NNE;10;63%;55%;13

New York, United States;Sunshine;57;45;Breezy with some sun;60;36;N;22;39%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;73;51;Mostly sunny;76;51;WNW;6;46%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;23;12;Snow;26;11;WSW;12;83%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;63;49;Partly sunny;68;52;SSW;8;56%;24%;4

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;39;17;Cloudy and chilly;39;18;NNW;5;49%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;44;30;Windy and colder;36;21;W;21;46%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;NE;8;81%;60%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;91;73;NNW;13;51%;2%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;74;Showers around;85;76;ENE;7;80%;85%;13

Paris, France;Spotty showers;50;42;Spotty showers;52;43;S;9;64%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;81;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;ESE;10;47%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A heavy a.m. t-storm;88;75;WSW;5;74%;90%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm around;90;75;N;12;73%;52%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;88;68;Episodes of sunshine;90;69;W;6;45%;79%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;48;37;Partly sunny;48;34;NW;15;65%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;69;48;Low clouds breaking;69;51;SSE;7;62%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, downpours;65;54;Showers, some heavy;64;54;NE;7;79%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;66;49;Sun, some clouds;70;53;SSW;5;65%;25%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;76;Shower/thunderstorm;85;76;ESE;8;76%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;41;35;Rain and drizzle;41;35;SSE;12;61%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;39;30;A little snow;41;34;E;12;74%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;88;74;Mostly cloudy;91;77;NW;5;62%;28%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;79;66;Mostly cloudy;84;66;E;7;18%;26%;4

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;60;46;Partly sunny;61;40;E;7;68%;25%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning out cloudy;40;23;Becoming cloudy;38;33;E;8;72%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;67;51;Partly sunny;65;52;WNW;9;71%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;ENE;8;54%;28%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;81;73;Partly sunny;81;73;SE;10;66%;5%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;63;Partly sunny;79;64;N;6;54%;21%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;80;47;Sun and clouds, nice;80;52;SE;7;18%;29%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;55;Mostly sunny;82;57;SW;4;45%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;83;69;NNE;6;66%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;57;44;Cloudy;67;52;SSE;9;53%;64%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;59;44;A little rain;48;36;SE;7;73%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;71;49;Cloudy with a shower;64;57;SSW;5;71%;47%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;73;59;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;SSE;9;59%;21%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;93;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;N;8;76%;64%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;73;45;Spotty showers;57;38;W;15;60%;76%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;E;5;56%;45%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;42;26;Partly sunny;37;29;N;8;73%;66%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;77;68;Partly sunny, warmer;85;70;NNE;11;58%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;68;Sunny and very warm;86;65;ESE;10;44%;2%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and chilly;37;26;Cloudy;39;31;ENE;12;72%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;81;49;Cloudy and cooler;57;47;N;6;74%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;55;43;Decreasing clouds;55;39;ENE;8;70%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;74;53;Clouds and sun;70;54;ENE;7;21%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;70;57;Clearing;76;58;NNE;7;61%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;81;51;Cooler with showers;60;48;SE;10;64%;96%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;62;51;Partly sunny, nice;68;55;SSW;11;55%;12%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;48;28;Mostly cloudy;39;28;N;19;42%;3%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Warm with clearing;89;59;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;56;ENE;7;52%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;68;49;Mostly sunny;67;49;NW;13;47%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;66;41;Cooler;44;19;NNW;13;36%;27%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;54;40;Partly sunny;47;33;WNW;8;49%;58%;4

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;63;43;Spotty showers;54;42;WNW;19;54%;69%;4

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;89;71;Turning cloudy;93;72;NE;5;43%;17%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;49;36;Rain and snow;47;40;E;12;85%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy, p.m. showers;52;44;Spotty showers;49;34;W;13;80%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;68;49;Mostly sunny;67;59;NNW;11;67%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;99;75;Turning cloudy, warm;98;75;SW;5;48%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;63;36;Mostly sunny, nice;60;36;ENE;3;50%;2%;6

