Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 18, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds limiting sun;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;11;82%;73%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;34;Sunny and breezy;41;32;WNW;29;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Lots of sun, breezy;31;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;20;WSW;29;49%;29%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;24;19;Clouds and sun;25;20;ENE;14;68%;27%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;Showers and t-storms;26;13;SW;15;74%;71%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Clouds and sun;19;11;WSW;9;58%;14%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;24;Sun, some clouds;38;25;W;15;20%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cool with some sun;17;8;Turning cloudy;21;9;N;13;49%;5%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Fog will lift;27;16;Not as warm;21;12;SSE;15;81%;64%;2

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;33;20;Partly sunny;30;20;SW;10;53%;33%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;14;10;ENE;12;72%;4%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NW;22;19%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;35;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;S;7;67%;58%;11

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;22;W;18;59%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SW;13;78%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;WSW;16;76%;1%;11

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;33;22;Inc. clouds;33;22;SE;8;49%;14%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;28;19;A couple of t-storms;30;18;SE;7;69%;82%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;S;12;41%;16%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;9;Some brightening;19;10;SE;12;73%;75%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;27;14;Sunshine and nice;28;13;ESE;9;52%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;28;19;A couple of t-storms;28;18;ENE;11;72%;82%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;Showers and t-storms;25;13;WSW;16;75%;71%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Humid with some sun;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;NNE;9;64%;8%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;29;18;A t-storm or two;29;18;E;8;76%;83%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;SW;14;55%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;27;18;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;ENE;10;39%;36%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;26;19;Mostly cloudy;28;19;W;10;65%;30%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;39;24;NE;14;21%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny;21;10;NNW;13;58%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;25;20;A shower or t-storm;25;21;SE;7;75%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;42;30;Cloudy and very warm;38;30;SSE;14;50%;61%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, fog;22;16;Showers around;18;13;NNE;14;88%;87%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;33;27;A thunderstorm;30;27;WSW;18;81%;77%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;23;17;A t-storm or two;24;16;SSE;13;65%;82%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;28;23;Nice with some sun;28;24;WNW;10;74%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;24;A strong t-storm;35;24;SE;18;59%;80%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;S;21;70%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Hazy sun;37;27;SSE;10;52%;19%;12

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Partly sunny, warmer;28;14;SSW;11;36%;27%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;27;A morning shower;35;28;SSE;10;69%;67%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;33;20;High clouds;31;19;SSE;9;62%;4%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;18;9;A little rain;17;9;W;15;72%;72%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;18;Clouds and sun;33;19;NE;11;23%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;25;18;Sunshine and nice;25;18;W;21;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;35;28;SSE;9;76%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;22;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;SSE;12;44%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;69%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and breezy;26;13;Partly sunny, breezy;21;13;WSW;25;66%;14%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;W;12;81%;66%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;S;13;79%;66%;7

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;33;25;Periods of sun;33;25;ENE;26;54%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;38;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;W;17;43%;19%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;41;24;Mostly sunny, nice;37;23;N;11;29%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;27;22;High clouds;29;22;NE;16;60%;23%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;E;11;64%;24%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;29;Sunny and very warm;36;27;N;19;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;19;4;Partly sunny;19;2;W;9;28%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;13;Mostly sunny;32;15;N;8;17%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and breezy;35;30;Partial sunshine;35;29;SSW;16;64%;30%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;19;Clouds and sunshine;30;20;SW;10;58%;36%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;29;Mostly sunny;42;28;S;16;23%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Partly sunny;29;18;E;11;43%;16%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;33;27;Sunshine and warm;33;27;E;31;57%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Periods of sun;32;20;Sunny and nice;32;21;SSW;9;61%;11%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;27;Hazy and very warm;37;27;S;11;72%;44%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;25;S;6;81%;71%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-1;A shower or two;15;-1;N;11;31%;58%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;11;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Partial sunshine;18;15;S;7;79%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;21;17;A shower;22;15;NNW;11;77%;58%;5

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;19;14;Showers and t-storms;18;11;NW;13;82%;82%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;23;16;Afternoon sun;24;17;SW;9;68%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;SE;10;70%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;31;16;Sunshine, pleasant;29;15;W;16;40%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;Becoming cloudy;32;28;W;10;70%;60%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;8;75%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;35;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SE;11;59%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;11;5;A shower or two;12;4;WSW;11;75%;74%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;E;9;52%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SSE;13;76%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;24;12;Clouds and sun;25;14;ESE;9;53%;2%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;SSW;25;76%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Heavy morning rain;19;10;Mostly sunny;13;9;WSW;28;59%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and nice;26;16;Clouds and sun;27;16;WSW;2;58%;65%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;NNW;12;40%;0%;7

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;32;28;Spotty showers;32;27;SSW;21;77%;86%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A stray t-shower;23;14;N;9;67%;55%;8

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;22;17;A t-storm in spots;23;18;SSE;13;86%;57%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;30;19;Showers around;30;20;W;15;58%;66%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;21;10;A shower in places;18;10;N;21;66%;43%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;25;19;Nice with some sun;28;19;WSW;12;64%;44%;9

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;17;11;Spotty showers;20;12;E;10;60%;86%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;27;13;Partly sunny;25;14;NNW;10;64%;79%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;24;Spotty showers;28;24;SSE;9;82%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;NW;8;84%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;E;11;71%;77%;11

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;26;15;WSW;13;66%;70%;9

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny;18;8;E;11;49%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;W;9;80%;65%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;Becoming cloudy;30;22;SSE;25;70%;43%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;ESE;10;54%;10%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;27;16;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;SSE;7;43%;18%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;18;WSW;8;83%;56%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clearing;23;11;Partly sunny;23;11;S;16;45%;38%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;N;15;69%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;SSE;15;63%;25%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cooler with some sun;11;6;Cloudy and breezy;12;6;N;23;49%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;E;9;52%;3%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;28;21;NNE;7;64%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;30;Sunny and very warm;44;27;N;12;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;16;WNW;11;55%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and nice;22;14;Some sun;24;14;W;14;61%;5%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;WSW;16;65%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;9;73%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Lots of sun, breezy;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;27;ESE;26;71%;45%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;E;8;88%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;29;15;Mostly cloudy;30;19;SE;13;22%;16%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;ENE;3;34%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;12;68%;58%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;22;15;A shower;23;13;NNW;9;72%;58%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;ESE;10;59%;68%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;25;18;Decreasing clouds;25;17;W;8;70%;27%;8

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;25;22;Partial sunshine;27;22;ESE;15;77%;34%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;29;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;SE;12;81%;76%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;27;15;A t-storm or two;26;14;SE;10;69%;82%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;E;26;73%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;Partly sunny;25;14;S;15;56%;28%;6

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;19;9;Breezy with sunshine;15;9;SSW;23;59%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Hazy sun, hot, humid;35;27;W;16;64%;39%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;23;12;Some sun;24;14;SSW;15;57%;3%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;N;11;22%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;33;17;A t-storm in spots;29;18;NNW;9;59%;66%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Partly sunny;35;25;SSE;13;17%;8%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunny and nice;30;23;WSW;13;44%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;Sun and clouds;32;21;ESE;7;52%;44%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;SW;15;68%;55%;11

Toronto, Canada;Variable cloudiness;20;14;Variable cloudiness;21;14;NNW;7;74%;66%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;28;21;Nice with some sun;27;21;E;7;70%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;29;17;Sunshine and nice;31;20;SE;12;46%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;25;10;Clouds and sun;27;9;NE;13;35%;3%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;18;10;W;15;45%;54%;9

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;28;19;A couple of t-storms;29;18;SW;10;62%;70%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;S;8;73%;74%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;Periods of sun, warm;28;16;SE;10;44%;25%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;27;17;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;17;71%;68%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;11;7;Periods of sun;12;8;NE;6;69%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;28;25;Heavy p.m. showers;30;25;SSW;15;79%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;15;A t-storm in spots;29;15;NE;7;44%;55%;10

