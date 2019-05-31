Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 31, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Morning showers;30;25;SSW;9;83%;97%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;High clouds and warm;40;27;W;15;32%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;39;21;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;W;18;19%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;Sunny and nice;22;15;E;18;63%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;20;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;E;14;67%;10%;7

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;16;9;Cloudy;15;8;SSW;12;69%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;A shower in spots;29;19;W;13;46%;51%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;A t-storm in spots;29;13;N;19;39%;42%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds;21;16;Becoming cloudy;21;14;SSW;11;89%;36%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;S;10;49%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;15;12;Showers;13;9;WSW;30;69%;85%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Mostly sunny, warm;43;26;N;20;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Afternoon showers;33;25;WNW;8;77%;89%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;Lots of sun, nice;31;22;WSW;13;62%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;35;27;High clouds;34;28;S;12;63%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;Sunny and breezy;23;16;WSW;22;65%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;A t-storm or two;30;18;ENE;10;29%;65%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;18;14;Showers and t-storms;19;13;W;9;85%;84%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;NNW;14;48%;7%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;11;Cloudy;18;11;S;6;77%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;17;More sun than clouds;29;17;ESE;7;49%;4%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;21;13;Partly sunny;25;14;N;16;55%;14%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;Sunshine and warmer;25;16;S;7;59%;4%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;25;16;NE;7;79%;84%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;21;14;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;N;14;53%;35%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Partly sunny;17;10;WNW;9;77%;25%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;18;Clouds and sun;31;19;N;8;40%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;23;14;Partly sunny;25;15;SW;11;54%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;40;22;Mostly sunny and hot;39;22;NNE;19;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;9;Low clouds breaking;18;11;NNW;10;82%;26%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SSW;5;74%;82%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;Mostly sunny, warm;40;30;S;14;53%;11%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;26;17;Thunderstorm;21;11;NNW;13;75%;74%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SSW;15;75%;71%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;10;A passing shower;18;9;W;17;81%;58%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;22;Mostly sunny;26;22;NNW;10;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sun;32;23;S;10;57%;44%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A morning shower;30;21;S;18;61%;48%;8

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;46;30;Hot with hazy sun;45;30;SE;10;22%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;24;9;A t-storm in spots;23;10;S;10;45%;68%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;S;13;75%;89%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;23;Sun and clouds, nice;32;24;SE;10;64%;28%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;19;9;Spotty showers;18;13;SE;14;85%;88%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;30;17;Sun and clouds;27;16;NNE;12;43%;71%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and breezy;22;19;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;ENE;27;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;WNW;9;87%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Lots of sun, nice;21;6;Partly sunny, nice;22;6;SE;8;39%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;10;69%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Partly sunny;16;9;SW;20;62%;74%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;35;24;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;SSW;10;68%;56%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SW;14;82%;74%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;23;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;23;60%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;26;Hazy sun;37;26;WSW;14;40%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;42;24;Hazy sun and hot;41;24;NNE;11;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Sunshine and humid;27;19;ENE;15;67%;5%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ENE;10;62%;55%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;40;32;Partly sunny and hot;39;31;E;13;41%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Partial sunshine;19;5;ENE;6;40%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;31;14;Sun, some clouds;31;15;NW;10;26%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;37;29;Hazy sun and warm;37;29;W;19;54%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny intervals;27;17;A t-storm in spots;27;17;SSE;8;81%;69%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;30;Mostly sunny;40;30;WSW;18;30%;29%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;NE;14;48%;63%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;ESE;17;67%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly cloudy;30;22;WSW;9;72%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;Hazy and very warm;36;28;S;19;62%;45%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;35;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NNW;8;76%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;16;-1;NNE;14;30%;25%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Thunderstorms;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;SSW;9;79%;75%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;17;Partly sunny;20;17;SSE;14;70%;11%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Sunny and very warm;31;17;N;10;41%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;20;12;Warmer with some sun;25;17;SSE;14;54%;9%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;14;Low clouds breaking;21;14;SSW;9;71%;25%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Sun and some clouds;29;20;SSW;10;65%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Sunny and summerlike;33;17;S;6;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A stray shower;31;29;SW;9;73%;57%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;5;83%;76%;4

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;33;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;ESE;11;57%;56%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;15;10;A shower in the a.m.;14;8;SW;11;79%;66%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NNE;12;44%;80%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;11;68%;49%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;21;11;A shower in places;22;12;NW;9;62%;64%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;SSW;22;69%;39%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;16;7;Mostly cloudy;17;10;NW;9;79%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;17;8;Inc. clouds;19;13;E;1;51%;73%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower or t-storm;24;14;Partly sunny;21;11;NE;13;48%;30%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;29;Hazy sun;33;30;WSW;15;66%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ENE;9;69%;78%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;S;12;46%;30%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;35;18;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;19;WNW;13;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;15;6;Plenty of clouds;16;8;NE;8;51%;30%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;23;15;Partly sunny;26;17;SW;9;56%;8%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;18;6;Periods of rain;16;7;ENE;10;77%;73%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partial sunshine;17;7;Cloudy with a shower;20;11;E;10;59%;89%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;30;27;Mostly sunny, nice;30;27;ESE;19;72%;27%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;NE;10;81%;81%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;11;75%;85%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;SE;8;58%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;E;12;31%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;9;70%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;21;80%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;S;7;57%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;22;14;A passing shower;26;15;N;8;54%;56%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and pleasant;26;11;Clouds and sun;27;14;ESE;13;41%;5%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;10;Downpours;20;12;SSW;12;67%;89%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and warm;30;15;Sunny and very warm;31;16;SSW;11;43%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ESE;11;67%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;11;5;Showers around;10;6;SW;10;59%;68%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Partly sunny;21;13;SW;10;60%;48%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;Humid with some sun;28;23;E;9;74%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;29;High clouds, warm;42;27;NNE;13;7%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;13;NNE;9;57%;35%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;16;6;Mostly sunny;18;11;SSW;19;52%;55%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;WSW;15;75%;10%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;17;Showers and t-storms;27;17;E;8;73%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;28;24;Thunderstorms;28;25;ESE;17;77%;85%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;23;19;Thunderstorms;23;19;SSW;5;93%;88%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;27;14;Turning out cloudy;28;16;ENE;17;34%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Occasional rain;14;3;Increasing clouds;16;5;ENE;5;39%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;N;10;72%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;34;13;Sunshine and hot;35;12;NNW;9;36%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;NE;8;61%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;24;12;High clouds;25;13;SSW;9;52%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;25;19;Mostly cloudy;26;20;SE;11;58%;6%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;8;75%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;18;11;Showers and t-storms;21;12;SE;10;76%;84%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;29;24;Heavy showers;29;23;E;20;80%;92%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;18;7;Cooler with rain;15;9;W;15;67%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;12;An afternoon shower;18;14;SSW;24;67%;90%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;S;10;77%;77%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;18;9;SSW;19;54%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;A t-storm around;30;18;SSE;14;45%;64%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;NE;12;45%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;27;16;Nice with sunshine;28;17;WSW;13;26%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with some sun;33;22;Nice with sunshine;30;22;W;12;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;25;14;E;8;59%;84%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Partly sunny;27;19;SSE;14;61%;16%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;14;10;A stray shower;16;11;WSW;13;84%;88%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;22;16;Sun and some clouds;22;15;N;9;62%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;NW;19;49%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with some sun;23;5;Not as warm;20;1;N;18;32%;57%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Partly sunny;22;13;WNW;7;57%;9%;4

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;23;13;A passing shower;25;15;NW;11;60%;66%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;ENE;7;80%;86%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;22;12;A stray shower;21;11;WSW;9;54%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;23;13;A shower;24;15;SW;6;66%;62%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;Very windy, rain;12;8;SSW;44;72%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;73%;77%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;12;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;NE;6;32%;3%;11

