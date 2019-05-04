Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Cloudy;31;25;WSW;15;79%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;35;25;Sunny and very warm;37;26;NW;9;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;12;Sun and some clouds;26;16;ENE;7;36%;8%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;18;10;A p.m. shower or two;17;11;E;15;65%;56%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;10;5;A couple of showers;11;5;WNW;24;60%;84%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;12;5;A little p.m. rain;11;6;NNW;14;56%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;20;WNW;12;34%;16%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;18;4;Mostly cloudy;21;6;ESE;12;35%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;29;23;Mostly sunny, warm;32;23;ENE;14;76%;36%;5

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;18;14;Showers and t-storms;22;14;W;17;67%;60%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;12;A shower in places;19;12;ENE;10;73%;45%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;30;16;Some sun, pleasant;32;17;N;17;30%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;36;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;WSW;11;63%;66%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;S;9;39%;12%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;45;27;Afternoon showers;36;28;SSW;12;61%;100%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;E;16;39%;1%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;28;16;Nice with some sun;22;10;NNE;20;17%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;23;12;Showers and t-storms;17;7;W;12;82%;74%;2

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;10;1;Showers around;13;3;NW;11;44%;61%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;10;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SE;11;78%;67%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;16;80%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;14;5;Afternoon rain;9;5;NNW;29;73%;89%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;8;1;A couple of showers;10;2;NNW;14;64%;63%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;25;12;Showers and t-storms;23;14;S;15;59%;82%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of rain;16;10;Afternoon rain;12;7;NNW;15;90%;89%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;22;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;14;SE;12;83%;77%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;19;Morning rain;28;19;W;7;58%;79%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;26;12;High clouds;24;12;WSW;15;54%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;30;17;Partly sunny;36;25;E;11;16%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;High clouds;17;11;Sun and some clouds;21;12;SE;15;63%;0%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;20;Periods of sunshine;27;20;ESE;7;64%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;31;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;29;S;14;53%;4%;11

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;15;7;Clouds and sun;21;12;SSW;13;47%;39%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;34;26;A morning shower;32;26;SW;11;65%;50%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a t-shower;10;2;A couple of showers;12;5;WSW;16;53%;86%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;N;23;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;26;17;Mostly sunny;29;20;SSE;12;65%;19%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SSE;18;89%;91%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;24;Hazy and very warm;41;25;NNW;17;17%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;21;7;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;WSW;10;27%;23%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Wind and rain;29;25;A t-storm or two;36;27;SSW;14;71%;72%;12

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;S;8;74%;66%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cool;10;1;Low clouds breaking;10;3;WNW;12;62%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and warm;27;12;NNE;9;25%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;W;20;67%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A t-storm around;33;26;ESE;12;77%;51%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and nice;27;11;ENE;11;41%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SE;8;62%;34%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-1;Spotty showers;8;-1;WSW;22;62%;60%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;36;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;10;69%;67%;10

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;27;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;22;ENE;21;87%;95%;4

Honolulu, United States;Showers, not as warm;26;18;Lots of sun, nice;26;18;NW;20;51%;24%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;39;25;Hazy sun;40;26;NW;11;21%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;18;Plenty of sun;35;18;NNE;14;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;22;13;A morning shower;24;14;SE;10;61%;82%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;33;25;Thundershower;33;25;W;9;70%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;27;Sunny and very warm;36;28;NNE;14;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;26;10;Nice with sunshine;23;10;N;12;50%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;NNW;9;21%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;Hazy and very warm;36;26;WSW;15;47%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;W;12;46%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;45;28;N;19;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;18;11;Partly sunny;23;11;SSE;19;60%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;E;24;56%;10%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;WNW;9;73%;59%;3

Kolkata, India;Wind and rain;31;25;Partly sunny, humid;36;27;SSW;15;72%;40%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;8;74%;74%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;2;A t-storm in spots;15;2;N;11;56%;56%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;12;76%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Partly sunny;22;18;SSE;12;75%;32%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;WNW;11;64%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;11;3;Low clouds breaking;12;4;W;16;51%;11%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;22;12;Low clouds breaking;19;12;SW;9;76%;33%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SW;10;74%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;24;9;Mostly sunny;23;9;NNE;9;33%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Rather cloudy;31;28;NNW;10;71%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;NNE;6;76%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;27;A morning shower;34;27;WSW;13;56%;74%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;17;11;Clouds and sun;17;12;SSW;12;66%;37%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;28;13;Clouds and sun, nice;27;12;SSE;9;31%;30%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;S;14;74%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;13;4;Rain;15;7;NNE;9;86%;95%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;32;28;A t-storm around;32;27;SSE;13;65%;74%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;22;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;15;SE;13;80%;76%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;16;6;Sunny and nice;19;10;SSE;1;48%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;15;7;A few showers;21;12;SSW;14;57%;80%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;27;Hazy sun;32;27;W;14;69%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;13;68%;79%;10

New York, United States;Fog this morning;19;13;Cooler with rain;16;12;NE;15;78%;77%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;27;13;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;ENE;14;40%;4%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;16;4;Partly sunny;19;6;S;13;44%;7%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;26;11;Periods of sun;25;14;SSW;11;48%;9%;8

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;10;-1;Spotty showers;11;2;NNE;9;39%;85%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;16;4;Some sun;20;7;SW;10;50%;4%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;29;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;ESE;13;82%;81%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NW;12;73%;81%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;30;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;ENE;14;82%;100%;10

Paris, France;Rain, mainly early;10;3;A couple of showers;12;1;N;16;57%;62%;7

Perth, Australia;Clearing;23;13;An afternoon shower;23;15;WNW;19;76%;76%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;11;68%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;Inc. clouds;31;23;SE;14;82%;59%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;10;46%;50%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Afternoon rain;11;2;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;1;NW;15;50%;32%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;7;Not as warm;24;4;NNW;15;46%;3%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;22;13;Spotty showers;21;13;S;10;57%;71%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;12;NNE;9;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Showers around;29;24;SSE;16;70%;73%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;7;2;Turning cloudy;10;4;NW;12;56%;29%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;10;3;Partly sunny;10;-1;N;7;53%;18%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;ENE;10;69%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;36;23;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;24;NNW;12;14%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;17;11;Showers and t-storms;16;7;W;17;69%;82%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;10;4;Turning cloudy, cool;10;1;WNW;12;56%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;16;11;Partly sunny;16;12;WSW;19;72%;48%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;ENE;10;69%;71%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;29;25;A shower in places;29;25;ESE;18;69%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;25;19;Partly sunny;26;20;WSW;7;85%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;11;Partly sunny;28;13;ESE;8;20%;27%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;21;9;High clouds;22;10;S;5;49%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;E;11;68%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;27;9;Partly sunny;26;11;NW;9;60%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;19;9;Sunshine, pleasant;19;10;NNE;10;61%;6%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up, warm;27;10;Partly sunny;27;9;NW;9;37%;25%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;16;E;15;53%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;WSW;12;76%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;20;10;Showers and t-storms;20;8;SSW;11;65%;82%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray shower;29;24;E;26;68%;72%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;8;0;Sun and clouds;12;4;S;12;45%;44%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Spotty showers;18;14;SSW;31;67%;87%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;28;21;Thickening clouds;29;22;E;17;54%;36%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;7;0;Partly sunny;10;0;SW;14;62%;29%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;ENE;9;32%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Downpours, cooler;15;9;Clearing;21;9;NE;15;60%;21%;6

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;30;17;Partly sunny;27;17;WNW;15;23%;25%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Partly sunny, warmer;30;21;E;12;39%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;19;15;Showers and t-storms;20;13;S;8;74%;87%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Partly sunny;24;16;S;14;59%;8%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;11;5;Partly sunny;13;6;WSW;9;76%;6%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler this morning;27;15;Sunny;21;14;ESE;11;55%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Partial sunshine;22;11;WNW;24;50%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cooler;7;-9;Mostly sunny;12;-6;NNE;11;19%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Variable cloudiness;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;SE;9;57%;8%;7

Vienna, Austria;Morning rain, cloudy;14;4;Colder with rain;10;5;NNW;19;65%;88%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, not as hot;32;25;Unseasonably hot;37;26;SE;9;52%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;13;3;Periods of rain;12;3;NNE;12;64%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Cloudy and cool;12;4;N;20;52%;29%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;16;15;Clouds and sunshine;19;13;N;27;81%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;36;28;A t-storm or two;37;28;W;10;50%;66%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A thick cloud cover;21;8;Decreasing clouds;18;7;E;6;57%;25%;10

