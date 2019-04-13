Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;11;76%;56%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A strong t-storm;30;22;Sunny and breezy;29;22;W;29;53%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and beautiful;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;WSW;19;41%;9%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;17;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;SSE;16;50%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;9;0;Spotty showers;10;4;ENE;19;65%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;SSE;7;61%;2%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;14;Cooler with rain;16;13;W;11;83%;87%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;20;7;Turning cloudy, warm;21;6;NE;15;43%;68%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Sunshine and humid;31;21;ENE;8;68%;30%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;16;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;9;65%;32%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;11;A morning shower;19;11;SSW;16;64%;47%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;29;14;Mostly sunny;32;16;ESE;13;28%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSE;7;78%;60%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and warm;36;21;Hazy and very warm;36;21;ESE;11;32%;0%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;Becoming cloudy;36;29;S;15;62%;40%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;18;10;Periods of sun;16;10;ENE;21;67%;40%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;SW;15;10%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;11;7;Spotty showers;15;7;NW;8;73%;82%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;8;3;Cloudy;11;2;ENE;15;63%;34%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;Brief p.m. showers;19;11;SE;10;71%;89%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;11;76%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;Cloudy;14;5;NNE;10;69%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;7;-3;Cloudy with a shower;9;0;ENE;11;65%;58%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;10;7;Spotty showers;12;4;ENE;9;79%;72%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;13;6;Spotty showers;17;5;NE;14;51%;64%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, then clouds;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;17;SSE;9;64%;41%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;19;SW;8;41%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;18;8;A p.m. shower or two;17;5;NW;21;64%;58%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;19;Sunshine and nice;28;17;NNE;16;34%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;19;13;Partly sunny;17;11;SE;20;60%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;E;8;66%;40%;12

Chennai, India;Lots of sun, warm;37;27;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;SSE;15;59%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;11;2;Snow and rain;3;1;NNW;26;78%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SSE;10;65%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;6;0;Partly sunny;9;0;E;20;57%;7%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;23;18;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;NNW;16;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;16;7;Mostly sunny;21;11;SSE;18;47%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Morning showers;31;25;S;11;84%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;38;25;Hazy sun and hot;40;26;N;12;30%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;Some sun;19;5;S;12;38%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm around;38;26;S;14;62%;42%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;SE;9;71%;71%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Variable cloudiness;8;4;SE;33;63%;36%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;22;12;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;N;11;35%;27%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Periods of sun;23;15;NW;7;62%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;NE;12;84%;85%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;25;15;NE;8;66%;44%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;32;21;S;12;64%;7%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;6;-1;Sun and some clouds;7;-2;NNE;11;60%;11%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;36;27;A stray thunderstorm;36;27;SE;14;59%;64%;13

Hong Kong, China;Heavy a.m. t-storms;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;22;E;12;87%;82%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;Mostly cloudy;29;22;ENE;29;56%;47%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;39;24;Hazy sun;39;24;SE;8;23%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;NNW;11;49%;22%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;17;12;A t-storm in spots;15;9;N;11;79%;66%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;9;75%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;NNE;15;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;13;A stray t-shower;23;13;WNW;12;62%;55%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;19;11;A p.m. t-storm;20;11;N;8;51%;86%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, less humid;35;26;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;23;WNW;13;39%;45%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;27;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;SE;8;67%;62%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Sunny and very warm;41;23;NNE;18;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;10;3;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;NNE;16;55%;20%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;31;26;A shower;30;26;E;25;62%;58%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;E;9;73%;74%;3

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;Hazy sun;37;27;SSW;15;64%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;7;75%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;0;A t-storm in spots;16;3;NE;11;36%;55%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;10;75%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;S;14;70%;15%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;19;15;Periods of sun;21;13;SW;9;76%;35%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;E;15;58%;5%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with sunshine;26;13;Some sun and nice;24;12;SSW;9;53%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;WSW;10;76%;56%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;23;8;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;WSW;8;51%;14%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;31;29;A shower in spots;33;29;N;7;66%;73%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;E;9;83%;81%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;34;27;Clouds and sun;35;26;ESE;12;46%;8%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with some sun;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;E;8;62%;19%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;10;N;11;20%;5%;13

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;29;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SSE;20;69%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;NNE;21;49%;4%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler;32;27;Sunny and pleasant;32;27;SE;17;58%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;An afternoon shower;24;16;ESE;10;72%;66%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;15;1;Cooler, p.m. rain;7;2;NE;3;58%;100%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;7;1;Rain and drizzle;6;0;ENE;18;47%;82%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Hazy sunshine;35;28;NNW;15;56%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;28;16;A shower in the a.m.;28;16;NNE;18;54%;74%;12

New York, United States;Warmer;24;13;Cooler with a shower;17;14;S;11;81%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Thickening clouds;24;12;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;WNW;16;49%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;18;2;Cooler;8;-5;N;11;66%;74%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;16;8;Overcast, p.m. rain;15;11;WSW;9;60%;93%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;10;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-2;NE;8;48%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;0;Cooler, p.m. rain;6;0;ENE;13;65%;94%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;31;26;A shower in spots;31;27;NNW;15;76%;69%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNW;13;63%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;17;75%;69%;10

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;10;-1;Cloudy with a shower;11;2;ENE;12;56%;55%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;28;17;Not as warm;23;18;W;20;68%;54%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;37;27;Partly sunny;36;27;SW;11;55%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;23;High clouds;32;23;SE;16;67%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;ESE;9;48%;53%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;8;1;Cloudy;11;1;ENE;9;60%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and some clouds;18;7;Cooler with some sun;14;1;W;19;55%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;21;14;Periods of rain;21;13;SE;10;67%;85%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunny and nice;25;15;ESE;10;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;SSE;12;64%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this afternoon;11;7;A little a.m. rain;11;7;SE;39;74%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Considerable clouds;7;0;Partial sunshine;9;0;NE;12;52%;6%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;11;69%;80%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cool;24;16;Sunny and nice;29;16;NNE;15;29%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;17;6;Showers and t-storms;16;5;ENE;12;71%;62%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;6;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-2;NE;12;49%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;17;10;WNW;20;67%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ENE;12;69%;54%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;24;A morning shower;29;23;ESE;21;62%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NNW;7;65%;11%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;9;Sun and some clouds;24;11;E;8;40%;16%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sun and some clouds;21;8;Thickening clouds;24;10;SW;7;47%;2%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;30;22;A shower in places;29;21;NE;12;68%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rather cloudy;20;13;Periods of sun;22;12;WNW;8;70%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;11;5;A shower or two;11;5;SSW;11;68%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;18;7;Cooler, a.m. showers;15;3;NW;15;67%;72%;4

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;21;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;10;NNE;18;62%;9%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Variable clouds;33;27;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;9;74%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Couple of t-storms;12;5;Showers and t-storms;14;4;SE;12;66%;70%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;E;24;67%;60%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Chilly with some sun;7;-3;Sun and some clouds;9;-3;ENE;10;51%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Turning out cloudy;25;17;A t-storm in spots;22;17;S;17;73%;71%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A morning shower;28;19;NE;10;67%;85%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;6;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;NNE;11;63%;9%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;ENE;9;40%;3%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;7;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;9;NE;12;49%;29%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;22;11;NNW;12;29%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;29;19;Not as warm;23;14;WSW;19;64%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;19;9;Showers and t-storms;17;10;ESE;7;71%;78%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;10;A little p.m. rain;18;13;SSW;20;51%;88%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and breezy;11;2;Colder with rain;4;2;NE;26;86%;93%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;19;12;Partly sunny, cool;18;13;S;5;52%;25%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;10;Turning cloudy;22;11;WSW;17;45%;26%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;9;-5;Sunny and milder;15;-4;SW;18;18%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;11;4;A morning shower;11;4;ESE;8;54%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;9;4;Cloudy;11;5;NW;8;72%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;Unseasonably hot;39;26;NE;9;40%;15%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Partly sunny;9;-2;NE;15;49%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;8;1;Cloudy;12;0;ENE;21;40%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;12;8;Partly sunny;15;11;S;30;69%;59%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Sunny and hot;39;24;W;10;50%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;20;4;Turning cloudy;20;8;ENE;5;40%;7%;8

