Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 20, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;15;75%;71%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;25;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;N;7;56%;3%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;19;7;Sunshine and nice;20;8;E;7;49%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Rain at times;12;6;Periods of rain;12;9;ENE;13;76%;78%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then cloudy;11;7;Fog, then some sun;14;6;SW;17;83%;12%;1

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;7;2;Mostly cloudy;7;2;NNE;12;70%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;14;6;Afternoon showers;12;7;ESE;9;77%;100%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;5;-9;Partly sunny;1;-10;S;11;82%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;SSE;17;68%;12%;9

Athens, Greece;Nice with some sun;17;11;Variable cloudiness;16;10;N;24;53%;4%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds breaking;23;16;Partly sunny;24;16;ENE;12;65%;44%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Sunny and beautiful;23;8;NW;13;36%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;8;77%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;19;Partial sunshine;34;20;SE;9;37%;5%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;27;Sunshine and warm;36;27;S;12;54%;2%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;7;Plenty of sun;16;8;NNE;22;47%;1%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;11;0;NNW;20;14%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;12;2;Mostly sunny;14;1;N;8;40%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;13;6;Clouds breaking;15;6;SW;12;73%;34%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Spotty showers;18;10;ESE;7;81%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSW;10;79%;84%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;13;2;NW;8;46%;5%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;13;5;Fog, then some sun;15;6;NNE;7;70%;11%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;16;6;Low clouds and fog;15;3;WNW;10;50%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;11;-2;Mostly sunny;14;1;NW;6;44%;3%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;20;11;Becoming cloudy;20;14;ENE;10;58%;8%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;30;19;A t-storm around;32;18;W;7;39%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Occasional p.m. rain;18;14;Mostly cloudy;20;4;WNW;17;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny;27;13;NE;14;42%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds and sun, nice;21;15;SSE;27;55%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;28;19;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;6;66%;33%;12

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;15;59%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain this morning;8;2;Turning sunny;8;2;NW;16;69%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;33;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;SE;11;68%;30%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;8;4;Cloudy;11;6;WSW;17;84%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;NW;10;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A passing shower;18;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;9;E;11;39%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;Warm with some sun;34;25;E;15;66%;8%;12

Delhi, India;Sun and some clouds;34;17;Hazy sunshine;32;16;N;11;40%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny;13;-1;Cloudy;14;2;S;12;40%;33%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Hazy and hot;36;23;SSW;12;40%;2%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;WSW;10;68%;51%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Mostly cloudy;14;8;SSW;17;78%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Afternoon showers;13;7;Partly sunny, warmer;17;7;NNE;13;41%;23%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;13;Partly sunny, breezy;16;14;E;42;60%;66%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with clearing;29;21;Turning sunny, warm;31;22;SE;9;69%;2%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;14;A stray t-shower;26;15;ESE;9;63%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;26;19;Spotty showers;25;18;N;16;64%;62%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;Cloudy;4;-2;WNW;18;84%;27%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;34;27;Mostly sunny, nice;35;27;SSE;11;60%;51%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;22;Clearing and humid;27;23;S;11;80%;28%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;28;19;Partly sunny;28;20;ENE;22;57%;29%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;22;Hazy sun;36;22;SE;10;36%;5%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;21;11;Nice with sunshine;23;12;N;11;54%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, cooler;13;8;Partly sunny;13;6;NE;19;71%;9%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;W;13;77%;65%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;N;15;53%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;Warm with sunshine;31;15;NE;13;37%;12%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;12;2;Increasing clouds;12;2;WNW;7;35%;2%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy sunshine;31;19;NW;10;46%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Sunny;26;10;W;13;38%;0%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Sunny and very warm;39;23;NNE;21;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;10;1;Cloudy;8;5;W;18;59%;43%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;WNW;10;55%;55%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;S;9;69%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;34;23;Partly sunny;35;25;SSW;11;52%;2%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;7;70%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;13;4;A shower or t-storm;12;3;NNE;10;70%;80%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;12;75%;61%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;21;Clearing and nice;25;20;S;14;70%;23%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Abundant sunshine;20;8;ENE;10;55%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;14;8;Fog, then some sun;14;7;SSW;11;77%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or t-storm;18;10;Some sun, a shower;17;9;SW;10;61%;64%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;34;27;Variable cloudiness;32;26;SW;10;74%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;NNE;6;38%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;29;A morning shower;32;29;ENE;15;66%;52%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;7;81%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;24;High clouds;34;24;E;14;49%;0%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;25;18;Some brightening;26;17;SSE;11;70%;19%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;26;9;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;E;7;40%;44%;11

Miami, United States;Warmer with a shower;25;19;Partly sunny;25;15;NW;13;65%;33%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;5;1;Cloudy;9;5;W;15;60%;54%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;32;27;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;E;20;66%;8%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny, cool;18;12;E;11;53%;4%;6

Montreal, Canada;Milder;8;1;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;SSE;6;70%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;4;-1;A snow shower;3;1;WNW;12;77%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;31;21;Hazy sunshine;32;21;NNW;12;58%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;30;16;NE;20;43%;31%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;11;5;Rain, becoming heavy;10;6;N;29;76%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;22;11;Nice with some sun;23;10;W;11;56%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;-1;-12;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-9;S;8;83%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;19;10;A little a.m. rain;20;11;WSW;12;79%;78%;4

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;9;2;Partly sunny, mild;13;-1;NW;13;59%;27%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;SW;16;79%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;27;SE;17;77%;92%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;An afternoon shower;34;23;NNW;21;58%;41%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;14;70%;59%;11

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;16;4;Mostly sunny;18;4;ENE;9;60%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;13;53%;10%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;SW;10;51%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;23;High clouds;32;25;ESE;16;68%;39%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;31;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;W;9;55%;90%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;10;-1;Not as cool;14;1;S;5;53%;23%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;8;Partly sunny, cooler;11;-3;NNW;21;66%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;14;Heavy showers;21;14;S;11;65%;94%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Abundant sunshine;23;9;Sunny and breezy;21;9;ENE;27;40%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNE;11;63%;31%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;1;-1;Morning flurries;4;0;S;26;62%;85%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;7;2;A shower in the p.m.;8;4;W;14;82%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;13;66%;85%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Warmer with some sun;29;15;ESE;19;18%;4%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;7;NE;9;49%;26%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;2;0;Mostly sunny;4;1;SW;17;72%;59%;2

San Francisco, United States;Rain and a t-storm;15;8;Partly sunny;15;10;WSW;10;76%;38%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;An afternoon shower;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;18;66%;32%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;28;23;Sunshine and nice;30;23;SSE;10;64%;4%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;N;10;61%;32%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;Clouds and sun, nice;27;11;WSW;9;33%;30%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;10;Mostly sunny;29;10;WSW;7;24%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;SSW;8;65%;26%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;E;9;45%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;24;10;Cooler with some sun;17;9;S;10;68%;36%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A little rain;17;10;Mostly cloudy;14;-1;NW;14;69%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;13;Rain and drizzle;17;9;NE;15;84%;94%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;W;15;75%;82%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;16;4;Low clouds and fog;14;2;SE;11;59%;33%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;E;21;69%;48%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;9;2;Cloudy and mild;11;2;WNW;14;73%;55%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;25;20;Showers around;26;20;S;20;75%;84%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;NNE;9;62%;27%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Bit of rain, snow;6;1;Cloudy;7;1;WSW;18;73%;61%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Brief p.m. showers;16;9;A.M. rain, clearing;17;8;ENE;9;71%;77%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;14;3;Partly sunny;15;2;NNW;16;55%;14%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;13;4;A shower or two;12;4;W;13;30%;55%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;WSW;11;67%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;22;9;More clouds than sun;26;8;ENE;9;34%;25%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;19;13;A little a.m. rain;19;14;SSW;30;68%;56%;6

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;7;2;Spotty showers;6;2;NW;15;82%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;17;12;A morning shower;18;11;SW;20;63%;78%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Downpours;15;12;Rain and a t-storm;16;10;NE;24;73%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;-5;-19;Becoming cloudy;-1;-13;W;14;34%;10%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;20;9;Turning cloudy;17;8;E;8;46%;35%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;11;-1;Mostly sunny;14;0;SSW;7;48%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, less humid;35;23;Sunshine, summerlike;37;21;SW;10;42%;0%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Plenty of clouds;7;3;An afternoon shower;10;6;W;16;68%;74%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;9;3;Cloudy;11;6;W;13;74%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sun;19;14;Becoming cloudy;20;14;E;17;74%;5%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;38;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;21;W;10;41%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;14;-1;Mostly sunny;13;1;ENE;5;45%;16%;5

