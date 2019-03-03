Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, March 3, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SW;18;71%;51%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;21;16;Plenty of sunshine;23;17;WNW;26;48%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Showers;12;7;A few showers;13;6;ENE;8;84%;85%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;18;10;Sunny and beautiful;19;9;SSW;12;68%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;12;7;Very windy;10;5;WSW;57;71%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Considerable clouds;0;-8;Partly sunny;-2;-9;NNE;5;84%;29%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;20;6;Cooler;12;6;ESE;12;60%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy with flurries;0;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-14;SW;22;62%;61%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and hot;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;NE;18;43%;6%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;15;8;SSW;8;62%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and nice;23;14;Thickening clouds;25;16;SW;14;63%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Lots of sun, nice;21;9;Partly sunny;21;8;E;13;44%;20%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;35;19;Clouds and sun, nice;34;22;NNE;10;64%;31%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;33;21;SSE;7;50%;8%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;35;26;Partly sunny;33;26;S;18;63%;10%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;22;55%;27%;3

Beijing, China;Mild with hazy sun;14;1;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;WNW;9;37%;13%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Partly sunny;20;7;SSW;10;45%;27%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Spotty showers;14;5;SW;43;62%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;18;9;An afternoon shower;19;9;ESE;8;82%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Afternoon t-storms;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;E;13;80%;69%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;15;6;Mostly cloudy;17;6;W;19;55%;70%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;13;7;Spotty showers;10;4;WSW;28;73%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A few a.m. flurries;10;0;Not as cool;15;4;SW;15;63%;5%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Rather cloudy, warm;17;6;WNW;14;57%;65%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;SSE;13;83%;92%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;31;17;Mostly cloudy;32;18;SW;7;42%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;15;7;Decreasing clouds;15;6;E;14;55%;24%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;Partly sunny;22;13;NE;9;46%;58%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Clouds and sun;22;16;SSE;14;76%;47%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Windy this afternoon;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;ENE;6;64%;32%;11

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;33;23;Clouds and sun;35;25;SSE;14;63%;4%;8

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;-6;-18;Brisk and very cold;-10;-13;W;24;51%;30%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;S;10;71%;30%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A morning shower;10;4;Breezy with rain;7;3;SW;34;88%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;NNE;21;59%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-5;Very cold;2;-4;N;16;39%;16%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;30;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;14;82%;69%;3

Delhi, India;Dense fog;21;12;Hazy sunshine;23;12;WNW;8;77%;60%;5

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;-12;-17;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-14;E;10;74%;9%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Clouds and sunshine;30;19;E;7;55%;87%;3

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;23;Downpours;30;24;NE;6;78%;88%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Snow and rain;4;0;Spotty showers;7;3;SW;24;78%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A shower or two;15;1;Some sun, a shower;14;4;NNE;9;44%;65%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;19;14;W;24;71%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with a shower;30;20;Overcast, a t-storm;25;23;SSE;14;85%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny;31;15;SE;8;42%;17%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;E;8;60%;44%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;-4;-7;Snow showers;-1;-3;E;16;82%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;23;Some sun, pleasant;33;22;SE;15;59%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;24;17;Low clouds;24;20;ESE;15;69%;71%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, breezy;25;18;NE;25;55%;19%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;35;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;E;8;40%;1%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cool with rain;16;8;Partly sunny;20;8;NNE;10;64%;27%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cooler;9;0;Plenty of sun;10;3;S;7;66%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;N;10;76%;84%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;Plenty of sun;28;18;N;19;30%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sun and some clouds;31;17;N;13;48%;4%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cold;7;-4;Plenty of sunshine;11;-3;WSW;8;31%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;Hazy sun;26;17;WNW;9;47%;2%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;19;7;Mostly sunny;22;7;WNW;9;50%;6%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;33;19;Sunny and nice;35;21;NNE;24;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;4;2;Spotty showers;9;5;SW;16;79%;69%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;28;23;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;16;55%;42%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;A thunderstorm;33;24;SE;10;69%;63%;11

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, dense fog;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;S;10;79%;86%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;25;Clouds and sun;34;24;NE;6;64%;56%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds;15;5;A shower or t-storm;16;5;N;10;60%;74%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SW;11;73%;56%;7

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;28;22;High clouds;26;22;SSE;10;70%;43%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Partly sunny;17;12;SW;10;68%;27%;4

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;12;5;Showers around;10;4;WSW;24;66%;86%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;11;Partly sunny;17;10;SSE;8;72%;30%;4

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;SSW;9;73%;74%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;21;7;Spotty showers;17;7;WSW;16;57%;69%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Becoming cloudy;32;27;NNE;13;68%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;24;Clouds and sun;32;25;ENE;9;73%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;Sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;11;58%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;36;17;Not as hot;30;17;SSW;13;52%;44%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and mild;28;13;Partly sunny;27;12;ESE;8;37%;27%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;30;21;W;12;63%;36%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Spotty showers;5;4;SSW;12;95%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;38;26;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;26;ENE;18;69%;6%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;19;NE;12;73%;87%;3

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-1;-8;Low clouds;-3;-14;W;5;61%;52%;1

Moscow, Russia;A.M. snow, clearing;0;-10;A little a.m. snow;1;0;WSW;11;80%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;29;23;Hazy sun;29;23;NW;11;61%;1%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;32;13;Inc. clouds;29;16;N;14;49%;57%;8

New York, United States;Afternoon snow;6;0;Clearing;5;-7;NW;29;54%;11%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy with showers;14;6;Showers around;16;7;NW;9;74%;80%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;4;-10;Sun and clouds;1;-4;SSE;20;87%;42%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Rain tapering off;12;5;NNW;11;75%;79%;2

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;4;0;Spotty showers;3;-1;NNE;9;86%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;-2;-13;Colder with sunshine;-5;-18;WSW;17;59%;45%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and pleasant;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;ESE;18;71%;73%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;33;23;More sun than clouds;33;24;NNW;18;62%;31%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;17;63%;9%;11

Paris, France;Increasingly windy;14;7;Spotty showers;10;5;WSW;30;61%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;36;23;Mainly cloudy, hot;36;20;ESE;18;25%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, warm;37;23;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;S;11;45%;1%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;Becoming cloudy;33;24;E;18;69%;31%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;33;20;WNW;9;44%;46%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cool;11;8;Spotty showers;17;5;SW;19;47%;87%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warm;16;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-1;SSW;8;65%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;18;13;Cloudy with showers;20;10;SW;14;72%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;8;E;8;71%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SE;10;74%;89%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;5;0;Colder;2;-3;N;17;54%;19%;1

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;4;2;Spotty showers;6;4;SW;14;91%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;24;Rather cloudy;30;24;ENE;8;74%;23%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;24;10;SE;14;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;18;5;Partial sunshine;18;8;SSE;14;64%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-5;-10;Mostly sunny;-4;-7;SE;9;74%;84%;2

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Partly sunny;14;9;NW;10;73%;35%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;26;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ENE;11;64%;45%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;27;23;Some sun, a shower;27;23;ESE;14;73%;65%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;N;9;82%;44%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;28;10;Mostly sunny;26;8;ESE;10;34%;31%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Sunny and nice;28;11;SW;8;41%;10%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;NE;7;66%;30%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;8;SE;9;66%;28%;1

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, but chilly;8;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;ENE;11;44%;10%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;16;6;Clearing and mild;16;2;W;7;55%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;10;3;Partly sunny;11;4;ESE;14;68%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;33;26;Warm with some sun;34;25;NE;16;60%;30%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;8;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;15;0;SSW;8;57%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunny intervals;27;24;Some sun, a shower;28;24;E;23;68%;66%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;3;-1;Spotty showers;3;-1;E;10;94%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and humid;29;22;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;NNE;23;55%;3%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;16;Partly sunny;22;16;E;17;62%;6%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. snow;-1;-5;Showers of rain/snow;1;-1;SSE;11;75%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;15;5;Showers around;12;4;N;14;62%;89%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;10;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;N;8;51%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;14;5;N;11;26%;8%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;11;Spotty showers;18;10;SE;17;69%;71%;5

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;20;3;Partly sunny, nice;20;4;ESE;7;43%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;8;7;Chilly with rain;10;6;NNW;18;84%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;-2;-12;Mostly cloudy;-6;-13;WNW;20;62%;51%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;8;S;9;64%;25%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;18;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;SSW;8;55%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;3;-18;Mostly sunny;2;-15;NW;12;48%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-5;Sunny and chilly;6;-3;NE;6;29%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the a.m.;14;5;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;6;W;14;48%;72%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;SSW;9;53%;14%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;3;1;Spotty showers;8;4;SW;14;92%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;10;7;Mostly cloudy;16;5;WSW;19;65%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;18;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;14;N;36;68%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;36;22;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;SW;11;47%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A little wintry mix;9;-3;Mostly cloudy;8;-1;ESE;5;64%;44%;3

