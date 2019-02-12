Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, February 12, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;32;26;Partly sunny;33;26;SSW;15;73%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;23;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;16;NNW;22;60%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;14;5;Partly sunny;15;6;E;23;70%;28%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the a.m.;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;ESE;11;65%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;9;6;Partly sunny;9;2;SSW;19;88%;11%;1

Anchorage, United States;Some sun returning;1;-10;Partly sunny, colder;-6;-16;N;12;61%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Colder with rain;4;2;Chilly with some sun;8;0;ESE;10;63%;33%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, not as cold;-10;-19;Cloudy and cold;-11;-19;ENE;7;86%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;26;19;Mostly cloudy;31;21;SE;12;68%;55%;4

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;16;6;Cooler with rain;8;6;NNE;27;76%;92%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;17;SSW;16;64%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny;18;7;S;7;61%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;Sunshine and nice;34;24;ESE;14;60%;28%;10

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;E;14;42%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;35;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;S;9;56%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;6;Areas of low clouds;14;6;NNE;13;63%;0%;2

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;-3;-6;Chilly with some sun;1;-6;SSE;15;20%;28%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain/snow showers;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;W;12;49%;56%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;6;1;A shower;9;4;W;16;81%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;ESE;9;62%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;30;19;Inc. clouds;30;19;SW;12;56%;20%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;6;0;Rain in the morning;7;3;WNW;19;74%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;8;1;Partly sunny;8;0;S;9;72%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with showers;4;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-4;WSW;10;58%;10%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;5;-2;Partly sunny;5;1;NW;13;60%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Partly sunny;24;18;ENE;12;50%;75%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;34;19;A stray thunderstorm;32;19;W;8;44%;53%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;8;2;Mostly sunny;8;-1;NNW;15;35%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;19;9;Sunny and nice;22;11;WSW;12;40%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;27;18;Windy in the p.m.;25;16;SE;34;59%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Winds subsiding;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;ESE;7;53%;33%;8

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;31;23;Nice with some sun;31;23;NE;17;68%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;2;-7;Partly sunny, breezy;-2;-4;S;25;65%;9%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;16;63%;55%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;3;1;Rather cloudy, mild;7;4;W;15;84%;65%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, not as hot;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;NNE;13;43%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;14;3;Partly sunny;18;10;SSW;19;39%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NE;17;72%;68%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;22;12;Mostly cloudy;25;15;SE;5;65%;40%;2

Denver, United States;Sunshine and milder;10;-2;Partly sunny;13;5;S;14;27%;66%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NNW;8;49%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Overcast, a t-storm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;23;WNW;9;76%;63%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;9;Partly sunny;12;7;S;22;78%;5%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;14;7;Cloudy, p.m. showers;12;1;WNW;14;61%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler;16;13;Partial sunshine;17;14;E;30;72%;44%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;23;19;Warmer;27;20;SSE;14;75%;15%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;29;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;NE;10;69%;65%;11

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;30;19;A few showers;25;19;NE;11;81%;84%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;-1;-6;A little snow;0;-1;WSW;15;91%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;36;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;ESE;13;47%;2%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;23;17;Nice with sunshine;24;18;ENE;10;73%;22%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;16;A shower or two;24;17;NE;26;65%;90%;3

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;SE;9;49%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;21;12;Showers around;22;12;N;11;64%;72%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain this afternoon;13;7;Cooler with rain;7;4;NE;22;84%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;9;73%;56%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;32;22;Sunny and beautiful;30;24;SSW;16;58%;31%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. thunderstorm;26;16;A t-storm in spots;23;16;E;9;78%;79%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snow and rain;4;0;A little snow;4;1;NW;10;73%;78%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;28;16;Hazy sun;27;15;NW;10;35%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;19;8;Nice with some sun;22;9;NE;7;61%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;16;Sunny;34;19;NNW;15;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow and rain;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SW;17;68%;32%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;30;24;Periods of sun;29;24;ENE;16;59%;52%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;WSW;10;75%;58%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;27;16;Hazy sun;30;15;NNE;9;46%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ENE;7;63%;78%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;5;A t-storm in spots;13;6;ENE;10;79%;85%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun returning;33;26;A shower or two;32;26;SSW;9;75%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;28;23;Clouds breaking;27;23;SSE;11;74%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;18;9;ESE;9;72%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;11;5;Partly sunny;11;3;SSW;16;77%;1%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Increasing clouds;21;11;Cooler, p.m. rain;15;11;E;13;56%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;33;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;SSW;10;67%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;14;1;Sunny and pleasant;15;2;NE;5;59%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A morning shower;32;27;NE;26;70%;82%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;Cloudy, downpours;28;24;E;8;87%;95%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;11;66%;57%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;20;7;Clouds and sun, cool;19;10;WSW;21;47%;10%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;8;Partly sunny;22;10;S;8;54%;38%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;22;Heavy showers;24;19;N;13;82%;89%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;1;-9;Rather cloudy;0;-1;SSW;14;74%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;37;26;Not as warm;30;25;E;19;69%;46%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, cool;20;14;Sunshine and nice;24;17;ENE;10;48%;64%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-10;-11;Snow tapering off;-4;-7;WSW;23;86%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Morning snow showers;1;0;Morning snow squalls;0;-11;WNW;11;85%;72%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;24;Hazy sun;32;23;N;11;45%;2%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;13;ENE;22;50%;4%;11

New York, United States;An icy mix;1;0;Clouds and sun;6;-1;WSW;36;48%;15%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;16;8;Some sun;17;9;ENE;14;68%;61%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-12;-24;A bit of a.m. snow;-12;-14;SSW;16;87%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;1;Partly sunny;9;1;NW;9;54%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little icy mix;0;-1;Milder;7;-2;NNW;7;58%;6%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-11;-12;Windy with snow;-2;-9;WSW;26;75%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;NNE;13;78%;95%;11

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;18;65%;28%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;15;76%;60%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;8;-1;Fog, then some sun;10;0;ESE;7;72%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;27;15;Inc. clouds;31;17;S;18;43%;25%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;23;Sunny;35;22;SSE;9;46%;7%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;NNE;21;76%;89%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Brilliant sunshine;33;20;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;10;52%;33%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, rain mixing in;3;1;Mostly cloudy;7;1;WSW;14;66%;61%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;2;-10;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-13;NW;11;23%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;21;14;Cloudy with showers;23;14;SW;13;54%;89%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;19;8;Sunny;20;10;SE;6;75%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;NE;10;77%;68%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;3;1;A little p.m. rain;2;-2;NW;12;74%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. snow;2;-3;Snow, then rain late;3;0;NW;14;90%;70%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and very warm;34;24;Rain and a t-storm;26;22;E;13;78%;84%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;17;6;Sunny;19;9;SE;9;41%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;Partly sunny;13;1;NNE;11;51%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow showers;2;-11;Mostly sunny;-2;-5;SSW;10;75%;47%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;10;Very windy;15;13;S;37;85%;94%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;ENE;15;57%;31%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ESE;19;69%;64%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;N;11;64%;6%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;7;Mostly sunny, nice;26;8;ESE;8;38%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;30;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;SW;9;45%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;20;Some sun;27;20;E;9;76%;30%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;18;4;Mostly sunny;19;8;ESE;8;65%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Snow and rain;4;1;Decreasing clouds;4;-2;NE;10;79%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;4;-6;Mostly sunny;2;-9;NNW;9;24%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Rain and drizzle;9;4;ENE;20;59%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NNE;22;72%;64%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and colder;3;-4;Snow showers;1;-6;W;15;64%;63%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;E;26;67%;65%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine;2;-1;Partly sunny;6;-1;WNW;13;71%;25%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;Sunny and cooler;25;19;SE;26;59%;15%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;25;17;A little a.m. rain;21;18;E;13;77%;68%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little a.m. snow;0;-4;Snow, then rain late;1;0;WNW;17;81%;73%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;15;4;Cooler;10;2;SSW;10;80%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;9;3;Partly sunny, mild;10;2;ENE;6;65%;11%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;NNE;11;24%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;19;10;Sunny and beautiful;22;11;SSE;7;58%;6%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;13;0;Mostly cloudy;10;-4;NE;14;38%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;8;1;Clouds and sun;7;0;NNE;12;52%;20%;4

Toronto, Canada;Very windy;0;-10;Snow showers, windy;-1;-6;W;42;71%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;12;9;Breezy with some sun;14;9;NNW;29;49%;33%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;16;6;NW;17;56%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-17;-37;Increasing clouds;-13;-25;SE;8;57%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little snow, cold;2;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-3;NE;6;55%;8%;2

Vienna, Austria;An a.m. snow shower;5;1;Mostly cloudy;8;3;WNW;18;58%;19%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;29;22;Sunny and hot;33;20;ESE;5;47%;9%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;0;-4;Snow, then rain late;2;-3;NW;14;70%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;3;-3;Rain ending;6;2;WNW;21;87%;87%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;21;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;N;23;63%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;20;WSW;6;49%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;7;-5;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;ENE;3;53%;1%;3

