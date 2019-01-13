Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;14;72%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Clouds and sunshine;28;18;E;11;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;8;4;Low clouds;10;6;SE;9;78%;56%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;13;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;SSE;11;62%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;10;4;Spotty showers;6;3;NW;26;71%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;1;-2;Cloudy;1;-6;NNE;9;72%;19%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;16;6;Mainly cloudy, warm;18;7;NW;8;40%;63%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-9;-13;Cloudy and breezy;-5;-13;S;22;75%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;34;23;Clouds and sun;35;24;ENE;14;60%;25%;7

Athens, Greece;Cool with some sun;10;4;Spotty showers;12;6;SSE;8;71%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;24;18;Morning rain;20;16;SW;20;71%;88%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and breezy;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;7;SSE;12;64%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;ESE;9;76%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;Plenty of sun;30;11;E;9;40%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;24;More sun than clouds;34;25;SSW;9;56%;33%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;N;17;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;6;-7;Mild with hazy sun;6;-7;NNW;15;29%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Mostly sunny;4;-4;WNW;15;81%;40%;2

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;8;0;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;NW;28;45%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Clouds and sun;17;7;ESE;10;77%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;18;A t-storm around;29;17;ENE;15;56%;43%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;6;4;Mostly cloudy, windy;5;0;NW;35;59%;60%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;9;5;Spotty showers;7;2;W;11;71%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;-2;-5;Partly sunny;2;-7;W;14;82%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;5;1;Mostly sunny, breezy;5;-2;WNW;24;69%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;A shower or t-storm;28;23;ENE;15;77%;84%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;17;A p.m. t-storm;31;18;SSW;6;45%;76%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;11;1;Increasing clouds;11;2;W;9;52%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;16;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;SW;17;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Mostly cloudy;23;16;SSW;16;55%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;5;60%;7%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;19;NNE;13;65%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Clearing;0;-5;Partly sunny;1;-3;WSW;14;65%;27%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NE;12;78%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;7;-1;Colder;3;0;NW;35;56%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;26;19;Mostly sunny;25;20;N;17;66%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Clearing;9;0;Partly sunny;10;2;SSE;8;60%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mainly cloudy;33;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NE;16;81%;80%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;22;6;Hazy sunshine;18;4;NW;17;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;4;-7;Sun, some clouds;8;-6;SW;9;38%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;14;Hazy sun;27;14;NNW;9;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon t-storms;34;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;SW;8;84%;94%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;10;4;Becoming cloudy;9;6;WSW;17;77%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;8;-3;Cloudy and mild;13;4;NNE;13;22%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;W;20;57%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;23;18;A morning shower;24;19;ESE;15;84%;61%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;28;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;N;10;73%;83%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;N;13;66%;6%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;0;-1;Periods of wet snow;0;-5;NNW;12;95%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;34;22;Clouds and sun, nice;33;23;SE;5;55%;11%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;21;16;E;14;70%;30%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;18;Nice with sunshine;28;20;NE;9;60%;29%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;30;16;Sunny;29;15;ESE;9;49%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;15;0;Hazy sunshine;16;2;NNE;9;58%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;5;1;Partly sunny;9;4;SW;14;75%;68%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;W;11;75%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;27;21;N;13;65%;11%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;N;9;55%;71%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;6;-9;Partly sunny;9;-3;SW;6;16%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Hazy and breezy;24;10;NE;26;35%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;3;Mostly sunny;18;2;NNW;8;55%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;17;Mostly sunny;31;15;N;22;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-4;A bit of snow;1;-5;W;18;71%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;7;59%;63%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Cloudy;31;23;W;9;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;26;13;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NNE;9;52%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;6;76%;88%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;13;3;A shower or t-storm;13;3;E;13;69%;84%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;More clouds than sun;32;26;SSW;9;71%;68%;4

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;25;21;Mainly cloudy;25;21;S;11;75%;43%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;NNW;6;80%;3%;2

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;11;6;Partial sunshine;9;4;WSW;14;75%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun, cool;17;10;Becoming rainy;15;10;ESE;11;70%;97%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Decreasing clouds;30;24;SSW;9;67%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;12;-1;Mostly sunny;14;0;NNE;5;70%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Afternoon showers;31;25;ENE;20;74%;89%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;9;79%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun;32;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;12;66%;7%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Blazing sunshine;36;19;SW;12;43%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;7;NNE;9;48%;66%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;N;11;66%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;0;A little snow;1;-4;WNW;18;90%;79%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;24;Partly sunny;30;25;ENE;19;63%;28%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;26;21;Showers and t-storms;26;21;NE;16;80%;86%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cold with sunshine;-12;-18;Mostly sunny;-9;-12;WSW;0;74%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-4;A little snow;-1;-2;SSE;15;81%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;29;20;Hazy sunshine;31;21;N;10;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;27;13;Nice with some sun;27;15;NNE;20;53%;24%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;0;-5;Sunshine and cold;1;-4;W;11;44%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;13;5;A shower in the p.m.;15;9;S;9;74%;82%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-14;-16;Partly sunny;-9;-13;SSE;19;82%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;0;Sunshine;11;0;ENE;6;63%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;-2;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-7;NW;20;49%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with sunshine;-12;-19;Some sun;-9;-12;SW;7;70%;45%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;NNW;14;81%;99%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;N;21;67%;15%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning showers;28;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;ENE;11;75%;63%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;11;5;A stray shower;9;2;WNW;13;60%;42%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny, not as warm;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;S;20;48%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;22;Partial sunshine;34;21;NNW;8;54%;9%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;NNE;17;69%;33%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;SSW;8;52%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;5;0;A little snow;3;0;WNW;28;61%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;7;-6;Partly sunny;5;-5;W;5;75%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;12;Downpours;20;12;NNE;14;64%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;17;5;SE;5;67%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SE;13;75%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;1;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;2;0;SW;26;68%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow, rain late;1;0;Periods of wet snow;1;-3;NW;16;92%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;12;60%;5%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;SSE;12;21%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;13;3;Mostly sunny;15;0;NNE;13;73%;25%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;-3;-5;Snow;1;-1;SSE;14;76%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;15;11;Mostly cloudy;13;9;ENE;14;77%;75%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Partly sunny, breezy;27;16;ENE;24;58%;0%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;27;22;E;13;64%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;16;Periods of sun, nice;25;17;N;15;71%;18%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;27;5;Mostly cloudy;26;5;ENE;7;21%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;27;12;Partial sunshine;27;12;SW;10;45%;28%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;NNE;8;69%;58%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;15;0;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;ENE;5;72%;7%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;12;2;Mostly sunny;10;0;E;8;71%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-4;Mostly sunny;7;-3;N;4;61%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;7;4;Partly sunny;10;4;ENE;10;65%;18%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;N;14;76%;72%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;2;-8;A bit of snow;1;-7;WNW;9;85%;67%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower in spots;27;23;ENE;11;69%;57%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;0;-5;Cloudy;-1;-4;NW;21;58%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;25;22;Mostly sunny, humid;28;23;NNE;20;65%;10%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;21;16;Clouds and sunshine;21;17;E;16;69%;27%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-1;-2;Occasional wet snow;1;-3;NW;11;95%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;12;1;Clouding up, mild;14;5;E;14;35%;69%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, mild;9;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-1;N;8;55%;31%;2

Tehran, Iran;Spotty p.m. showers;11;6;Spotty showers;10;5;N;10;56%;88%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;11;Afternoon showers;15;10;SW;22;68%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;11;1;Afternoon rain;9;-3;NE;8;69%;77%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;9;2;Sunshine;9;1;NE;13;55%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;-4;-8;Low clouds breaking;-1;-3;W;7;72%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;14;9;Mostly sunny, windy;16;11;W;36;59%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;14;11;Spotty showers;16;10;NW;37;70%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-11;-30;Colder with some sun;-19;-32;NW;12;66%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;12;3;Mostly sunny;10;2;NE;4;58%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;7;3;A bit of snow;5;0;WNW;28;48%;82%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;30;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;19;ENE;7;54%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;1;0;A little snow;2;-5;WNW;21;86%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;3;2;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-2;W;30;72%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;20;14;A little p.m. rain;18;14;S;36;76%;93%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;34;19;Mostly cloudy;32;17;NW;8;63%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;Partly sunny;4;-4;ESE;4;64%;44%;3

